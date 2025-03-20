Season › 2024-25 › News Jack Harrison eying up his future at Everton Michael Kenrick 20/03/2025 68comments | Jump to last Jack Harrison wants to convince Everton to make him a part of the club’s future as he reflects on the challenges of his second loan season with the club. “On a personal level it's been difficult and frustrating so far this season because I always want to be at my best and when you're doing absolutely everything you can but it's still not coming off, that can be really frustrating for everyone, myself and the fans… It's been the first period of my career, really, where I've not really been scoring any goals or contributing to the team as much as I'm used to doing. “So I've been trying to understand those frustrations and trying to do something about it in different ways. I'm the type of player to always keep fighting, always keep trying to find ways to navigate through tough situations, and, ultimately, I know I'll come out on the other side.” “I came out of the team and I just needed to take a step back and think, OK, what do I really need to do to get back in the team at this point? And then, it's unfortunate, but we've had a lot of injuries, which has given me the opportunity to play again, and I've just tried to take advantage of this opportunity and make the most of it. It seems that Harrison has at last started to turn around his flagging career with Everton, after he grabbed his first goal of the season (albeit deflected) in the draw at Wolverhampton Wanderers. “I know there's still a long way I can go. I think the manager has offered a bit more detail in terms of what he wants from players, so it's good to get some of that clarity. I'm feeling in a good moment and a lot of it is down to the manager while some of it is myself doing some things off the pitch and then teammates as well. “I always have confidence in my ability, so it's just being able to show it and being able to put it on the pitch. When it comes to belief in myself, I know I can achieve a lot more. I have a lot of ambitions, even now. Some people might say, you're maybe getting on a bit in your career, or something, but I still have a goal, I've always had, that is to get into the England squad and be part of a top team in the Premier League, and hopefully I can do that with Everton. “I think with new ownership, new manager, and going to an amazing new stadium next season, this is somewhere I want to be. It would be exciting to be part of a bigger picture and help a club get from where we have been for the past couple of years to fighting for European football again, and then even more in the way of silverware. "With the size of Everton and this fan base, with how passionate they are, there's no reason why the club can't achieve that, and who wouldn't want to be part of it?" Reader Comments (68) Sam Hoare 1 Posted 20/03/2025 at 22:26:31 Actions speak louder than words. Though to be fair Jack has always worked hard in blue. Hopefully though we might aspire now to an era where hard work alone is not sufficient and Moyes was right to demand some more end product from his wingers.On an appropriate deal the likes of Harrison could make for a useful squad player, always professional and reliable but I think for the starting XI we need a level above. Richard Duff 2 Posted 20/03/2025 at 22:51:17 I'm afraid Jack answers the question himself: “when you're doing absolutely everything you can and it's still not coming off…”That's called reaching your ceiling.Everton are now performing at an upper mid table level and unfortunately Jack is discovering that he's simply not got enough to offer that. He is suited to the fuzzy zone of bottom 5 Premier League and top 5 Championship and will not be part of Everton s upward trajectory.Lovely bloke, nice hair, tries hard and gives his all but no longer good enough for what we want or need. No shame in that, just reality. Robert Tressell 3 Posted 20/03/2025 at 23:21:42 He would have been out of contract at Leeds this summer but fairly recently signed an extension so he's still contracted to them until 2028.On a free, he might have been a boring but reasonably sensible move. For a fee and relatively high wage, it makes no sense. There will be much better available. Mike Gaynes 4 Posted 20/03/2025 at 23:57:59 Robert, he signed that new contract two years ago, when Leeds was pretty decent and we weren't. £90k a week for 5 years was a hell of a deal and he looked to be a core player for them. Now he might just regret it. The manager and DoF who signed him to that deal are long gone and he clearly no longer has a place with them -- or with us. We need better players. Steve Brown 5 Posted 20/03/2025 at 23:58:47 He is simply not good enough.His main contribution to the team seems to have been as Alcaraz's translator. £90,000 a week to speak Spanish. If I read about that one more time, my head is going to explode. Derek Knox 6 Posted 20/03/2025 at 23:59:41 No, I don't think it would be in Everton's best interests to sign him permanently. Yes, he does work hard, but little or no end product. The same to a degree with Lindstrom, though I believe there is a talented player there, also given that he is not a winger, yet gets used as one! Kieran Kinsella 7 Posted 21/03/2025 at 00:10:26 Steve Brown,Lmao… sad but accurate. Derek Knox 8 Posted 21/03/2025 at 00:25:22 Steve @ 5, I don't know if you are aware of it, but he was acting as a translator for Charly Alcaraz! :-) Mike Gaynes 9 Posted 21/03/2025 at 00:30:12 Yep, DK, and he put in a great work rate in his translations. Paul Ferry 10 Posted 21/03/2025 at 02:14:29 No need to read beyond Sam (1) and Robert (3). Mihir Ambardekar 11 Posted 21/03/2025 at 03:07:37 It's high time we move on from such players and recruit players with talent and better output. It's given that hard work is necessary regardless of talent. Same goes with Lindstrom. Both these players are getting games but are unable to impact games consistently. Ian Wilkins 12 Posted 21/03/2025 at 05:32:42 No renewing loans on cheaper terms, no squad player mentality. Just aspire for better. Sorry Jack that's not you. Thanks for your hard-working efforts. Jerome Shields 13 Posted 21/03/2025 at 05:33:25 Just continually loses possession and does not seem to be able to cross the ball. Rarely gets an assist or goal. Does seem tohe work hard chasing down players which must be the reason he is selected.Maybe Kinnear's two transfer recruits from Leeds can reassess his worth for £90,000 a week – surely Leeds are making a contribution to these wages in his current loan deal? Everton could not afford his wages, especially for what they got in return on his first loan, never mind the second. Paul Hewitt 14 Posted 21/03/2025 at 06:41:59 Let's be honest: Jack's time here has mainly been under Dyche, who clearly didn't know how to use him. Since Moyes has arrived and he's on the left, performances have improved slightly. I do think a full season under Moyes and he would start to show his Leeds form. Sadly I don't think he will be here next season. Mark Murphy 15 Posted 21/03/2025 at 07:25:26 Hit the road Jack.Sorry but midfielders who neither assist nor score seem to be a thing with Everton these days. Lindstrom is another one.Unless we find another Lukaku, we need midfielders who can contribute to the attack, not just work hard and cover the full backs. Ian Bennett 16 Posted 21/03/2025 at 08:00:50 Talk of England. The lad is deluded, not seen him take a decent corner, has zero pace, never beats his man nor gets a shot off. A non-goal scoring, non-creating forward is no use to anyone. He's more likely to be in the Championship next season, than getting an England call-up. Everton have paid him £9M in wages for frankly little in return. He can be added to Maupay as a poor signing by Thewell, with little in return.Don't give me the old chestnut that he works hard or get sucked in by his kind words. For a Premier League footballer and football stats, that's a given. Danny O'Neill 17 Posted 21/03/2025 at 08:25:23 The case for the Defence. Works hard for the team and never hides, even when it's not going well. Until recently, has played in one of the most uncreative Everton teams we've witnessed in years.The case for the Prosecution. Very little return from a player, who should be contributing more in the opposition half. His quality on the ball is poor far too often. There is no consistency in his performances.So I judge guilty my Lord. It's a no from me.What are the chances of him going back to Leeds, scoring against us and getting man of the match now?!! Christy Ring 18 Posted 21/03/2025 at 08:33:38 No thanks, a winger with no pace, can’t cross a ball or beat a player. Leeds must be kicking themselves, 3 more years on £90k p/w, that’s what happened to us under Koeman, giving big contracts to average players. Martin Reppion 19 Posted 21/03/2025 at 08:58:53 I think that the difference between Harrison and Lindstrom is that the latter looks like he can develop. There are signs of a bit of excitement when he's allowed to come central.If we sign Carlos on a permanent deal, Lindstrom could be cover and also cover our new wingers. But Harrison looks like a workhorse with no real flair.Living in West Yorkshire, I know a lot of Leeds fans. None think he is a vital player. Ian Bennett 20 Posted 21/03/2025 at 09:33:47 You'd get more output from Dobbin, for a 10th of the wages... John Williams 21 Posted 21/03/2025 at 09:43:54 I just think, many of you are jumping the gun.Reading this thread, it would appear we will have half the squad replaced, not so, we will do well to have three maybe four new players in the squad.Clearly, a number of the players out of contract in Junewill still be with us for the 2025-26 season. Ernie Baywood 22 Posted 21/03/2025 at 10:24:06 I don't think Jack has improved at all under Moyes. He's playing in a better more functional team, but his own level is being shown up to a greater extent.There's an argument that Dyche's role for him was perfect. Hard working, defensive winger. I'm not sure he's got anything more to offer than that at this level. You certainly wouldn't free him up for his attacking output - he can't create and he can't retain the ball. In fact his ability to lose an unloseable ball is incredible.I really like the guy. You won't see many harder working players and especially not wingers. His attitude seems spot on. Just not at this level. I could see him heading to a lower level top tier. The US, Australia, maybe Japan... though he might not even be up to that level. Dave Abrahams 23 Posted 21/03/2025 at 10:54:13 Ernie (22), As you say you can see how hard Jack works and how frustrated he gets when hardly anything comes off for him and his attitude is excellent but the end product is just not good enough even his defending.His wages should enable us to get a younger, quicker and better winger in his place. Tom Bowers 24 Posted 21/03/2025 at 11:40:50 There has to be a clear out as we all agree but who stays and who goes will be an interesting discussion.We have loanees and injuries that may be kept but others playing but not up to snuff have to be on the chopping block.Harrison is a useful player but not a starter.Doucoure is neither a great midfielder or striker but now may be his time to go.With Chermiti, Broja, and Beto along with Calvert-Lewin it's a question of any two from four but I may be wrong.Some have to go to maybe free up some cash for new additions. Eric Haworth 25 Posted 21/03/2025 at 11:48:46 A “wag” sat near us at the game, refers to him as the “flagless linesman”. Because he affectively just constantly patrols the touchline. He can’t be accused of not working tirelessly, but what’s the point when it achieves absolutely nothing of merit. There is rarely any end product offensively, because he has this totally frustrating tendency of running down blind alleys & trying to take on 2 or 3 defenders in ridiculously tight spaces, with the inevitable consequence of losing possession, and his inability of regaining possession due to his aversion to physical contact. This further hampers his work defensively because although he tirelessly tracks back to cover his full back, he rarely ever puts in a meaningful physical challenge. In his own defence he says he finds it frustrating,,,,,,well he we ants to try watching it, arghhh. Brian Wilkinson 26 Posted 21/03/2025 at 12:55:54 Return to sender, just not good enough and he certainly is not keeping McNeil out of the team on the left.Would certainly revisit Philogene for the right wing, should Ipswich go down, quick and skilful and a decent shot on him.Hopefully the start of a rebuild, the likes of Harrison, Doucoure, Young will get a handshake and thanks at the end of the season.I will give James Garner the benifit of the doubt, can pick a pass out but on many occasions seems to play a side or back pass, I would personally rather have Guaye and Iroegbunam in midfield, whether Garner slots in at right back, possibly, but I am still undecided on Garner, chances are Harrison Armstrong will be back from a loan spell and pushing for the midfield spot.Beto and Calvert-Lewin let go as well, for £30 million do not see value in paying that for Beto, Chermiti looks a better prospect, big risk Broja staying fit but looks decent and if all the speculation about Tami Abraham are true, would take a punt on him rather than Beto.Could be a very interesting summer and transfer window. Rob Dolby 27 Posted 21/03/2025 at 13:10:16 I think people are forgetting the absolute mess we are in. We are safe this season but have about 10 players leaving next season, most of them from the first team squad.Players like Harrison and Lindstrom do a job. They might not take players on or score goals but they are important to a small average squad like ours.We have steadily decreased quality and replaced it with work rate for a reason. The likes of Harrison and Lindstrom have been played to stop the opposition rather than create.Both have the remaining games to prove to Moyes that they are worthy of a squad place as Ndiaye and McNeil are ahead of both.It's easy saying "Just get rid", "Not good enough" etc. You don't get a lot of player for £20M in this day and age. We still aren't in a position to go out and spend loads on players. I wouldn't be surprised if Moyes gave them both contracts. Mark Murphy 28 Posted 21/03/2025 at 13:20:44 Brian!What speculation? Are we linked with him?? Brian Wilkinson 29 Posted 21/03/2025 at 13:49:52 Think it is more to do with the owners and Roma, player is looking to come back to England and fight for an England recall, on loan at Milan.So whether Everton are looking for a loan there is certainly an option there for a loan to buy, with his parent club being owned by The Friedkin Group. Martin Berry 30 Posted 21/03/2025 at 13:51:24 Jack looks great in training, good crosses and good goals too; the problem is match day is totally different. I can't fault his effort of hard work but there has to be an end result.Maybe Moyes can work some magic and the same with Lindstrom otherwise both will be heading away from Everton in the summer. Robert Tressell 31 Posted 21/03/2025 at 14:00:54 Tammy Abraham has an excellent track record of being injured and not scoring many goals even when fit (despite playing for teams at the top of Serie A). Brian Wilkinson 32 Posted 21/03/2025 at 14:03:04 I can only give my opinion and guesswork but for my penny's worth, I think Tom Fellows will be top of our list in the summer, pushing Harrison out of the door, and Alcaraz will be another who will take Doucoure's place.I would certainly give Gueye an extra year contract. Mike Gaynes 33 Posted 21/03/2025 at 14:18:29 Abraham had one fabulous season at Roma followed by three years of almost nothing. Currently on loan at Milan and they don't want him back. Neither does Roma. Supposedly Leeds, Newcastle and West Ham are all in for him as well. Brian Harrison 34 Posted 21/03/2025 at 14:34:20 Harrison and Lindstrom, no brainer send them back 1 goal and no assists between the 2 of them. DCL off the books, so £100,000 that can be spent elsewhere, Doucoure wages need massively reducing or let him go. Young has done well but its time to say goodbye to him, and Michael Keane will also be let go. I would also be prepared to listen to offers for James Garner, as he offers very little creatively or defensively and hopefully Tim, Alcaraz and Armstrong are all better candidates to play in midfield.Hopefully Ndaiye will be fully fit for the start of the season and installed as our regular number 10, scores and assists so he has to play in the 10 role. The question is who Moyes will have as his striking options, maybe if he can stay fit see if Chelsea will extend his loan for another 12 months and Chermitti looks very promising but to much at this moment to expect him to be our main striker. Joe McMahon 35 Posted 21/03/2025 at 14:39:22 Brian @34, fully agree. Also it is frustrating re James Garner but his game doesn't seem to be progressing, although injuries may have hampered him? Brian Williams 36 Posted 21/03/2025 at 14:50:19 Brian Harrison #34,Wish I could offer nothing creatively and still make a pass like this at 1:12Link Danny O'Neill 37 Posted 21/03/2025 at 14:53:33 Brian, I hope we do establish good links with Roma. We could exchange players on loan and I'd like it if we extended them an invite to Bramley-Moore Dock in pre-Season to close off before we head into the new season. They can return the favour when their new AS Roma Stadium before it opens in 2027. I do like a weekend in the Eternal City. I was once fortunate enough to visit the Vatican on a Sunday and watched the Pope deliver Mass from his balcony. It was John Paul II at the time.Robert well, tongue in cheek, it sounds like he's a perfect match. Or would have been for Everton of recent old!! I'm probably being unkind. Players do get injured. Sometimes it's luck, but I often wonder if it is also down to the training and recovery at Finch Farm.Like I say, hopefully, moving forward, we will apply more scrutiny before signing a player. Christy Ring 38 Posted 21/03/2025 at 15:07:35 I don't know why we're linked to Abraham, as Mike says, one good season, and he's more injury prone than Calvert-Lewin, and not as good. Mike Gaynes 39 Posted 21/03/2025 at 15:20:50 Amen, Brian W!Garner offers "little"?? I say he's a core piece that we should and will build around in the years to come. He won't score goals but he does everything else. And does it well.Danny #37, I think I can top ya, mate. I performed with an otherwise all-Catholic chorale in St. Peter's. Not too many Jews have done that. (We also sang in Hebrew in the Sistine Chapel before the guards ran us out.) Rob Dolby 40 Posted 21/03/2025 at 15:21:54 Brian 34, By the sounds of things with your clear out the tea lady might get a game at right back.If we had loads of money I would agree with you besides your assessment of James Garner.I think he is a fantastic football who has the potential to play for England and Captain our club. He has quality delivery, reads the game well and plays holding midfield as good as anyone at the club. Keeping him fit is key. Danny O'Neill 41 Posted 21/03/2025 at 15:28:38 Fair one Mike. I nearly got thrown out of the Sistine Chapel for being about to take a photo. Fortunately, the kind stewards grabbed me and pointed at the no photos signs, which I'd missed.I'm in the fan of Garner club. Will he start every week in an improved squad? Possibly not, but then who will? Mike Gaynes 42 Posted 21/03/2025 at 15:30:00 Rob #40, that's my sole concern with him, and to be fair it's a big one. Two significant back injuries in less than three years. That's a bad weak spot to have.But you're right, a healthy Garner is captain material. Peter Thistle 43 Posted 21/03/2025 at 15:33:03 You ain't good enough Jack, sod off back to the championship where you belong. Kieran Kinsella 44 Posted 21/03/2025 at 15:48:54 The concern for me is that if we get rid of all of the deadwood, I cannot think of many occasions when a team has got off to a flyer settling in 10-12 new players even if they're decent ones. There might be something to be said for keeping some of the deadwood around just to offer a degree of stability and continuity. Danny O'Neill 45 Posted 21/03/2025 at 16:09:18 Agree Kieran. I've been saying it for a while. Too many changes too soon is not often a good plan. Gradual improvement usually works best, which we clearly need.Peter, most feel your sentiment, but I don't think there's any need to slate the player in that manner. Like many players, a victim of not being the standard we want or they type of player to get us where we want and being brought in because we were playing a numbers game to stay afloat.The best description was lower Premier League, upper Championship and if / when he leaves Everton, he could be back at Leeds in the top flight next season. Robert Tressell 46 Posted 21/03/2025 at 16:17:11 Kieran, I expect we will sign between 5 and 8 new players this summer for the first team squad in addition to re-signing Alcaraz, Gueye, Coleman and Virginia. Paul Hewitt 47 Posted 21/03/2025 at 16:19:22 Keep Coleman, no way. He's never fit, get rid and spend his wages on someone who plays. Ian Bennett 48 Posted 21/03/2025 at 16:53:10 Moyes has a core of players there to start in the middle of the pitch, with players being added around the edges - left back, right back, right wing, striker. Then 4th choice centre back, centre midfielder, possibly another striker.Not sure it'll shatter the understanding - Pickford, Tarkowski, Branthwaite, Obrien, Mykolenko, Garner, Gana, Alcaraz, Ndiaye.I've no anxiety over Keane, Holgate, Coleman, Young, Doucoure, Harrison, Broja, Begovic, Lindstrom being replaced.If we brought in 6 or 7, then that would be fine. It'll be a mixture of signings, loans, frees. With perhaps some more to come in the January window, rather making it 10 from the get go.Release:-Doucoure - Alcaraz, Ndiaye, Armstrong, perhaps anotherHolgate - not missedKeane - back up centre back neededHarrison - not missed, better out thereBroja - not missed, prospect to replace Calvert-Lewin - new centre forwardLindstrom - right wingerYoung - not missed Coleman - new right backBegovic - 3rd keeperMangala - replace Andy Meighan 49 Posted 21/03/2025 at 16:54:39 With a contractor in work recently, a Leeds fan who'd recently worked in Harrison's house, and Harrison actually said to him "I know I play for Everton but secretly I'm a Red, every time I run out there and I hear that song I get goosebumps."The lad was quite shocked but said I'd better not tell any Evertonians that, to which he just laughed.He's shit anyway, and has been nowhere near good enough. Robert Tressell 50 Posted 21/03/2025 at 16:55:21 True Paul but I still expect he'll re-sign unless he retires. Mike Allison 51 Posted 21/03/2025 at 17:06:09 I've said this elsewhere but we need around 8 new players. Alcaraz needs to be signed, the issue then is how much we'll actually have to spend. I'd rather sign 2-3 genuinely promising signings and the rest on Bosmans - there's quite a few available this summer. I can't see us getting good enough players if we're spending 8 transfer fees.Tierney, Lamptey, Will Hughes and Norgaard could add genuine Premier League quality and experience, then the money can be spent on wingers and a striker - the match winning positions.I worry that we'll take the easy option and re-sign players that are too old and on the way down. This is the time to be fairly brutal, start from scratch and sell the dream of the new stadium to bring in players who otherwise wouldn't choose the 16th best team in the Premier League. Pete Jeffries 52 Posted 21/03/2025 at 17:42:48 I always think all these midfield players mentioned should have the engines, the speed and the brains to support play and to get into the box and put the ball in the back of the net occasionally Can't recall that happening enough. Danny O'Neill 53 Posted 21/03/2025 at 18:17:35 I hate to say it, but I too don't think it wise to keep Coleman. Certainly not as a player. Maybe not as a player, but I don't know what. The brave new future is not a place for sentiment.We do have a couple who have some of those attributes Pete @52. Ndiaye and Alcaraz spring to mind. McNeil when fit and firing, has goals in him. It all depends on who we surround them with, both in terms of either playing alongside or squad depth and competition.Robert, I would suggest 4 or 5 is enough in one step as well as retaining some of those out of contract. As said above, too much change too quickly isn't always a good thing.Mike @51. Sorry mate, "Premier League experience". Pet hate of mine. There's a big wide world of footballers out there too. Mike Allison 54 Posted 21/03/2025 at 20:53:25 Danny, sure, but we both know Moyes will consider it a positive.I'm saying that we spend money on the non-Premier League players to ensure their quality and make the Bosmans a bit of a safer bet. Anthony Flack 55 Posted 21/03/2025 at 21:38:18 I’m convinced he’s not good enough End of … Kunal Desai 56 Posted 21/03/2025 at 21:58:15 I saw Harrison last week at Goodison against West ham. He looked shot of any confidence. He couldn't beat his man, his touch let him down, lost possession quite a number of times and got outmuscled off the ball.All round he is a poor player, yes he works hard but i'm sure we'd all work hard putting in effort, running up and down given the opportunity but with no real end product.I think he'll end up at a promoted club next season if it's not at Leeds but he's certainly not what we require if we have aspirations next season to be in the top half. Jerome Shields 57 Posted 21/03/2025 at 22:06:59 The problem with so many changes is that those who are making them may see it as a power trip.Something that Everton can do without.The previous Recruitment was poor having so many contract end at the same time.Someone needs to know what they are doing, since there is a huge danger of a possible balls up, if it is done wrong. Brendan McLaughlin 58 Posted 21/03/2025 at 22:14:16 New owners... Jerome #57Perhaps they know what they are doing?Breath Geoff Simpson 59 Posted 22/03/2025 at 03:25:29 Unfortunately he has never showed the promise which he did at Leeds. He needs to go. We have a lot of players out of contract this summer. Moyes needs to wheel and deal because we've still got no money to spend. Hopefully he already has targets. We still have a spine of a good side... Our back 5 is solid, but could do with Patterson kicking on. Midfield is the worry... Garner and Iroegbunam. Up front: McNeil, Beto, Ndiaye.I think next season a mid-table finish will be great. Then the next season, the increased revenue from the new stadium can help us build... Jerome Shields 60 Posted 22/03/2025 at 08:07:24 Brendan #58,Exactly. Moyes was a good choice to get out of the relegation dogfight, but can the new owners handle the baggage. Christy Ring 61 Posted 22/03/2025 at 12:21:48 Jerome #60, This summer Keane's contract is up, probably the last of the high earners that Koeman signed, so most of the baggage is gone, and the new owners are a lot more professional at running a football club. Hopefully new stadium, new era for EFC. Jerome Shields 62 Posted 22/03/2025 at 15:16:07 Christy #61,The baggage I am talking about is the backroom baggage, which will be taking part in the transfer blitz (best description imo) that Everton are going to be involved in.It most likely could be about power and who gets to the fore. With the limited funds due to the constraints on expenditure, that could be the most telling on the club's way forward. It will take know-how and good management to get that right. Jay Harris 63 Posted 22/03/2025 at 16:47:11 I think we have to be careful of too much change in one go as it may puncture the team spirit.Some players (as Iwobi showed) will do a lot better with better players around them.It is up to Moyes and his assistants how to improve the side in stage 1. Billy Shears 64 Posted 22/03/2025 at 16:50:24 Erm... no, swap him out for David Brooks. Job done! Jerome Shields 65 Posted 22/03/2025 at 19:09:04 Jay #63,I think you are right. They will go for loan extensions and short term contracts. Anyone looking big wages will be gone. Maybe Moyes will bring on young players. A few hardened professionals to boost the squad may arrive. Everton may be seen as a better career move which may help. Sean Kelly 66 Posted 22/03/2025 at 22:26:33 Hope his eyes are set on outside of Finch Farm. A couple of decent games when he first came but has proven himself to be a useless twat. Paul Kossoff 67 Posted 22/03/2025 at 00:01:36 Here are some words for your future at Everton Jack, German: "Nein"Spanish: "No"French: "Non"Italian: "No"Portuguese: "Não"Swedish: "Nej"Turkish: "Hayır"Polish: "Nie"Russian: "Нет" (Nyet)Chinese (Mandarin): 不 (Bù)Japanese: いいえ (Iie)Korean: 아니요 (Aniyo)Arabic: لا (Lā)Hindi: नहीं (Nahin)Dutch: "Nee"Danish: "Nej"Norwegian: "Nei" Oh and pass those on to Lindstrom.Do them individually jack and that's more passes than you have done all season.😀 James Newcombe 68 Posted 23/03/2025 at 12:24:29 I remember Abraham playing for Chelsea under Lampard. They were playing lots of short passes around the box, and so creating numerous chances per game. He was scoring, but he seemed to miss a ridiculous amount of sitters, too. I just don’t see him succeeding here - we don’t lay enough chances on. 