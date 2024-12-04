04/12/2024

Everton 4 - 0 Wolves



In a crunch 6-pointer under the lights at Goodison Park, Everton finally found the goals they'd been sadly missing — except for Dominic Calvert-Lewin, who thought he'd scored two, but they were given as own-goals by Wolves defender Dawson.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin returns to the front line, with Orel Mangala partnering Idrissa Gana Gueye in midfield, Jesper Lindstrøm stepping down to the bench after he continues to disappoint as an attacking or set-piece threat.

Armando Broja is finally included in the senior squad for an Everton game over 3 months after he joined the club on loan from Chelsea, having spent most of that time recovering from an Achilles injury.

No need to tell you how Everton started the game, as Wolves mounted the first attack with Strand Larsen bursting down the left but his dangerous cross was mishit behind. Strand Larsen then crossed in, Branthwaite heading it behind for a corner, Gomes shooting well wide.

Wolves got forward again and Cunha tested Pickford, forcing a save low to his left. Everton finally got forward, Dcucure blasting over, but Everton were given a free-kick for a foul on Calvert-Lewin. Ashley Young took it superbly, curling it around the wall and just inside the near post! An Everton goal! Fantastic!!!

The goal was completely against the early run of play, which resumed with the black-shirted visitors continuing to run freely at the Everton defence, But Anther foul on Calvert-Lewin, another super free-kick, and another splendid goal as James Tarkowski headed it well beyond Sa. Mangala, offside, had blocked Lemina but it should never have been disallowed on review for that! VAR is absolute garbage.

Calvert-Lewin got forward and was played in beautifully but his attempt was too easily closed down as he failed to lift the ball with any skill or guile over the keeper's body to actually score.

Young then played a lovely low cross that should have been perfect for Calvert-Lewin to convert but the Everton centre-forward was hanging back in his own inimitable fashion and the chance evaporated in front of him.

Strand Larsen almost scored with a ball from a throw-in but for Pickford's one-handed reaction save. Ndiaye tried to advance but his path was too easily blocked and Wolves were attacking again, a brilliant volleyed cross from Doherty somehow spurned by Strand Larsen.

But another free-kick wide right, Myklenko's shot blocked out to Orel Mangala who volleyed it, deflected through the crowd and into the net, instant redemption!

Mangala was wrongly judged to have fouled Ait-Nouri, who ran into him as the Everton midfielder backheeled the ball away from him… but that warranted a yellow card from this useless referee.

Young again delivered a lovely cross but Calvert-Lewin was on the wrong side of the defender and could not head it. McNeil's strong shot was deflected off Lemina's head, across goal and just past the other angle. From the corner, Tarkowski's header was too close to Sa.

Doucouré completely wasted a moment when space opened up for him and the chance to shoot went to his head. Branthwaite had to be strong to hold off two attackers as the much-delayed half-time whistle blew.

Wolves restarted and won an early corner that spawned another. After clearing it, Everton got a soft corner at the other end, McNeil's superb delivery to the far post and in – a Dawson own-goal, under close attention from Calvert-Lewin (who didn't seem to touch it!).

Calvert-Lewin tried an audacious shot wide left, a bit like Keane's brilliant goal... except that it was way off target. Wolves kept running at Everton, Cunha always a threat but unable to cause any real damage.

Ndiaye scored after Calvert-Lewin had fouled Sa, as it was disallowed. Wolves hit the post with a header at the other end. Ndiaye waa ken down for another wide free-kick, McNeil delivering it nicely for a diving header from Calvert-Lewin.... only it wasn't – the last touch again a Dawson own-goal!

Ndiaye was fouled again, this time by Gomes. Young rolled the free-kick in for Calvert-Lewin to gather, turn and shoot… wide across goal.

Ndiaye galloped forward, his shot careening off a defender and behind for a corner taken by Harrison. Broja came on and did well to hold off two defenders before Lindstrom crossed for a perfect chance for Harrison in front of goal that he skied abysmally.

Brja again worked hard and the ball came back again for Jack Harrison and again he blazed the ball high wide and horribly off target. But Everton had scored enough for a famous victory under the lights.

Everton: Pickford, Mykolenko, Branthwaite, Tarkowski, Young, Ndiaye, Doucoure (83' Lindstrøm), Gueye, Mangala [Y:35'] (89' Armstrong), McNeil (74' Harrison), Calvert-Lewin (83' Broja).

Subs not Used: Virginia, Patterson, Beto, O'Brien, Coleman.

Wolves: Sa, Doherty (77' R Gomes), Dawson, Bueno (77' T Gomes), Ait-Nouri, J Gomes (85' Doyle), Andre, Lemina, Guedes (57' Hwang), Cunha, Strand Larsen.

Subs not Used: Bellegarde, Bentley, Forbs, Johnstone, Lima.

Attendance: 38,820

