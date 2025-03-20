20/03/2025





Jack Harrison wants to convince Everton to make him a part of the club’s future as he reflects on the challenges of his second loan season with the club.

“On a personal level it's been difficult and frustrating so far this season because I always want to be at my best and when you're doing absolutely everything you can but it's still not coming off, that can be really frustrating for everyone, myself and the fans… It's been the first period of my career, really, where I've not really been scoring any goals or contributing to the team as much as I'm used to doing.

“So I've been trying to understand those frustrations and trying to do something about it in different ways. I'm the type of player to always keep fighting, always keep trying to find ways to navigate through tough situations, and, ultimately, I know I'll come out on the other side.”

“I came out of the team and I just needed to take a step back and think, OK, what do I really need to do to get back in the team at this point? And then, it's unfortunate, but we've had a lot of injuries, which has given me the opportunity to play again, and I've just tried to take advantage of this opportunity and make the most of it.

It seems that Harrison has at last started to turn around his flagging career with Everton, after he grabbed his first goal of the season (albeit deflected) in the draw at Wolverhampton Wanderers.

“I know there's still a long way I can go. I think the manager has offered a bit more detail in terms of what he wants from players, so it's good to get some of that clarity. I'm feeling in a good moment and a lot of it is down to the manager while some of it is myself doing some things off the pitch and then teammates as well.

“I always have confidence in my ability, so it's just being able to show it and being able to put it on the pitch. When it comes to belief in myself, I know I can achieve a lot more. I have a lot of ambitions, even now. Some people might say, you're maybe getting on a bit in your career, or something, but I still have a goal, I've always had, that is to get into the England squad and be part of a top team in the Premier League, and hopefully I can do that with Everton.

“I think with new ownership, new manager, and going to an amazing new stadium next season, this is somewhere I want to be. It would be exciting to be part of a bigger picture and help a club get from where we have been for the past couple of years to fighting for European football again, and then even more in the way of silverware.

“With the size of Everton and this fan base, with how passionate they are, there's no reason why the club can't achieve that, and who wouldn't want to be part of it?”

