13/07/2024

Aston Villa have stepped in ahead of Manchester Unite and Arsenal to assume pole lposition for a club-record £50M transfer deal that ia expected to see Everton's midfielder, Amadou Onana move to Villa Park.

Onana, 22, will have a medical in the next few days after Villa agreed a fee with Everton to end his two-year spell on Merseyside.

Onana featured for Belgium at this year’s European Championship and will undergo his medical after a short break.

Villa have already taken Lewis Dobbin from Everton, as well as signing fromer Blue, Ross Barkley after his impressive efforts with Luton Town last season.

