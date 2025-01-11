Season › 2024-25 › News Everton confirm the appointment of David Moyes Michael Kenrick 11/01/2025 93comments | Jump to last Everton have confirmed the appointment of David Moyes to replace Sean Dyche, whose sacking was announced only hours before the FA Cup tie against Peterborough Utd on Thursday. The 61-year-old has signed a 2½-year contract with new owners, The Friedkin Group, and hopefully provide the stability needed to preserve the club’s Premier League status before they move into the new stadium at Bramley-Moore Dock at the start of next season. Upon his return: Moyes said: “It’s great to be back! I enjoyed 11 wonderful and successful years at Everton and didn’t hesitate when I was offered the opportunity to rejoin this great club. I’m excited to be working with The Friedkin Group and I am looking forward to helping them rebuild the club. “Now we need Goodison and all Evertonians to play their part in getting behind the players in this important season so we can move into our fabulous new stadium as a Premier League team.” Article continues below video content Moyes, who has been out of work since his last contract expired at West Ham in May, spent a largely unproductive and disappointing 11-year spell at Goodison Park after initially coming on board to drag Everton away from relegation danger in 2002. Everton executive chairman Marc Watts said of Moyes’s return: “We are pleased that David is joining us at this pivotal time in Everton’s history. With over a decade of experience at the club, he is the right leader to propel us through our final season at Goodison Park and into our new stadium. We look forward to working with David to build the foundation of a new era for Everton.” The club became known as "plucky little Everton" under the dour Glaswegian before he departed under acrimonious circumstances for Manchester United in 2013, having been hand-picked by Sir Alex Ferguson to be his successor at Old Trafford. His tenure in Manchester lasted less than a season, however, and included two memorable defeats to Marco Silva's Everton before he was sacked. After poor spells with Sunderland and Real Sociedad, he had two stints with the Hammers, pulling off two more escapes from the drop before landing the Europa Conference League for the London side in 2023. Although Moyes represents a controversial choice for many Evertonians, some see him as a steady influence who can get the most out of a squad that is limited in talent and hit by injuries in key areas but which many believe has under-performed playing Dyche's brand of anti-football. The Toffees won just one of the former Burnley boss's last 10 games in charge, scored in only two of them, and failed to register a single shot on target at the Vitality Stadium last weekend. Reader Comments (93)

James Hughes 1 Posted 11/01/2025 at 09:02:48 No, No thrice NO!!! It is now up on the official site. Ernie Baywood 2 Posted 11/01/2025 at 09:04:11 Yep. Officially announced. Peter McHugh 3 Posted 11/01/2025 at 09:05:29 Practical choice makes sense.I was not a big fan of Moyes when here but he will be a better manager than the one who left us and I do think he is a decent manager and better than the majority linked with.Also, thank goodness Dyche went – the team has been terrible this season. Hopefully, Moyes does well. First job: stay up. Mike Hayes 4 Posted 11/01/2025 at 09:07:43 A shrewd move or a backward step? Only time will tell… Danny O'Neill 5 Posted 11/01/2025 at 09:08:30 Confirmed then.'Deflated' is definitely an apt emotion.I think I'll skip the glorious homecoming on Wednesday and stay downstairs until just before kick-off to take my seat for the match.No sports news for me between now and then. I'll find something on Netflix. Trevor Bailey 6 Posted 11/01/2025 at 09:08:46 Good! Matthew Salem 7 Posted 11/01/2025 at 09:11:25 I have nothing against Moyes, but I am really displeased with this. I have nothing more to say, other than it's a step backwards. We might as well have kept Dyche. Robert Tressell 8 Posted 11/01/2025 at 09:11:53 I am glad they did it quickly. I am okay it's Moyes.Hopefully a few players now incoming too.Back Moyes, back the club – stay up and next season promises much more. Kevin Molloy 9 Posted 11/01/2025 at 09:11:53 Finally! Paul Hewitt 10 Posted 11/01/2025 at 09:12:28 Qué the wailing. Bob Parrington 11 Posted 11/01/2025 at 09:13:54 Oh shit! Big mistake IMO. Sam Hoare 12 Posted 11/01/2025 at 09:13:59 Hurrah. The Moyesiah is back to lead us to the promised land of… relegation survival?A sensible if uninspiring move in my eyes and, whatever you make of the decision, it is one that seems to have been made quickly and efficiently by TFG which is a nice change to the ‘3-man shortlists' etc. Mark Tanton 13 Posted 11/01/2025 at 09:14:53 I was feeling quite pessimistic about this and have been moaning to myself a bit. But actually, this morning I have changed my tune. The man's a club legend and he found us in a dire situation and gave us some brilliant nights in Europe. Who can forget the first-minute goal against Derby to kick it all off, the nights in Europe? Ironically he's probably Man Utd's best manager since Ferguson! Anthony Hawkins 14 Posted 11/01/2025 at 09:16:35 Let's welcome Moyes back and let's see what he can do. Brendan McLaughlin 15 Posted 11/01/2025 at 09:20:38 Welcome back, Davey Moyes! Or, as I like to refer to it... The Return of the Magnificent Seventh! Lewis Barclay 16 Posted 11/01/2025 at 09:20:47 Hopefully, Moyes will be less averse to playing O'Brien and Armstrong than Dyche.Now, we need a striker who can score at least 10 goals before the end of the season! Mal van Schaick 17 Posted 11/01/2025 at 09:21:04 Okay. Let's move on, get results on the board, and fight for our Premier League status. On the pitch, the type of football has to improve. Derek Knox 18 Posted 11/01/2025 at 09:21:23 Matthew @7, sticking with Dyche would have been almost suicidal, a quick check on his results history across his tenure, would indicate that the chances of even drawing our way to safety, in the remaining fixtures, was more than slim.Not saying I am right behind, or approve of Moyes's return, but it certainly is a far better option than Dyche. How Dyche managed to keep us up the last two seasons is as bewildering as it is somehow commendable, and we owe him for that.To even chance that he could repeat that would be folly. I think even players were deciding against joining us if offered, whereas Moyes may succeed where Dyche failed in attracting some new faces, which is vitally needed to survive and progress.Paul @ 10, wailing? Don't assume we all drink Carling! :-) Eddie Dunn 19 Posted 11/01/2025 at 09:22:50 This appointment is a relection on what we have become. Relegation battles, a fanbase that is numb with years of anxiety ad players that have been ground down playing to a rigid system that is soul-destroying for anyone who has a touch of creativity.Moyes is hardly an inspired signing but as we have recently had the likes of Big Sam and Benitez to stomach then we all have got used to pragmatism.The crumb of comfort in this appointment is that Moyes is not the manager that coached us for 11 years.He is more experienced, he is more able, knows more people and he has won something.I won't knock him for winning a European trophy of any kind. Hopefully, he will calm the nerves in the dressing room and bring some good staff with new ideas.imagine if Fonseca or Terzi rolled in to town and our players couldn't adapt and we went down.It's a sensible appointment which will hopefully get us enough points to climb the table.I am not expecting miracles.Just football that is a little bit better than before and a few wins.Good luck Moyesie. Mike Brownlow 20 Posted 11/01/2025 at 09:24:02 I'm okay with Moyes... I get it he's not an exciting appointment and I say never go back but, in the current situation, he is the best manager available and he can hit the ground running – definitely better than Dyche. Dyche admitted himself that they only trained defence with no part of training focused on attack… it lead to all 11 players only being able to defend. That's okay if you're hoping for just 0-0 but, the moment they score, you're screwed. At least Moyes will be more balanced. Is he the long-term solution? ideally not… but if he gets us regularly mid-table to 4th, I'll take that now.Longer term, I'd love a more exciting, dynamic manager who could push on but, for now, I'd take a manager who can stabilise the balance of the team, keep us up, and is more than likely to get better bang for our buck in transfers.I'm not upset about what happened when he left; it could have been better but life's too short… and so is the rest of this season. Chris Langton 21 Posted 11/01/2025 at 09:24:33 This was the best possible appointment with our precarious position in the league. Regardless of our differing opinions, all true Evertonians should now get behind the team and its manager to ensure we stay in the Premier League. That's all that matters now. Debates about our long term future can start once our Premier League status has been secured. Kevin Molloy 22 Posted 11/01/2025 at 09:25:17 His contract is actually 10 years, with a break option at Year 5. That's longer than I expected – I thought it was 2½ years? Bill Fairfield 23 Posted 11/01/2025 at 09:25:28 If he brings in the type of player he bought for West Ham, the likes of Paqueta, Bowen, Kudus, for example, it would be a huge improvement. Andy Kay 24 Posted 11/01/2025 at 09:26:35 Gutted. I really think we could possibly do a Sunderland now. Hope not but this appointment doesn't instill me with confidence that we can stay up. Dyche was taking us down. I think Moyes is too similar… God, I hope I'm wrong! Robert Tressell 25 Posted 11/01/2025 at 09:28:36 Bill #19. €110M brought Kudus, Paqueta and Bowen to West Ham, not Moyes. Andrew Merrick 26 Posted 11/01/2025 at 09:29:56 He's got grey hair, of course we care. Marc Watts saying this is a pivotal time for the club how many twists and turns make a pivot?Roll on the summer, then we will have some certainty again at our club, everything crossed for this one. Richard Duff 27 Posted 11/01/2025 at 09:32:20 Happy to read this quote from Marc Watts “We look forward to working with David to build the foundation of a new era for Everton.”Foundations that allow a more glorious construction on top (by AN Other) once established. Annika Herbert 28 Posted 11/01/2025 at 09:32:41 David Moyes previous achievements at Everton: None whatsoever! Benjamin Dyke 29 Posted 11/01/2025 at 09:32:54 He's probably not the Moyesiah, he's probably not Satan's right-hand man, he's no doubt somewhere on the spectrum, but whatever… Let's get behind him and pray he brings stability, Premier League safety, and then builds a new Everton that starts competing at the right end of the table. Now we have some money and a new stadium, he can start taking artillery guns and tanks to gunfights. Martin Faulkner 30 Posted 11/01/2025 at 09:33:11 Never wanted him back at our club, ever. He stayed too long the first time and left with more than a sour taste.I could have stomached it slightly better had it been 18 months instead of 2½ years.I hope they have some clauses in that contract and aren't paying him stupid money. Robert Williams 31 Posted 11/01/2025 at 09:34:21 I'se ah fackin dis-custard. Ian Pilkington 32 Posted 11/01/2025 at 09:34:42 The most depressing moment in my seven decades long support of the club since Rooney was sold to Manchester United.Moyes will keep us up but my hope is that TFG plan to sack him at the end of the season (like Fat Sam 7 years ago) and appoint a manager for the long term. Colin Crooks 33 Posted 11/01/2025 at 09:34:58 TWELVE AND A HALF MILLION!!!!!.By the time TFG have paid Dyche off. They would have spent 15 million to trade on a negative percentage merchant for another few months. Only the one we got is more likely to take us down. Those greeting this appointment with a fanfare should consider the facts. This guy was sacked (and paid off) by Man Utd after fan pressure forced the board to terminate his 7-year deal while it was still in its infancy. He was ran out of town by the Hammers who couldn't stomach his entertainment-killing approach.Took the Mackems down, pissing off everyone at the Stadium of Light in the process. Kicked out of Sociedad (and paid off again) after a year for stinking the place out.Cheer and clap this appointment all you want, but I can't shake the feeling that we have just hired the richest failure in football management history. Daniel A Johnson 34 Posted 11/01/2025 at 09:37:35 Oh art thou, David!We giveth £12 Million…Take thee back to the glass ceiling, knife to a gunfight, dithering Dave transfer windows, getting rogered by the Top 6, derby defeats, the biannual colonoscopy from Man Utd, no wins down south, Keep It Tight And Nick One, the striker's graveyard, getting knocked out of cups by Arsenal's B team, no strikers up front, and being terrified of trips to Anfield.Oh David Moyes, how I've missed thee. Mark Tanton 35 Posted 11/01/2025 at 09:38:43 We'll put you down as a 'maybe' then Colin. Anthony Flack 36 Posted 11/01/2025 at 09:39:02 Oh well…Hopefully safer as a result and if we stay up then a step forward as sadly I think Dyche ran out of ideasI'm quite anti-Moyes both because of what he did and what he does.I'll get behind him, welcome him at Villa, and hope we move forward – both up the league and even up the pitch… John Keating 37 Posted 11/01/2025 at 09:39:23 His words on returning to this “great Club” don't match the way he treated the Club and supporters when he left for Manchester United.Personally, I am not happy, however, the only thing that matters is staying up. Steve Brown 38 Posted 11/01/2025 at 09:39:36 It won’t last long Colin, might as well give him the money now. Paul Tran 39 Posted 11/01/2025 at 09:41:08 I wanted a quick decision and quick action, they've delivered. If anyone thinks we'd get someone of note to sign a six month contract, don't get a job where you need to negotiate.I'll take unexciting competence over brash, reckless gambles any day of the week.Let's crack on! Martin Farrington 40 Posted 11/01/2025 at 09:41:18 It couldn't get worse. From the pan onto the fire.So I checked all the registered historical facts and I was not shocked to discover that going back rarely works. The spectre of the dead one lingers long. Bill Fairfield 41 Posted 11/01/2025 at 09:42:18 Moyes is the best appointment since Moyes. It was disappointing he won nothing… but it has been an utter nightmare since. Andrew Heffernan 42 Posted 11/01/2025 at 09:42:33 Makes complete sense over an unknown aspirational manager - Task 1 = survival; Task 2 = complete turnover of squad to enable us to climb league and then attract higher quality of player, and potentially, manager. This would not happen by appointing Moyes in a short term capacity. We are sick and need to take our medicine. He may not be the answer for a lot of fans, but he's definitely the solution we need at this time. COYB.Ps. Davey, can you at least tell us where the Arteta money 💰💰💰 is!? Paul Birmingham 43 Posted 11/01/2025 at 09:43:12 And so it is. History will judge and so let's look forward with hope.Will he bring in Alan Irvine, Davey Weir etc who knows, but more than ever to stay up this season.UTFTs! Allan Board 44 Posted 11/01/2025 at 09:43:26 Owners have panicked already and are protecting their investment. Hey ho- and it all starts again- somewhat underwhelming I'm afraid. I wonder if the shite will be rehiring klopp in 12 years time?There's your difference and the issue at Everton. Rob Halligan 45 Posted 11/01/2025 at 09:43:32 Wouldn’t have been my first choice, but now that he’s here, we, as fans, have to back him and more importantly back the team. I don’t know if TFG had anyone else in mind, you’d like to think so, but that “anyone else” would no doubt have probably still been under contract elsewhere, and it would have cost the club to release him from his contract. That plus paying off Dyche and his gang would have raked up millions in compensation, something we can do without right now due to PSR. Like him or loathe him, Moyes has the experience of being a premier league manager and knows how tough the premier league can be, and I’m sure he can lead us to safety.We all wanted a Pep, or a Carlo, but unfortunately their likes weren’t available, but I’d like to think Moyes will be a better choice than Leicester getting Van Nistlerooy or west ham getting Potter. Vitor Pereira who ended up at Wolves, was not wanted by many on here when he was linked a couple of years ago, so we’ll never know how his appointment would have gone down. So there’s bugger all left to do except welcome Moyes back and get behind him and the team. Andy Mead 46 Posted 11/01/2025 at 09:46:21 Not the most exciting appointment but come on, who else was available and willing? Somebody with no PL experience who could have been great or a total disaster?Saying he achieved nothing is unfair also. How we would love to be the best of the rest and qualify for European football on a regular basis. Apart from BB shoes first season in charge, we have been awful and never finished so high in the league. Hell,even Fat Sam got us to an 8th place finish. Let's all get real here. Dyche was taking us down. Just watching the match was a chore. If Moyes still has the same eye for an unknown player(Arteta, Fellaini,Cahill,Pienarr) then he could pull a few rabbits out of his hat this month and improve the team tenfold. Or it could all turn to shit. But that could happen with any appointment. Howard Don 47 Posted 11/01/2025 at 09:48:01 Only sensible choice out there. Time to forget any past grudges some may have and get behind David Moyes. A long hard road ahead for the rest of the season.A couple of shrewd signings needed to freshen up a jaded looking squad. Stan Grace 48 Posted 11/01/2025 at 09:48:18 'It was disappointing he won nothing.'No, it was predictable. If you don't try to win key games, that's what happens. Phil Bickerstaff 49 Posted 11/01/2025 at 09:49:05 Welcome back, David Moyes. The best stable manager we had since Howard Kendall. Look how he left us to go to Man Utd – no other manager would have refused to go to Utd at that time. When Billy Brown Shoes came in, he inherited the best squad since the '80s and finished in the Top 6. Since then, we have become laughable.Look at the players he brought in with zilch money: Cahill, Arteta, Fellaini… the list goes on. I'd rather have him than Mourinho and the other managers who have been mentioned. Tony Cunningham 50 Posted 11/01/2025 at 09:51:21 Like him or not, it took less than 48 hours to get him in place... that would have taken 2 weeks under the old regime! We now have plenty of time to hopefully get a few bodies in and sort ourselves out for the fight ahead… (gun or knife fight!) Scott Hamilton 51 Posted 11/01/2025 at 09:52:27 Right, it is what it is.Now let's get behind him and do this.UTFT!!!! Colette Black 52 Posted 11/01/2025 at 09:52:32 It's strike one for TFG. Two more strikes and there will be spitfires with "TFG Out" banners above our new, soon to be named... Groundhog Day Stadium.Different owners. Same lack of foresight.For anyone who thinks it can't get any worse …. Imagine Moyes leading us out in the Championship. Rick Johnson 53 Posted 11/01/2025 at 09:53:18 Surely we need to look at this appointment objectively: I don't agree that his 11-year tenure was anything other than a job reasonably well done – Sir Alex is a shrewd judge, and Moyes was his favoured choice. His job at West Ham was good – they won a European trophy, for a club that had been battling relegation. Realistically, anyone looking at us would see a club in trouble, although with a bright light shining at the end of the tunnel, so they would be wary of a potential black mark against their CV. All-in-all, I think this has to be the best appointment we could have realistically expected, and I hope we all get behind him and the team. Kevin Molloy 54 Posted 11/01/2025 at 09:53:44 I think we need to remember where we are. Philogene this week preferred the bright lights of Suffolk to a career with Everton. We all want to move the club forward, but to do that we need a manager who can get us to Top 10, and (for a change) sign some good players. This is exactly what Davey does best. He struggles once he gets there, as West Ham know to their cost, but there is no one better (not even Carlo) at working in the zone we will need Davey to work in over the next couple of years. Alan J Thompson 55 Posted 11/01/2025 at 09:54:29 I've never really been a fan of returns or second chances particularly in management, of anything, and I hope that somebody has seen the light and that his contract has several KPI's. To put it more crudely, reasons to sack him without compensation such as say a month in the bottom five in the League, a month of losses that is getting no points at all, or failing to win a game in 6 weeks or just a lack of any tangible improvement. I'd also like to know if the DoF was consulted before the appointment and if there is/was a defining of responsibilities possibly including seniority.Regardless, I hope it proves a successful appointment at least until the finances are sorted out and Mr Ancellotti asks if he can return, but there is a nagging feeling in the back of my mind that whispers, mediocrity. Joe McMahon 56 Posted 11/01/2025 at 09:55:11 Uninspiring, my choice would have been Michael Carrick, but yes Moyes is more experienced in management. Also looks like we will never land Thomas Frank.For those thinking back to bargains like Cahill etc, that was 20 years ago. But anyone is better than Dyche. Shaun Parker 57 Posted 11/01/2025 at 09:56:53 I feel there needs to be a reality check here.This is the least risky option on the table. Sure, like most I’d have preferred a younger, more dynamic manager. Someone to build us again, but we cannot afford that risk.2.5 years is not that long and as we all know, if things don’t work out the manager will be sacked. He gets his pay off as any other manager would do.Im not sure why it matters about the money side either. It’s not our own personal money, the FG have pots of money so complaints about the cost of this and that shouldn’t really concern any of us.IMHO, Moyes comes back a better manager. Far more experience. He’s gone out there and challenged himself. Sure it’s not always worked out but he’s not just sat on his arse in a warm studio being a mouthpiece (and a shit one at that Carragher)!!Him leaving for Utd, get over it. So long ago it’s hardly worth debate. For now, and that is all we need to focus on, he’s our manager and we all simply have to get behind him and the players and keep us in this league !!! John Raftery 58 Posted 11/01/2025 at 09:57:41 The least risky option. That is not to say there are no risks. I doubt there will be a honeymoon period. A couple of early defeats will prompt a negative reaction from fans, more protests and pressure on the new owners. We desperately need additions to the squad. One or two new players in attacking areas, the return of McNeil, Garner and Iroegbunam and the rapid progress of Harrison Armstrong could transform the look of the team. We have two far from easy, but winnable, home games coming up. Four or six points from those games will ease the pressure on everyone and create some momentum. Nigel Scowen 59 Posted 11/01/2025 at 09:59:14 It’s done, time for everyone to get behind him for the sake of the club.Welcome back Davey Moyes and good luck Ian Bennett 60 Posted 11/01/2025 at 10:00:08 Moyes, who has been out of work since his last contract expired at West Ham in May, spent a largely unproductive and disappointing 11-year spell at Goodison Park after initially coming on board to drag Everton away from relegation danger in 2002.Gees I wonder what MK really thinks of Martinez, Koeman,Alladyce, Silva, Anchelotti, lampard, and Dyche thereafte, if Moyes was unproductive and disappointing, after inheriting a dog shit team and backed by Esso tokens.He did a decent job of getting Everton best of the rest. If hadn't, one of the biggest teams in the world wouldn't of come in for me.Balance please. Is he who we wanted long term? No, but the immediate priority is Premier League survival and sorting a squad with 12 out of contract players come the summer. This is no time to gamble.We need someone to take us to mid table add some emerging players and then hand it over. Based on that brief Moyes seems a fair choice. Could my choice Iraola keep us up this season? Honestly with these players, playing how he likes,possibly no.It's clear Friedkins wanted to keep Dyche in place till the summer, but results and a meeting where he'd practically gave up has forced their hand. Dale Rose 61 Posted 11/01/2025 at 10:00:52 I would have preferred Bill Murray.. Peter Hopkins 62 Posted 11/01/2025 at 10:02:21 I said on the other thread, this is not a manager to get us where we want to be, this is a manager that will get us back to where when he left. Let’s stabilise, then with the stadium at PSR in a better place, then kick on. We have been in a downward spiral for years, I still feel the future is bright but in order to get to get to th future we need to stay in the present and the present is safety Tony Waring 63 Posted 11/01/2025 at 10:03:31 Yes the right appointment at a difficult time. I think he'll do the joband keep us in the PL. He knows the club and can spot a bargain to improve the team. Can't understand all the vitriolic bile spewed by some supporters; not called for and in any case what superstar of a manager would want the job in the first place ? Oliver Molloy 64 Posted 11/01/2025 at 10:06:48 I think many of us would have wanted a different name, but the fact is - now is not the time.Moyes knows the club, the league, and with THIS group of players is the best choice for us to stay up.Who's to say TFG won't "relieve" him of first team duties before 2027 !COYB - UTFT. Andy Crooks 65 Posted 11/01/2025 at 10:08:19 On this darkest of days could I ask Lyndon and Michael to move Eugene Ruane's post last night on to this thread. It deserves to be read by everyone. It made me laugh out loud which I didn't think possible.Only Everton, would have appointed this second rater. New stadium, new dawn and Davy fucking Moyes. Our ambition died today. Steve Brown 66 Posted 11/01/2025 at 10:09:08 No Shaun Parker, we don’t need a “reality check”. But I would respectfully suggest that you do.It is a regressive and divisive appointment which a large part of the fan base disagrees with. As evidenced by the posts over tthe last few days. Offering him a 2.5 year deal is just comical, as his career trajectory was occasional appearances on the “Rest is Football” or Sky.Nevertheless, he will be supported in his early days by all of us because we want the club to succeed. It will become a serious problem when things do not go his way, as Moyes does not have a huge amount of goodwill in the bank. Rob Halligan 67 Posted 11/01/2025 at 10:09:23 Alan # 55……..what you say about KPI’s (Key Performance Indicators) is very much like what I’ve heard about Potter at West Ham. I heard that Potter was only given a six month contract with required certain KPI’s to be met to avoid the sack. What they are I don’t know, but I assume it’s something like avoiding relegation, but as you say, let’s hope the same applies for Moyes. John Raftery 68 Posted 11/01/2025 at 10:10:23 Rob (45) Your last sentence sums up the position perfectly. I’m guessing there would still have been moans about Pep or Carlo from people who are never happy except when they are moaning. Neil Cremin 69 Posted 11/01/2025 at 10:11:13 As I read through the litany of comments ranging from reviled, unimpressed or resigned to this decision in other threads on TW, I started to reflect on my feelings. Initial reaction was on disappointment but on reflection possibly only decision open to TFG. My logic is based on the following scenario.1 TFG had talks with Dyche2. Dyche didn’t convince them he would keep us up3. TFG started to sound out replacements incl Potter4. Word got back to Dyche who demanded back or sack5. TFG don’t bow to threats. Sacked Dyche6. All the realistic alternatives (PL experience) saw us as high risk7, All exciting foreign or up and coming managers were considered too risky8. Moyes was only one available will to take on the challenge.9. TFG reviewed EFC Managers over last 20 years# Moyes era never fighting relegation (bar 1in 13) and finishing regularly in top half of table# Every other manager got fired because we feared relegation with the exception of Carlo# For the last 4 years we have been living in abject misery tethering in the drop zone only surviving because other teams usually the promoted teams were so much worse.# TFG to my mind made the only realistic business decision available. Dyche had lost dressing room, manager with PL experience and willing to take on tha thankless task needed. Only one available was Moyes.Decision made and we need to get over it for the good of EFC and forget the ridiculous and childish venom being trotted out here and other threads.I’m not thrilled about this appointment but I want us to stay in the PL which I don't think would have happened under Dyche.Our criticism of previous management of EFC was there was no strategy. This move, I believe this decision is only the first step to stability where, once in BMD with more revenue, we can start to build back our club to compete at the top half of the table and hopefully onwards and upwards thereafter.Only superstitious fear is Burnley sacked Dyche and they went down afterwards. Hopefully not Deja Vu Bill Fairfield 70 Posted 11/01/2025 at 10:12:13 Hopefully it will bring stability,until we get our new funds from increased match day takings and naming rights for the new stadium Martin Faulkner 71 Posted 11/01/2025 at 10:13:04 Shaun @57Have you not been paying attention the last 2 years?"Im not sure why it matters about the money side either. It’s not our own personal money, the FG have pots of money so complaints about the cost of this and that shouldn’t really concern any of us."Whatever he gets paid will be paid by Everton Football Club not The Friedkin Group, His wages and any associated payoff if he gets sacked will count in our profit and loss and affect our PSR Mike Owen 72 Posted 11/01/2025 at 10:13:37 Is EFC the first club to become a time machine? I feel as though we've just hurtled back 20 years.It would be interesting to know who advised Dan Friedman and Marc Watts on this appointment.Of course, I hope it ends well. Chris Keher 73 Posted 11/01/2025 at 10:13:38 Welcome back Davey. Hope you can assemble a team even half as good as the last one and can get us that elusive trophy this time round. Shaun Parker 74 Posted 11/01/2025 at 10:16:11 Your opinion Steve Brown.But it’s very easy to jump on the bandwagon of negativity.Nobody has a crystal ball and so we should all remain positive and get behind the whole team. Goodwill in the bank, get real. It’s modern day football. Ruined 100% by the greed of money. It is now a business. People have the freedom to choose where and who they work for, why should we knock ambition. Andrew Heffernan 75 Posted 11/01/2025 at 10:17:46 @Collete - if Moyes does lead us out in the Championship it certainly won't be down to his lack of trying; but more the lack of quality in the squad available to him due to mismanagement of the club for over a decade... some reality needed for the situation we are in. No short term appointment would be beneficial to the club either. This is real world, not 'championship manager' Dan Nulty 76 Posted 11/01/2025 at 10:19:30 Got to put any personal feelings aside. I hope that fans who don't want this appointment can still get behind the team instead of undermining him and what we need to do for probably this season and next which is battle against relegation. The worst thing we can do is become a self fulfilling prophecy and say because I am against it I will be glad if we go down. Lee Courtliff 77 Posted 11/01/2025 at 10:20:34 I wasn't overly thrilled at first but the more I think about it, the more it makes sense. Moyes will have us well organised like Dyche did, but he'll offer more going forward and our full backs will be allowed to overlap and actually cross the ******* ball!!This could be the perfect appointment to get us back on an even keel before more ambitious moves are made in the future. I have no doubts that we'll stay up quite comfortably this season. Mihir Ambardekar 78 Posted 11/01/2025 at 10:21:09 I don't get why people hate this appointment so much. We have been absolutely pathetic last 4-5 years with average at best players & dire football. This season we should have been in a better position but we find ourselves in relegation scrap with Wolves, Ipswich and Crystal Palace improving. Moyes has been appointed to help us avoid relegation and subsequently stabilize us. This club needs a couple of seasons to get stable & develop a team and then we can look at a progressive manager who can take the baton forward. Moyes is nothing more than a transition manager who will improve certain aspects of the team from recruitment and performance point of view. Lets stick together and support the manager and the club. UTFT Christopher Timmins 79 Posted 11/01/2025 at 10:23:10 NeilThere was no other game in town given the set of circumstances that existed, you have it pretty much spot on I would think.It’s not a given that he keeps us up so your fear is justified. Daniel A Johnson 80 Posted 11/01/2025 at 10:24:37 The irony of the club moving to a shiny new future in a shiny new stadium, whilst being managed by the Moyesiah is not lost on me.The guy shat his nappy every time he went down south.Not happy but will have to suck it up like a big boy.On side note the fact that The Friedkin group have their two clubs manged by Dour Dave and the ageing Tinkerman shows where they are at in terms of the football knowledge they have.I would just like to know who the fuck is advising them? Who advised them that David Moyes and Claudio Ranieri is the best they can get.Did the appointment of David Moyes come with a free pen and a £50 M&S voucher? Tony Cunningham 81 Posted 11/01/2025 at 10:25:21 Lot's of fans here seem to be of the impression that just because we have new owners we can suddenly attract big name managers.We are still a club in trouble both financially and on the pitch and it will take several years to stabilise the club before any chance of making giant strides forwards. Moyes seems to be the right man to offer that stability (all other names would have been a risk too) and then hopefully in 2 years if he has only taken us to mid table then we can look to find a better manager if need be and then we'll have some more money to spend. John Graham 82 Posted 11/01/2025 at 10:25:21 Great appointment, best person available at the moment who will get the best from the players we currently have, especially DCL and Beto. Hopefully we will also be able to bring a couple in during this window.Difficult to see Thellwell surviving too long but time will tell.COYB Danny Baily 83 Posted 11/01/2025 at 10:25:44 Agree with the sentiment on here. Get behind the manager. As few as 5 wins could be enough, and the seamlessness of the appointment is a massive plus. Let's hope there's some movement on the transfer front now. Anthony Dove 84 Posted 11/01/2025 at 10:26:19 Moyes to lead us in our last games at Goodison and the first ones at BMD. Can’t describe how depressing that is. Robert Tressell 85 Posted 11/01/2025 at 10:27:40 Andy # 65, our ambition died at the end of the 2020/21 season when Moshiri pulled the plug and left us struggling to remain solvent with a very badly assembled squad. Currently our ambition is on pause while we try to stay up while being outbid by Ipswich for reinforcements.Unfortunately the damage was done 2016 to 2021 by a combination of idiots. It's left us poor during a period where other bottom half Premier League clubs can compete with the likes of AC Milan for transfers.Moyes achieved nothing at the club. But neither has any manager in the last 37 years. The problem isn't with the managers - it's been with a succession of people running the club.Next season should be a lot better than this season. The season after that should be better still. Sean Byrne 86 Posted 11/01/2025 at 10:27:47 He’s not the moyseiah, he’s a very naughty boy…retrograde step to employ another dinosaur… Tony Cunningham 87 Posted 11/01/2025 at 10:28:39 Anthony Dove (84) if we are clear of relegation before the last few games at Goodison then I don't think anyone will care who is manager. George Cumiskey 88 Posted 11/01/2025 at 10:28:54 A bit disappointed with Moyes appointment especially on a two and a half year contract, His first signing should be Davie Weir who's done a brilliant job at Brighton. Steve Brown 89 Posted 11/01/2025 at 10:28:59 Yes my opinion Shaun, thanks.I don’t knock Moyes’s ambition, as he must be amazed that it has come his way. TFG’s ambition for the club in making this appointment? It demonstrates that it will be limited.It is funny to see the first excuse making for Mr Moyes coming before he has even started “ if Moyes does lead us out in the Championship it certainly won't be down to his lack of trying; but more the lack of quality in the squad available to him due to mismanagement of the club for over a decade.”He was announced less than 2 hours ago, and the excuse factory has already kicked in. It is nice though to see some many posters who have written on here for over a decade popping back in. Rob Halligan 90 Posted 11/01/2025 at 10:31:16 Anthony # 84……..If Moyes leads us out at BMD, then it will mean he has succeeded in keeping us in the premier league, because I’m almost certain if we go down Moyes will be gone in the summer. Dave Abrahams 91 Posted 11/01/2025 at 10:31:20 When the new manager left Everton I wrote a letter to the Echo which was headlined on the football letters page “ Free at last, Free at last, Free at last “. This was a reflection on Martin Luther King’s terrific speech outside the White House with about a million supporters with him.And now that dour,dull, depressing xxxx is back, well those who want him can fuckin’ have him, I’ll use the rest of my season ticket this season and then I’m done after watching this club for the last 77 seasons.Obviously I desperately want my team to stay up but that’s the biggest kick in the balls I’ve ever had off Everton and I’ve had quite a few, plenty while that xxxx was last in charge, so stay up Blues but I won’t see you at the new ground. Dave Williams 92 Posted 11/01/2025 at 10:32:22 Sensible appointment. No good bringing in a foreigner who would take time to settle, wouldn't know the players and a stranger to the league.Moyes is sensible, pragmatic and vastly experienced. He did actually produce a very good side last time- a midfield of Arteta Pienaar Osman and Fellaini would do very nicely in todays team( even at their age)!!Give him a chance! Stu Gre 93 Posted 11/01/2025 at 10:32:48 I guess that's Branthwaite to Man Utd sealed then.After all he deserves to go to a Big club.Welcome back to little old Everton old man.