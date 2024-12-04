Season › 2024-25 › News Goals aplenty for Blues but not for Calvert-Lewin Michael Kenrick 04/12/2024 62comments | Jump to last Everton 4 - 0 Wolves Armando Broja is finally included in the squad as Everton seek an answer to their goal drought In a crunch 6-pointer under the lights at Goodison Park, Everton finally found the goals they'd been sadly missing — except for Dominic Calvert-Lewin, who thought he'd scored two, but they were given as own-goals by Wolves defender Dawson. Dominic Calvert-Lewin returns to the front line, with Orel Mangala partnering Idrissa Gana Gueye in midfield, Jesper Lindstrøm stepping down to the bench after he continues to disappoint as an attacking or set-piece threat. Armando Broja is finally included in the senior squad for an Everton game over 3 months after he joined the club on loan from Chelsea, having spent most of that time recovering from an Achilles injury. No need to tell you how Everton started the game, as Wolves mounted the first attack with Strand Larsen bursting down the left but his dangerous cross was mishit behind. Strand Larsen then crossed in, Branthwaite heading it behind for a corner, Gomes shooting well wide. Article continues below video content Wolves got forward again and Cunha tested Pickford, forcing a save low to his left. Everton finally got forward, Dcucure blasting over, but Everton were given a free-kick for a foul on Calvert-Lewin. Ashley Young took it superbly, curling it around the wall and just inside the near post! An Everton goal! Fantastic!!! The goal was completely against the early run of play, which resumed with the black-shirted visitors continuing to run freely at the Everton defence, But Anther foul on Calvert-Lewin, another super free-kick, and another splendid goal as James Tarkowski headed it well beyond Sa. Mangala, offside, had blocked Lemina but it should never have been disallowed on review for that! VAR is absolute garbage. Calvert-Lewin got forward and was played in beautifully but his attempt was too easily closed down as he failed to lift the ball with any skill or guile over the keeper's body to actually score. Young then played a lovely low cross that should have been perfect for Calvert-Lewin to convert but the Everton centre-forward was hanging back in his own inimitable fashion and the chance evaporated in front of him. Strand Larsen almost scored with a ball from a throw-in but for Pickford's one-handed reaction save. Ndiaye tried to advance but his path was too easily blocked and Wolves were attacking again, a brilliant volleyed cross from Doherty somehow spurned by Strand Larsen. But another free-kick wide right, Myklenko's shot blocked out to Orel Mangala who volleyed it, deflected through the crowd and into the net, instant redemption! Mangala was wrongly judged to have fouled Ait-Nouri, who ran into him as the Everton midfielder backheeled the ball away from him… but that warranted a yellow card from this useless referee. Young again delivered a lovely cross but Calvert-Lewin was on the wrong side of the defender and could not head it. McNeil's strong shot was deflected off Lemina's head, across goal and just past the other angle. From the corner, Tarkowski's header was too close to Sa. Doucouré completely wasted a moment when space opened up for him and the chance to shoot went to his head. Branthwaite had to be strong to hold off two attackers as the much-delayed half-time whistle blew. Wolves restarted and won an early corner that spawned another. After clearing it, Everton got a soft corner at the other end, McNeil's superb delivery to the far post and in – a Dawson own-goal, under close attention from Calvert-Lewin (who didn't seem to touch it!). Calvert-Lewin tried an audacious shot wide left, a bit like Keane's brilliant goal... except that it was way off target. Wolves kept running at Everton, Cunha always a threat but unable to cause any real damage. Ndiaye scored after Calvert-Lewin had fouled Sa, as it was disallowed. Wolves hit the post with a header at the other end. Ndiaye waa ken down for another wide free-kick, McNeil delivering it nicely for a diving header from Calvert-Lewin.... only it wasn't – the last touch again a Dawson own-goal! Ndiaye was fouled again, this time by Gomes. Young rolled the free-kick in for Calvert-Lewin to gather, turn and shoot… wide across goal. Ndiaye galloped forward, his shot careening off a defender and behind for a corner taken by Harrison. Broja came on and did well to hold off two defenders before Lindstrom crossed for a perfect chance for Harrison in front of goal that he skied abysmally. Brja again worked hard and the ball came back again for Jack Harrison and again he blazed the ball high wide and horribly off target. But Everton had scored enough for a famous victory under the lights. Everton: Pickford, Mykolenko, Branthwaite, Tarkowski, Young, Ndiaye, Doucoure (83' Lindstrøm), Gueye, Mangala [Y:35'] (89' Armstrong), McNeil (74' Harrison), Calvert-Lewin (83' Broja). Subs not Used: Virginia, Patterson, Beto, O'Brien, Coleman. Wolves: Sa, Doherty (77' R Gomes), Dawson, Bueno (77' T Gomes), Ait-Nouri, J Gomes (85' Doyle), Andre, Lemina, Guedes (57' Hwang), Cunha, Strand Larsen. Subs not Used: Bellegarde, Bentley, Forbs, Johnstone, Lima. Derek Knox 1 Posted 04/12/2024 at 18:22:50 Not a great deal of change or thought of change or surprise gone into that team selection. There again, didn't expect anything else from Dyche. Eddie Dunn 2 Posted 04/12/2024 at 18:25:44 It's Mangala in for Lindstrom. Conor McCourt 3 Posted 04/12/2024 at 18:30:21 Don't mind that team. Should overpower them in midfield and there are goals in the frontline. He has decent options off the bench if things need to change. Neil Lawson 4 Posted 04/12/2024 at 18:32:54 What's that old adage? If it doesn't work, don't change it. Having said that, I presume ( hope) 3 actually in midfield. Such a dinosaur but just maybe he will get lucky tonight, although if I were Beto, I would be waiting behind DCL to punch his lights out. Tom Bowers 5 Posted 04/12/2024 at 18:34:46 Extra power in the midfield. That's where games are won and lost most of the time but it needs a wholehearted effort for 90 minutes and not just the first fifteen.God please give us some goals ! Jim Bennings 6 Posted 04/12/2024 at 18:35:08 So Dyche gives Beto a game where he was never going to excel let's be honest and then instead of persist with him he's goes back to the old tried and tested.Great man management of players I don't think. Mike Hayes 7 Posted 04/12/2024 at 18:36:04 One change and all the regular wasters are STILL in - should have swapped them with the bench - quicker the dinosaur goes the better 🤷😡😡😡 Iain Johnston 8 Posted 04/12/2024 at 18:38:36 Not convinced it's a 433, more likely a 451. Mike Hayes 9 Posted 04/12/2024 at 18:44:26 Doesn’t matter what formation he puts out as soon as kick off comes it falls apart and becomes a mish mash of hoofball 🤷😡 Shaun Parker 10 Posted 04/12/2024 at 18:54:38 Dyche’s stubbornness to change anything will be his downfall. We cannot take much more of this.Any news on Friedkin folks? Bill Gall 11 Posted 04/12/2024 at 19:03:40 I don't think he has fooled the Wolves manager with this line up it is the usual snafu Dyche tactical masterpiece Jack Convery 12 Posted 04/12/2024 at 19:06:37 Looks like 4 5 1 to me too. Beto will be on his way come January, unless someone comes in with a shed load of dosh for DCL. Good to see Broja on the bench, hopefully he'll get a run out when we're 4 nil up ! Clive Rogers 13 Posted 04/12/2024 at 19:25:01 The team is set up to not win. Michael Kenrick 16 Posted 04/12/2024 at 20:34:24 Two goals! Should have been three... even more if Calvert-Lewin wasn't unmitigated shite as a striker.But every time Wolves stream forward, I am extremely nervous. George Cumiskey 17 Posted 04/12/2024 at 20:35:26 2-0 up and we've been shite, unbelievable Ernie Baywood 18 Posted 04/12/2024 at 20:40:04 2-0. Awesome. Can't honestly say we've been good but the goal definitely lifted us. Can never feel safe. They've had some good chances and we'll see if our side can handle a bit of pressure. Ernie Baywood 19 Posted 04/12/2024 at 20:43:55 Hand of God. 3-0 Ernie Baywood 20 Posted 04/12/2024 at 21:07:01 We should sign Dawson Kieran Kinsella 21 Posted 04/12/2024 at 21:22:42 Dawson MOM unexpected selection of him by Dyche Kieran Kinsella 22 Posted 04/12/2024 at 21:24:15 No one has scored fewer goals than us other than the teams who have failed to score as much. Simon Dalzell 23 Posted 04/12/2024 at 21:33:11 phew !! Don't know why DCL needs a mention in Headline though. Churlish., as shite as he has been. Graham Mockford 24 Posted 04/12/2024 at 21:33:33 The most mean spirited headline in TW history. I think we get it Michael you don’t like the guy but ffs take the win, it’s not like we have many to celebrate Andy Crooks 25 Posted 04/12/2024 at 21:34:11 That was great. Compared to Beto, Broja is like Dennis Bergkamp. Well, so am I, I guess. This was a game Dyche saw as winnable so he opted to win it.Harrison should be embarrassed at his performance; no one paid to play football should be as bad as that. Utterly devoid of technique.What a difference confidence makes! Joe McMahon 26 Posted 04/12/2024 at 21:35:31 I hope Broja can stay fit, we will need him, Mangala must start more also. Just shows what can happen when Dyche uses more of the squad. Shaun Parker 27 Posted 04/12/2024 at 21:36:32 Footballs a funny old game.Wolves were the better side for most of that match and we won 4-0 🤷♂️Thought Broja applied himself well when he came on. Poor old Beto did not look happy. Can we send Harrison back to Leeds early? BBC say Dawson scored 2 own goals? Did DCL not grab the 4th then? Brendan McLaughlin 28 Posted 04/12/2024 at 21:39:05 More than pleased with that.Have high hopes for Broja... hopefully he'll live up to them. Andy Crooks 29 Posted 04/12/2024 at 21:39:08 Shaun, seriously!? Wolves were the better side? They were shit. Danny Baily 30 Posted 04/12/2024 at 21:41:40 Broja looked sharp. Great result. Must win and we smashed it. 7 more of those needed. Neil Lawson 31 Posted 04/12/2024 at 21:43:23 Great 3 points but bit of a weird game. Wolves were awful defensively. Does anyone agree that Branthwaite appeared a bit off. Couldn't sort his legs. Appeared to struggle a bit for pace. Certainly not his usual commanding self although he remained effective. Very encouraging cameo from Broja. Very discouraging 80 minutes from Doucoure. A big unit who runs a lot and passes backwards and little else.But like Craig Revel Horwood; after the criticism you have to finish with the positives. A great win. A desperately needed win. A lot of excellent performances across the team. Now back it up with a real performance on Saturday and don't revert to type. Shaun Parker 32 Posted 04/12/2024 at 21:43:47 Andy #29They were but they played the better football. They are not bad going forward but agree, pretty poor in defence. Will take the win. Kevin Molloy 33 Posted 04/12/2024 at 21:45:09 dear old wolves, bless them. They just might make the difference come season end. It's a comfort to know they are in the division. Graham Mockford 34 Posted 04/12/2024 at 21:51:43 ShaunOn what planet does a team lose 4-0 and have two goals against them disallowed be the better team.They were defensively terrible. Other than Cunha who is a top player they were shite Jerome Shields 35 Posted 04/12/2024 at 21:51:52 Just got result. Was travelling with no signal.Looks like we got the run of the ball for a change all in the one match.Very welcome relief.Gueye and Managala should start every match. Derek Knox 36 Posted 04/12/2024 at 21:55:33 Good result but not getting carried away, as AC @ 29, said Wolves were pretty awful tonight. Subs too late for me again, in a game where we had the opportunity to get the GD looking more healthy.Harrison, two pretty easy chances fluffed, did we expect anything else ? Doucoure, enough said, but no doubt he'll get picked again on Saturday. Encouraging (too) brief an introduction of Broja who has to be given a lot more time on Saturday to make a difference ! Ernie Baywood 37 Posted 04/12/2024 at 21:56:12 Wolves were decent for about 30 minutes. I feel like we've been in that spot over our last couple of games. But they're an absolute shambles defensively.I thought we improved a bit with a couple of goals under our belt. Dom put in a decent performance and it doesn't really matter whether those chances bounce in off his backside or off Dawson – we're reliant on people attacking decent set-piece deliveries and that's what he did.Doucoure back in his 'chase around' role did exactly that and nothing more. He's dreadful but it's not like we expect anything else.Broja was such a positive at the end. He's definitely passed the first round interview for replacing Calvert-Lewin – maybe even in January. The interview questions will get a bit tougher though.Late on, we should have had a couple of goals from open play. Not Harrison's finest moments.4 goals, 3 points. It's good news. And now we can start shitting ourselves about the weekend. Martin Mason 38 Posted 04/12/2024 at 21:56:20 Not much to say other than exceptional performance, 3 points, a clean sheet, a wonderful cameo from Broja and a great performance from Mangala. I could be churlish and say that McNeil was poor and Harrison too when he came on but there's hope now for a decent performance against Liverpool. Broja could give them a lot to think about. What a shame we'll maybe never have the money to make the move permanent. Scott Montgomery 39 Posted 04/12/2024 at 21:58:59 Graham #24,I understand what you're saying about the headline but I do share what appears to be Michaels's sheer frustration and bewilderment that Dyche continues to pick a guy who is completely unsuited to the vocation he's paid handsomely for. I know people will defend him on the basis of the level of service he doesn't get, on his willingness to battle upfront on his own, but surely it must now be absolutely clear that offering him a new contract would be the sheerest of follies.Delighted for the win, so desperately needed. Christine Foster 40 Posted 04/12/2024 at 21:59:54 Great way to end the frustration, it was a must-win but they did it in style. Got to say that Tarkowski's disallowed goal was a disgrace, in that in every single Premier League game, players are blocked without ever a foul given. Yet, for the first time that I have seen, we are penalised for an incident that was nowhere near the ball. Chants of "Corrupt Premier League" entirely justified, I look forward to a weekend of penalties from corners... I am not disputing the block, but where is the consistency of refereeing? Calvert-Lewin deserved a goal tonight, he played well. A shout for Young's first goal, great free kick and it took the pressure off.Wolves' wide men delivered great balls behind us, thankfully they couldn't finish. A great start to December, let's hope for a couple more, starting with Saturday! Paul Smith 41 Posted 04/12/2024 at 22:00:14 Good effort tonight – a much-needed win with what's ahead. Broja looks a quality centre-forward and how we need one. Can't believe TW is citing Craig Revel Horwood – a first! Tony Abrahams 42 Posted 04/12/2024 at 22:05:14 After being bored to tears watching Everton, I was shaking my head when reading Mike Gaynes saying we needed to sort our set pieces out."We need to sort more than that out" I was thinking, Mike, but that ended up being such a good call and it doesn't really matter who scored the goals, which Dominic never scored, because if he hadn't applied any pressure, I don't think those goals would have been scored.I agree with Andy C, because Broja looked full of quality, and hopefully everyone gets a boost from tonight's win. Niall McIlhone 43 Posted 04/12/2024 at 22:06:01 The VAR decision on the Tarkowski (non) goal was harsh, there is just no consistency as I see it. Rather that go against us though than in one of the next four games.The crowd were trying to get behind the team, but there was an underlying gasp of tension when the ball was given away, notably Doucoure was a main culprit, with sloppy passing. That said, he, Mangala and Gana as a three did persist, and the ball retention improved as the game went on. We won't play a team with a defence as poor as Wolves until the New Year, so the emphasis must be upon keeping it tight, not wasting possession, and hoping the forwards can up their game. Peter Moore 44 Posted 04/12/2024 at 22:09:16 Great support at Goodison Park tonight. Well done, Blues. Great effort by the stands and the lads on the pitch. Well done for the manager too for outsmarting Wolves' smart-arse manager. Not many games left before the Grand Old Lady bows out stage left. May the lads get the support needed in every home game and do the magnificent Goodison Park justice too. Onward Evertonians! 💙 Barry Williams 45 Posted 04/12/2024 at 22:11:08 Just enjoy a decent win chaps - and it was a decent win. In fact, I think Everton were officiated out of a bigger win - and the pressure was on tonight - real pressure, and they came through. Criticism when they deserve it, praise when they deserve it too. A small step forward, but it is a step - and it could be a significant one. Mangala makes the side more balanced and Young has been excellent all season - and like most, I had my doubts. McNeil was and is not at his beat, but he assisted 2 goals tonight. A long way to go - but a comprehensive win is a comprehensive win no matter how you look at it. Conor McCourt 46 Posted 04/12/2024 at 22:11:47 Can't believe some of the comments. I'm absolutely delighted with that. Pickford, he best keeper in the league this season beyond a shadow of a doubt. Ashley Young, what a brilliant effort. He didn't always get the better of Cunha but what character, magnificent. Tarkowski, what a captain's performance, led by example and marshalled everyone in sight. The two boys in midfield were imperious again.Dyche will frustrate, his subs, his execution. Keeping Doucoure on for so long. Not sensing the danger of Cunha quick enough. But boy them players fought for him tonight. Congratulations Sean, you have made my night. That was one of the most enjoyable games of your reign.Dominic Calvert-Lewin, take a bow, you didn't score but those own goals were because of the problems you caused all night. If he gets the service like that every game, don't worry, he will get his goals. Seeing Broja, a player I have raved about, finally putting on a blue shirt was just the icing on the cake.What a night! Dennis Stevens 47 Posted 04/12/2024 at 22:12:11 A great start to December, Christine? That's not what I was thinking on Sunday evening! Christopher Timmins 48 Posted 04/12/2024 at 22:12:14 A hugely important result. Broja can only be a help and, if he gets himself back to the levels when he played for Southampton, he will be a huge help for the rest of the season. However, given his injury woes, we have to be cautious.We needed a lift before what is a very difficult task on Saturday. Colin Crooks 49 Posted 04/12/2024 at 22:13:22 Well, that was an unexpected treat. It's been a while since I stayed behind to clap them off.If you think Dyche has lost the Everton crowd, you should have heard the Wolves fans hammering Garry O'Neil, "You're getting sacked in the morning". "You don't know what you're doing" and "This is embarrassing". It's tough at the top. I like O'Neil, but I think even at this stage, they're gone. Ashley "forever" Young was immense, MotM, for me. Calvert-Lewin (despite the headline) received a thunderous ovation when he left the pitch. He looked interested again and ran them ragged. But for me, the most encouraging thing was seeing Tarkowski giving out the bollockings. It's been a while and, although he was far from being foot perfect, I saw glimpses of that old warrior desire returning – pease let it be.We seem to have spent forever on the ropes, but we're still not on the canvas. And we'll fight fight fight with all our might for the boys in the Royal blue jerseys Jerome Shields 50 Posted 04/12/2024 at 22:16:08 Dyche plays Calvert-Lewin to give Everton shape and keep him in the shop window. He does an okay role for Dyche, but he has been given up on as a goal scorer. 'If you haven't a goal scorer, you need a team of goal scorers.'Broja from reports looks the part, though he has to stay fit. He may give the support play options in that he may know where he should be positioned, run into space, inter play, and be able to finish. Calvert-Lewin and Beto have weaknesses in their forward play. Colin Glassar 51 Posted 04/12/2024 at 22:16:55 A good performance by all tonight. It's been a long time coming. Lee Courtliff 52 Posted 04/12/2024 at 22:16:58 Jack Convey, make sure you put the lottery on this week, pal. I was impressed with Broja when he came on, Harrison less so. But rather than critique everything, I'm just so pleased that we finally won again. Hopefully tonight's Ding Dong with Newcastle has taken something out of Liverpool? Mark Murphy 53 Posted 04/12/2024 at 22:18:03 A most enjoyable evening for a change. I disagree with both the VAR decisions – the game is becoming non-contact and with such forensic scrutiny of every goal they could probably disallow all of them. They even looked at Mangala's goal, for fuck's sake!Dom deserved a goal and I feel for him as he's a very very good footballer but not a clinical finisher. Excited to see what Broja can bring us – I never realised he was that big!Three in midfield please from here in. Mangala and Gueye plus Iroegbunam or Garner when they're fit. Tarkowski was much better tonight – he got a forearm smash in the chops – where was VAR then?? Here's hoping for a happy Saturday! John Charles 54 Posted 04/12/2024 at 22:22:26 Wolves are the first team I have seen at Goodison this season that I thought are definitely worse than us.WoefulTarks great game Young good game - might be my player of the season so far.Pickford did what he does best.On the flip side Myko again poor, McNeill woeful and Douc did what he does.Feel sorry for DCL but should have scored regardless.A quiet Goodison until 4 up but nerves went then!Coybftrs Barry Williams 55 Posted 04/12/2024 at 22:27:53 Mark Murphy - 53''Tarks was much better tonight - he got a forearm smash in the chops - where was VAR then??''I said exactly the same at the time - two players on him - in my opinion it was deliberate. Ian Jones 56 Posted 04/12/2024 at 22:28:28 Clive @13Any thoughts on your comments :) Terry Farrell 57 Posted 04/12/2024 at 22:37:57 Great performance by Dom Tarks Young and Mangala and rub of the green for a change but Var does my head in. Harrison dear me. Still think Lundstrom will come good and Broja impressed. Good boost before the Derby and hope we start lively on Saturday and get the first goal. Barry Williams 58 Posted 04/12/2024 at 22:39:40 And I do believe that was only the 2nd game that Wolves haven't scored in this season - the other being the opener v Arsenal! Correct me if I am wrong folks! Ernie Baywood 59 Posted 04/12/2024 at 22:42:45 Christine 40 - it wasn't given as a foul (as I understand it). Mangala was in an offside position and they deemed him to be interfering with play as he blocked and held the man closest to Tarkowski.We'll see whether that's applied consistently. It felt a bit nit picky to me, and I'm not convinced that Lemina could get to that ball given the flight... but Lemina would argue that he was unfairly denied that opportunity due to Mangala being offside. I did wonder whether that being a close call might have impacted their decision to ok Ndiaye blocking the keeper for Dawson's punch into the net. The test there was a bit different - they needed to decide whether it was a foul or not. Arguably a close call again. They've said they'll target attackers blocking in the box as an offence Mind you, the big difference tonight was actually getting the ball into dangerous positions from set pieces. We've been woeful at that lately. Barry Williams 60 Posted 04/12/2024 at 22:44:14 And we have Iroegbunam and Garner to come back, Chermiti, plus Broja to call upon. I also think there is a player in Beto too. So, fingers crossed - things might actually pick up, and they did tonight and they really need too! Rob Hooton 61 Posted 04/12/2024 at 22:44:34 What a great tonic that was, we could easily have scored 6 or 7 (the finishes from Harrison being particularly woeful)!I cheekily predicted that we’d thrash Wolves and then beat the shite prior to this game, hope the second half of my prediction matches the first.Much better, gives us hope. Jamie Lenard 62 Posted 04/12/2024 at 22:46:24 Dyche must really hate Patto. Young had an outstanding game today and hopefully he will on Saturday. 20 minutes to go and we're cruising at 4-0, why wouldn't you save your 39 year old right back for the weekend? We know he's in great shape but it'll be his 3 games in 8 days. Tom Bowers 63 Posted 04/12/2024 at 22:47:38 Wolves are awful at the back and that will always counteract decent forward play.I would have settled for a 1-0 win even if it was an oggie, I don't care three points is vital right now.Let's not get carried away with this scoreline.Yes Mangala was good and nice to see Broja get 7 minutes but what's coming up will really put us to the test defensively.Fingers crosses that there will be a few smiles. Mike Gaynes 64 Posted 04/12/2024 at 22:50:09 Tony #42, I'm not that smart, just lucky, but I was laughing through the entire game as every set piece seemed to wind up in the back of the net, even Tarks' disallowed goal. We've been so miserable on dead balls, but today every delivery was just lovely... guess Dyche did have the guys working on them the past couple of days!Christine #40, quick correction... what the VAR and ref called was offside, not the impedence by Mangala. And offside is supposed to be called only when the player affects the play, which Mangala didn't, so that was one monumental joke. The obstruction could at least have been argued, but offside? Never. Mark #53, as I mentioned in the Forum, in a different world DCL could have been a world-class centre back. He has everything a footballer could want except the instinct to score. And agreed that the jolt Tarks took in the face might well have been red-worthy, and also on Broja's size and strength. I couldn't believe it when Dom went off and they met at the touchline -- Dom was looking up at him. Add Your Comments In order to post a comment, you need to be logged in as a registered user of the site. » Log in now Or Sign up as a ToffeeWeb Member — it's free, takes just a few minutes and will allow you to post your comments on articles and Talking Points submissions across the site.