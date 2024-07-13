Season › 2024-25 › News Amadou Onana heading to Aston Villa for £50M Michael Kenrick 13/07/2024 52comments | Jump to last Aston Villa have stepped in ahead of Manchester Unite and Arsenal to assume pole lposition for a club-record £50M transfer deal that ia expected to see Everton's midfielder, Amadou Onana move to Villa Park. Onana, 22, will have a medical in the next few days after Villa agreed a fee with Everton to end his two-year spell on Merseyside. Onana featured for Belgium at this year’s European Championship and will undergo his medical after a short break. Villa have already taken Lewis Dobbin from Everton, as well as signing fromer Blue, Ross Barkley after his impressive efforts with Luton Town last season. Reader Comments (52) Note: the following content is not moderated or vetted by the site owners at the time of submission. Comments are the responsibility of the poster. Disclaimer () Colin Glassar 1 Posted 13/07/2024 at 10:27:57 Fortunately for us, you-know-who is no longer around as he would have traded Onana for Alli and claimed it was the deal of the century! Probably would have given his mate Levy a few million quid to sweeten the deal as well! Brian Williams 2 Posted 13/07/2024 at 10:55:57 Dele in, Onana out for a holiday Villa?Many a true word said in jes,t Col. Ryan Holroyd 3 Posted 13/07/2024 at 10:58:00 Onana is going to Villa… Shane Corcoran 4 Posted 13/07/2024 at 11:01:27 Well put, Tony. £50M for Onana. What did we pay for him? Pat Kelly 5 Posted 13/07/2024 at 11:10:44 Onana to Villa for £50M being widely reported. Get it done. Paul Smith 6 Posted 13/07/2024 at 11:15:30 Sell Onana and keep Dele Alli. Typical Everton, only this time it probably makes sense just for that spot kick alone against Fulham. Brian Williams 7 Posted 13/07/2024 at 11:22:28 Dave Abrahams is gonna be "over the moon"! Sam Hoare 8 Posted 13/07/2024 at 11:23:05 £50M for Onana is a bit disappointing. I hoped we’d get around £60M. But it’s still decent business for a player not much loved at Everton.I’ve no doubt he will slot seamlessly into a Champions League team and help Villa stay in and around the Top 4. Good signing for them.Lille get 20% of the £20M profit so we make £16M on the player. Maybe they’ll throw in Philogene on loan! Michael Bennet 9 Posted 13/07/2024 at 11:31:45 Onnana going for £50M... apparently! Robert Tressell 10 Posted 13/07/2024 at 11:32:17 Agreed, Sam. Interesting to see how he shapes up for Villa. I wonder if the fee is depressed because they overpaid for Dobbin – an arrangement designed to create PSR headroom? Jim Bennings 11 Posted 13/07/2024 at 11:37:59 I don't think you'd get much more than £50M for Onana right now.He hasn't improved that much since he's signed for Everton let's be honest.I've yet to see him ever truly dominate a midfield battle, I've not seen him use his stature or athletism anywhere near enough and he's not a goal threat enough.For £50M I'd want more to be honest but he may well go to Villa, shine brilliant and then if Villa do fall away next season, they'll probably be forced to sell him to an Arsenal or a Bayern Munich won't they.Then again he may go to Villa and just remain the same decent but peripheral figure that I think he's been too often.Hopefully that money from his sale means we can give Man Utd an even bigger fuck off now over Branthwaite. Mal van Schaick 12 Posted 13/07/2024 at 11:45:45 I think Onana gives us a presence in midfield and I think he likes being at Everton. He can be erratic but, if it is possible through PSR, I would keep him. Steve Brown 13 Posted 13/07/2024 at 11:47:35 His previous club has a £20M sell-on, so I would expect £60M given he played every game for Belgium in the Euros.I think Robert is right that the fee is part of the Ireagbewan - Dobbin - Onana arrangement. And it would be clever work as Sam suggests if we also got Philogene on loan. Brian Williams 14 Posted 13/07/2024 at 11:53:50 20% not £20m. Tony Abrahams 15 Posted 13/07/2024 at 12:00:39 I'm surprised it's only Aston Villa when you consider the clubs that are apparently in for him.Good luck, Amadau, go and prove the doubters wrong, now you are joining a better team. Steve Brown 16 Posted 13/07/2024 at 12:14:50 Typo, Brian, Don't wrinkle your cardigan about it, grandad. Brian Williams 17 Posted 13/07/2024 at 12:29:43 You're welcome, Steve.You must have some sausage fingers to type £20 million instead of 20%. Steve Shave 18 Posted 13/07/2024 at 12:40:08 Mal, Onana doesn't want to play for us, bigged himself up in the Belgian press this summer. I don't think Dyche rates him that highly or would have played him more. I think he will go on and have a good high-level career but not the outstanding one I think he believes he will.He seems like a decent lad though and brighter than the average footballer, mind you so is my cat. He has always at least seemed committed to our club and he was always going to be a player we moved on for profit, I echo Sam's sentiments though, we should have made more from him and failed. I can't imagine Dele is a the like-for-like replacement for Onana so maybe we will get a central midfielder in on loan. Arthur Melo is the one most mentioned but he looks a bit washed up these days. I suspect our remaining available money will be spent on a decent wide man, Gnonto please for me. I like the look of Asprilla and Lindstrom too though. Reports are that Newcastle are back in for Calvert-Lewin. Ian Bennett 19 Posted 13/07/2024 at 12:42:12 Disappointed to see Onana leave, but that's about £28M PSR gain and £50M to put into a couple of other deals.Interesting that Unai Emery rates him more than our own fans. What does he know, eh? James Marshall 20 Posted 13/07/2024 at 12:45:49 £50N feels right to me. He wants to leave, he's only 22 and we need the cash.He's not one of the players we really can't afford to lose, such as Pickford or Branthwaite, so he should be sold in my view.Fees are lower now than in previous years so all the comparisons and doubts are unfounded as far as I see it. The club knows the value they put on a player, and not one of us is an expert despite feeling like one. Ours are mere opinions, not fact. Steve Shave 21 Posted 13/07/2024 at 12:47:58 Does it mean that, Ian, if we have to pay Lille 20%? John Chambers 22 Posted 13/07/2024 at 12:56:15 Steve it’s usually 20% of any profit so would be about £4m Paul Hughes 23 Posted 13/07/2024 at 12:58:30 Seems about right to me. Blew a bit hot and cold, and his continual attempts to rouse the crowd were, frankly, irritating.Personally, I’ve not forgiven him for that dreadful penalty shootout miss. Kunal Desai 24 Posted 13/07/2024 at 12:58:36 We bought Onana for £33M if I remember rightly. So profit of 17M. It's 20% of any profit, therefore £3.4M going to Lille.Happy to see him go, if it means we keep Brainthwaite. Sam Hoare 25 Posted 13/07/2024 at 12:59:25 We have to pay Lille 20% of the £20m profit, so around £3-4m. The initial £33 fee included performance related add-ons which won’t be reached now so probably £30m or under.Will be interesting to see whether another CM comes in or if Dyche thinks we have enough with Gueye, Garner, Doucoure and Iroegbunam. And possibly Dele:RW and RB remain the priorities for me. And possibly a CF if DCL leaves though I’ve got more faith in Beto and Chermitti than most. Colin Glassar 26 Posted 13/07/2024 at 13:02:17 I’d have preferred a bidding war but this is Everton and we always get on our knees to the first one to give us a wink and blow us a kiss.I wish him all the best and I think he genuinely enjoyed playing for us. I just hope we use the money well ie a winger, RB and Phillips in on loan. Steve Shave 27 Posted 13/07/2024 at 13:04:21 I actually forgot about Iroegbunam Sam, I think maybe with Dele coming in then we won't get another CM. Interesting and a VERY bold move from us. I don't hold alot of faith Dele can regain some kind of stable form but my word will I be getting behind to do so, what a story that would be. The romantic in me would love to see it happen. Oliver Molloy 28 Posted 13/07/2024 at 13:07:34 Lillie will not get their cut in one payment.It will be paid in instalments over the same payment terms Villa pay us - so like all transfers it will be spread over three or four years. Christine Foster 29 Posted 13/07/2024 at 13:09:17 Well, its been on the cards, even the player himself admitted he was in the shop window, so whilst its not a huge earner, we made money, an unusual trait for us admittedly. He wasn't a bad player, but never saw him fitting into scheme of things, and I don't think he was ever comfortable either. So all in all, not a bad result. Clearly a defensive (holding) midfielder, Dele I would not of thought as a replacement (more creative, but god knows how that will work out, but I hope it does)We have some serious deadwood that still needs moving on now, and three or more replacements if DCL follows him out the door. Dony Lynch 30 Posted 13/07/2024 at 13:13:16 No 7 Jim - agree 100% Watched him during the Euros and thought he was average in most of the games. Had some good moments in a Everton shirt but I think we can find some decent players from the £50m we get for him. Keeps some much needed funds coming in, and hoping we can continue to do some tactical and savvy signings for the reminder of the window! Brian Wilkinson 31 Posted 13/07/2024 at 13:14:57 Colin, we did not get on our knees to Utd for Branthswaite, he made it clear in the Euros Onana that he wanted to move on, no one else as yet has come in for Onana, that does not mean another club knowing the price will not jump in late on.For me unless Utd get close to the asking price, it just makes it that much more likely we will hold on to Branthswaite.Not too bothered about losing Onana, if he thinks he can Do better elsewhere, good luck to the player, every confidence we will find someone to slot in his place. Dale Self 32 Posted 13/07/2024 at 13:17:32 Sorry, slow connection in the woods. I panicked and hit it twice. Dale Self 33 Posted 13/07/2024 at 13:17:32 This is a key move early in the window. We needed this deal done to finance other moves. What may have been gained for a few million more might well have been taken away in a late window scramble to pursue other targets. Thelwell has damn near earned a nickname, a complimentary one by the way. Thelwell in Excelsius! Paul Swan 34 Posted 13/07/2024 at 13:18:54 I keep hearing about potential for Onana but here’s the thing, in the time he has been with us and having watched every home game in that time, I can’t recall a single thing that this player did which was world class or even moderately good. Maybe it is the system we play but similarly for Belgium he also seemed to play an over hyped role in the Euros and delivered nothing. Was dropped by Dyche and was not even missed. I for one won’t miss him Phil (Kelsall) Roberts 35 Posted 13/07/2024 at 13:19:43 Colin - yes we would have loved a bidding war, but we decided not to get in one over that Irish guy at Hull Phil O'Gene. We decided that there were other players just as good for the price we offered and not prepared to go any higher. You are assuming that United and Arsenal were prepared to pay more than £50m for him and so desperate to have him.And can you see Onana being worth more than Branthwaite? Colin Glassar 36 Posted 13/07/2024 at 13:21:44 Brian, in the case of Branthwaite it’s obvious that Dyche, and everyone else, wants to keep the lad. Onana was expendable but I thought we might’ve gotten a few quid more for him.Dale, did you catch yourself a buck or a doe? James Marshall 37 Posted 13/07/2024 at 13:25:26 Can anyone say that they've watched an Everton game in which Onana hasn't played and thought how much we miss him?I can't remember ever thinking this, but I'm open to offers. Sean Kearns 38 Posted 13/07/2024 at 13:28:14 It is what it is… he doesn’t score or assist and I never forgave him for the SHITE penalty to lose the league cup shootout against Fulham… I love a cult hero like all blues do, but just thumping the badge and running around doesn’t justify it!… James Garner is literally 5x the player Onana is… also if it means we keep Branthwaite another year then im over the moon. But hey, if we sell Jazza for 60m aswell then who can complain. $110 million quid in the account of my beloved EFC. Back in the late 1800’s who would have thought such a thing!! 100 MILLION quid is big money for any business in any industry. NOBODY is bigger than the club. But can we please keep Jarrad another year!.. Also 20 million profit is nothing to sniff at, profit is never guaranteed! See Gylfi Sigurdsson Dale Self 39 Posted 13/07/2024 at 13:31:19 James 36, good point. We moved the ball out of our half more effectively with Garner and Gana. There was too much station to station passing with Onana in the pivot and it limited our attacks by making defensive matchups easy to select. Garner and Gana created more runs and typically found more forward passes that unlocked defence assignments. Mark Ryan 40 Posted 13/07/2024 at 13:31:32 He is a legend in his own head. We need the money. We won't miss him. John Hall 41 Posted 13/07/2024 at 13:33:43 Was always edging for a move to a so-called bigger club and rates himself very highly.Villa bigger than us? Not so long ago, they were in the Championship.Wish him well and it gives us funds for further additions.£50M in today's market represents a fair old profit on what we paid for him, especially as he always to me seemed on the outside looking in, with bursts of inclusion at certain times during games.Very rarely the inspiration we all thought he would be but who knows what role he will play at Villa?Has the ability to burst forward but seemingly always content to sit back as a defensive type of midfielder… but was that his role in the Dyche formation?On we move in readiness for the new season, and good luck to him. Jamie Crowley 42 Posted 13/07/2024 at 13:35:08 This is fantastic business and is a step in a very important direction in two ways for Everton.1. It's the way we should be doing business moving forward under new ownership. Buy young. Buy potential. Sell for profit.2. This is the first piece of business that must be executed in order to hold on to Jarrad Branthwaite. If we can sell Onana and one other (probably one other) to keep Branthwaite this window has been overseen by Kevin "Walk on Water" Thelwell. Christy Ring 43 Posted 13/07/2024 at 13:36:03 It's a pity there wasn't a bidding war, with Lille getting 20%, a profit of about £14M. We need to bring in another midfielder; with Gueye 35, he's not capable of playing every game. We were supposed to be interested in Phillips, who was supposedly on his way back to Leeds, but not getting promoted changed that. In my opinion, a new start under Dyche could resurrrect his career and show why Man City bought him. I also think we should offer Calvert-Lewin a better contract to get him to stay; Newcastle rumoured to be sniffing around again because Callum Wilson is too injury-prone, with his constant hamstring problem, to be back up to Isak. Beto and Chermiti are not good enough, and when you see Ipswich paying Man City £20M for Liam Delap, who was very average on loan in the Championship last season, it would cost a lot more to replace the quality of Dom. Dave Cashen 44 Posted 13/07/2024 at 13:42:29 Anyone seen Dave Abrahams?I just wanted to remind him that, if he intends driving Amadou down to Birmingham himself, the national speed limit is 70 mph. Brian Wilkinson 45 Posted 13/07/2024 at 13:47:23 Funny you should say that, Dave… me and Dave Abrahams are sat in the Bramley Moore pub, negotiating a taxi fare with his son Tony to drive him there. :-)Anyone wants to chip in with the GoFundMe, feel free to chip in. Kevin Molloy 46 Posted 13/07/2024 at 13:53:10 if we could see how things would have worked out if we'd kept hold of Lampard a la Sliding Doors.I reckon it would show Sean Dyche has saved the club literally hundreds of millions. Getting £50M for this lad, probably £30M for Calvert-Lewin, still being in the top league for two campaigns, potentially £80M for Jarrad… Lampard would have crashed the club, and all the players would have been picked up for buttons, and the new stadium at Bramley-Moore Dock would be the biggest white elephant ever. Andrew McLawrence 47 Posted 13/07/2024 at 13:53:59 A legend in his own living room perhaps. Even in the Euros, I didn't see him make a forward pass of any note. Bank the money, move on. Sean Kearns 48 Posted 13/07/2024 at 13:55:29 “Chermiti and Beto are not good enough”Christy @43 is whats wrong with our fanbase. Beto has looked great and Chermiti did well when he played inthe derby, he's a young lad… I would happily just play Beto up top if Dom goes. He's a unit and is boss in the air and he played the way us Blues want to see the team play, giving 100%, always on the edge. The Premier League is different from Italy and he'll improve. You were probably saying that Ellis Simms wasn't good enough either before he left. Jamie Crowley 49 Posted 13/07/2024 at 14:02:07 I'm not a fan of the way Beto plays. He's not quick, he looks awkward at times to me, his hold-up play ain't great, and when he attacks, it might just be me but he's very "head down" and doesn't see the pitch as his gaze seems transfixed on the ball. All this sounds harsh as I do think he can "do a job" up top and I don't dislike the man, he's easy to get behind as his effort is always good.Chermiti I think has tons of potential and I don't see what the haters do. I think the kid could develop into a damn good striker. He's very good on a ball, he's quick, and he just needs more experience in my opinion to really up his game. I'm a "buy" not a "sell" guy with Chermiti and hope he gets a lot more minutes this season. He's only what? 20 years old?Before Chermiti is deemed unfit for purpose, let's let him actually get meaningful minutes on the pitch and develop? Kevin Molloy 50 Posted 13/07/2024 at 14:03:09 I've just been on rawk to see what they think about the Onana deal. "This inter club setting the price artificially high needs to be stopped!" That tells me we've done alright on this one. And VillaTalk ain't exactly doing the can-can over an Onana - Barkley midfield axis. Jack Convery 51 Posted 13/07/2024 at 14:04:05 Do Lille get 20% of the £50m or of the profit we make, which is £15m ?The Philogene lad may now come our way. Loan to buy maybe.Lindstrom a smokescreen to fool the EPL - Not ! Brian Wilkinson 52 Posted 13/07/2024 at 14:07:38 Betto is one of those players I cannot figure out, he has the strength to knock players off him and hold the ball up, will either drive through like a tank and score, or beat two players, then trip over his own feet.I certainly think there is something there in Betto, if Calvert-Lewin moves on, we certainly need to keep hold of Betto, give him a run in the friendlies.Let's see how he does in his second season in the Premier league, there is definitely a footballer in the guy, it's just a case of the coaching staff working on it, getting him to lift his head up when running with the ball.