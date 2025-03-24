Season › 2024-25 › News Jarrad Branthwaite to consider Everton future after recent England omission Anjishnu Roy 24/03/2025 51comments | Jump to last Jarrad Branthwaite might be forced to reconsider his future at Everton after getting overlooked by new England manager Thomas Tuchel during the international break according to Sky Sports News. Branthwaite, who made his national team debut under Gareth Southgate in June 2024, was left out of Tuchel’s first squad list as the manager of the Three Lions. Newcastle United’s 32-year-old Dan Burn was called up instead for the matches against Albania and Latvia. The central defender’s future has been a hot topic of interest since last summer and he’s expected to receive bigger offers after Everton rejected multiple bids from Manchester United last year. Branthwaite has formed a sturdy partnership at the back with James Tarkowski in David Moyes’ second stint at Goodison Park. Dejected by the recent omission, the 22-year-old may be tempted to consider moving to a Premier League club competing at the top of the table to improve his chances of appearing for England on a regular basis, Sky Sports News reported. Interest in Branthwaite has been firm across Europe as Manchester City, Liverpool, and Tottenham Hotspur have followed him closely this season. Sky Sports News also confirmed that Spanish giants Real Madrid sent scouts to watch him play while United continue to remain invested in him. The centre-back has two years left on his Everton contract with the option to extend it by a year. While he has shown interest in extending his future at Merseyside, no formal negotiations have taken place with the club. The Friedkin Group, new owners of Everton, will also face a difficult task trying to keep up with the financial muscle of the clubs interested in luring Branthwaite away from Everton. It could be the biggest decision the club faces this upcoming summer window and one that must be made prudently. Branthwaite, meanwhile, is currently with the England U21 squad and came on as a substitute in the Young Lions’ 5-3 loss to France on Friday. Reader Comments (51) Note: the following content is not moderated or vetted by the site owners at the time of submission. Comments are the responsibility of the poster. Disclaimer () Duncan McDine 1 Posted 24/03/2025 at 14:17:56 Funny how Pickford hasn't struggled to get in the England team all these years despite playing for shitty little Everton. Sky along with all the media just love to make up these "reports"... probably scratching the backs of certain agents or interested buyers. Jay Harris 2 Posted 24/03/2025 at 14:40:05 Another example of the media deciding who should play for which club and pushing the agenda for the media darlings.It is only a couple of weeks since Jarrad said he would love to captain the blues at the new Everton Stadium.I would love a club to sue these liars for perpetrating these myths. Tony McNulty 3 Posted 24/03/2025 at 14:49:06 You could easily construct a contrary argument which states that it would be easier for him to get into the England team given that he would be accustomed to playing in front of his club keeper.As Hemingway put it, we all need to develop a crap detector. Jeff Spiers 4 Posted 24/03/2025 at 14:57:45 Jay. The media do not like EFC. Period. Christy Ring 5 Posted 24/03/2025 at 15:00:20 More utter shite from Sky Sports.Do they know Spurs are the same points as us with Man Utd 3 points above us?When you see Tuchel picking Burn and Henderson, it tells you what he's watching? Danny O'Neill 6 Posted 24/03/2025 at 15:18:06 I try not to pay too much attention to rumours, especially when fuelled by the likes of Sky who are probably already ramping up for their 24-hour transfer window programme in the summer.It will come down to the player, the club (owners), and inevitably his agent.There are no quotes, so this is pure speculation that until something more substantial appears, I'll ignore it.If Jarrad wants to move on for what he considers beneficial to his footballing and international ambitions, then I don't have an issue with that.I guess we'll find out what is more important to him. England right now, or building on what he has already established at Everton, which would give him that anyway.I'd rather we keep him, but it's beyond my control. Whatever and if anything materialises, as long as the club reinvest in the squad, I'll be happy and we move on.We have young Jake waiting to take up his correct position, so we'll be okay in that area short-term, whilst we find an eventual successor for Tarkowski.Maybe it's an age thing, but like many, I've seen so much of this over the years, I'm past getting worried about it.I just hope it doesn't distract him on the pitch for the rest of the season, but he seems level-headed. Chris Keher 7 Posted 24/03/2025 at 15:26:34 I didn't know we had the option of another year in his contract - that's great news.If we improve (like I think we will) in the next season I've no doubt he'll be in the squads going forwards and hopefully we can get him on a new deal. I really hope we keep him but realistically, if he doesn't sign a new deal in the next 12 months, I think we do have to look at getting as much money as we can for him. Not this summer though unless it's a massive offer. Steve Brown 8 Posted 24/03/2025 at 15:34:54 File under bull shit.Fake story in a quiet news week. Derek Powell 9 Posted 24/03/2025 at 16:21:03 Sly chatting shit again… Mark Murphy 10 Posted 24/03/2025 at 16:38:03 He’s been talking shite since Clubber Laing battered him to death, Derek. Martin Berry 11 Posted 24/03/2025 at 17:02:43 Yawn… how much more recycled cheap stories from unqualified journalist who don't know what to do for an original story?File under toilet tissue. Ian Jones 12 Posted 24/03/2025 at 17:34:04 The clue to this being just the usual rumour is in the words 'may be tempted'... or maybe not. Frank Crewe 13 Posted 24/03/2025 at 18:10:54 Stories like this are what you get when there are column inches to fill but there is no Premier League football for two weeks. We'll be getting four months of this when the season ends. Best get used to it. Jonathan Oppenheimer 14 Posted 24/03/2025 at 18:11:14 Let's put this in the rumor section, not the front page. Utter bullshit. Jason Brook 15 Posted 24/03/2025 at 18:12:11 As everyone says, usual press rubbish. Pickford shows that you can get picked for England whilst playing for Everton. Paul O'Neill 16 Posted 24/03/2025 at 18:23:48 What rubbish. Tripe journalism. Tottenham? They're the same level as us in the league table. Pickford gets picked every time for England. This is Sky creating click bait and ToffeeWeb should recognise that in the article I think rather than presenting it as a serious story. Stu Darlington 17 Posted 24/03/2025 at 18:27:26 Dead right, Danny, your post says it all. Let's file this media crap where it belongs and move on.The silly season seems to have come a little earlier this year! Mike Hayes 18 Posted 24/03/2025 at 18:46:38 It's the same every time we have a decent player coming through. Pure media bullshit but, in the end, we inevitably lose out and, with saying his England career won't kick on unless he moves to another club, is just typical of the Everton-hating media. Tom Bowers 19 Posted 24/03/2025 at 18:49:16 As this season starts to wind down, we will hear of many unsubstantiated rumours particularly from Sky about player movements.Branthwaite is a class act and why on earth Quansah gets an England call when he cannot get a start with RS is beyond me.However, there will be offers made I have no doubt and it's a question of Everton's financial situation that may decide his future plus of course what kind of back up does Moyes have for next season if he leaves. Mike Hayes 20 Posted 24/03/2025 at 18:50:23 Sky blow smoke up Spurs' arse like they're never out of Europe and have won every trophy that's ever been available when in truth they couldn't win a toss up. Just another wannabe has-been club. Andrew James 21 Posted 24/03/2025 at 19:28:36 He'd be crazy to go to Man Utd. They are going to struggle to be in Europe next season, require a mass clear out, and will likely be sacking Amorim by the Autumn if past form is anything to go by. If we have to sell him, please can it be abroad? Sean Kelly 22 Posted 24/03/2025 at 19:31:57 Sky and there luvvie redshite trying to upset him before the derby. Sky will stoop to any level even below shark shit level. Pricks Sean Kelly 23 Posted 24/03/2025 at 19:36:01 Knew they would start up some shit now the the devils spawn virgin VD is out of Europe and the nations league 😂😂😂 Robert Tressell 24 Posted 24/03/2025 at 19:46:48 This probably does help Branthwaite's agent / prospective buyers position things a bit. Ultimately though Branthwaite is destined for a very big pay rise soon and Champions League football sooner or later.He seems to be on £40k pw which is peanuts compared to Maguire £190k pw and Stones £250k pw.We can offer him first team football and probs about £130k pw (same as top earner Doucoure) and he'll have his own view of realistic prospect of trophies and Champions League at different clubs including us. Brian Williams 25 Posted 24/03/2025 at 19:59:13 I don't think ANY of our players will be on £130k. Doucoure may be in that now but he'll either be gone soon or on a much reduced contract going forward. Think JB may double his present wage but £130k?Not a chance, IMO. Robert Tressell 26 Posted 24/03/2025 at 21:00:21 Brian # 25, you might well be right. It all has a bearing on keeping or selling. Jon Atkinson 27 Posted 24/03/2025 at 21:23:20 May be - consider he’s made the squad before as an EFC player more trash talk., not arsed if he goes anyhow big fkn deal. Paul Kernot 28 Posted 25/03/2025 at 00:53:50 Branthwaite 'breaks silence' on transfer report. Everton fans 'stunned' by Branthwaite news. Dyche 'drops' verdict on Pickford's performance v Latvia. Gizza job Sky! Eric Myles 29 Posted 25/03/2025 at 01:04:06 There's 3 years left on his contract so he's our player until that is up, never mind what the player, his agent or any other team want.If he, and we, continue to improve then that's good for both, Jarrad can get a pay rise and a chance at trophies and call ups to the England squad.He needs to realise that if the manager is a prick and he doesn't get England call ups it's not because of who we are, it's because the manager is a prick. Don Alexander 30 Posted 25/03/2025 at 01:37:39 Every player employs an agent who insists he, the agent, knows what's in their players best interests. Many players accept such agents, agents being self-employed get-rich-quick-on-the-back-of-"their"- player.Players and agents of Premier League teams will make personal fortunes regarding their "enterprise" - at the clear expense, naturally and obviously, of their club's paying fans and TV deals, not that Everton is anywhere close to top-notch as a TV deal on account of the club cancer that was, and remains, Kenwright, Jarmo Rahnasto 31 Posted 25/03/2025 at 06:48:33 What about Guehi? He is getting in the squad. Martin Farrington 32 Posted 25/03/2025 at 12:32:44 Man Utd remain invested in him? Waht the fuck? How? Paying his wages??? Coz they offered shit transfer money (of which Branthwaite and his agent get a shit %) and Woodwoodwood made a twat of himself.RNS – Well, that's about as real as unicorn poop.Man City — Bungs, bribes and embezzlement aside, if the fix is in and they arent relegated, what do they offer? If they are relegated, well… Spurs – so the journalist is a Spurs fan.File under Sky are Skum. Paul Hewitt 33 Posted 25/03/2025 at 13:14:48 Don't be surprised if he's wearing a red shirt next season, and I don't mean a united one. I very much hope he doesn't. Brian Wilkinson 34 Posted 25/03/2025 at 15:04:00 Is anyone surprised, every time we have the red shite coming up, they write shite to try and unsettle the player and fan base.Anyway change of subject, final home game v Southampton, 15 minutes to go, Coleman comes off the bench. Everton get a penalty, what a send off that would be if Coleman stepped up to take the penalty! Rob Halligan 35 Posted 25/03/2025 at 15:12:45 There’s not a cat in hells chance of JB going to the shite. Also, one of either, or hopefully both of Man Utd and Spurs “Big club my arse” will not be in Europe next season. So if he wants European football then don’t be looking at either of them two. I’m reckoning if he does leave this summer, though I very much doubt it, he will be off to Real Madrid. Rob Halligan 36 Posted 25/03/2025 at 15:23:51 Strong rumours here in Egypt that Everton are looking to sign Salah who is available this summer on a free. Dave Abrahams 37 Posted 25/03/2025 at 15:28:13 Rob (36), Salah won't come here — we never get any penalties! Rob Halligan 38 Posted 25/03/2025 at 15:30:20 Dave, we’ll get plenty when he starts throwing himself onto the floor. Danny O'Neill 39 Posted 25/03/2025 at 17:00:39 Rob, if, and if, he goes this summer, I too can see Real Madrid.Now Salad? He hasn't quite had the effect on me that Ian Rush had when I was much younger, but in a parallel universe, what a coup that would be, just for the effect.Anfield in tears and meltdown. Mark Murphy 40 Posted 25/03/2025 at 17:18:07 Not a cat in hell's chance of us getting Salah.On another note, was I dreaming or did I see somewhere that Chelsea were looking at a move for Dominic Calvert-Lewin with Reece James coming to us??? Dave Abrahams 41 Posted 25/03/2025 at 17:39:05 Rob (38). Jesus wouldn't get penalties playing for Everton, never mind Salah! Kevin Prytherch 42 Posted 25/03/2025 at 17:49:21 Ironically, Branthwaite must move to a bigger club to play for England — in the same week that an England starting XI doesn't contain a single player from Liverpool, Man Utd or Man City for the first time since 2012.Where's he going? — Villa? Colin Crooks 43 Posted 25/03/2025 at 18:15:06 Why does he have to move to play for England??? Sounds like the sort of shite peddled by the Mail. Jordan has been a shoo-in for years. It's not who you play for, it's how well you are playing… and our boy Jarrad has shown more than a few fleeting glimpses of second season syndrome.Maybe the most promising youngster in England, I think he is; but if you are England manager, you're not picking him on his performances this season. Liam Mogan 44 Posted 25/03/2025 at 18:19:59 Jesus is good at saving them though, Dave 41 Paul Ferry 45 Posted 25/03/2025 at 18:33:07 There's more chance of Big Rob Halligan playing in goal for the shite:(Robert 'Rob' Halligan, GK, born Liverpool 1949, Career Appearances 1, own goals 5, penalties conceded 3) than Branthwaite crossing the park. Brian Wilkinson 46 Posted 25/03/2025 at 18:54:33 Liam@44, yes but always remember… Jesus saves but Latchford gets the rebound. Dave Abrahams 47 Posted 25/03/2025 at 19:14:41 Liam (44), Penalties or souls? Liam Mogan 48 Posted 25/03/2025 at 19:22:33 Even Jesus can't save the RS souls. They bear the mark of the beast. Martin Farrington 49 Posted 25/03/2025 at 19:25:40 Liam, Yes!Our bastard child turned out to be a wrong 'un! Rob Halligan 50 Posted 26/03/2025 at 05:13:45 Mark # 40………you know of course that it was a piss take towards a certain Mr Hewitt. I know there's no chance of Salah coming to us, unlike Mr Hewitt who wouldn't be surprised to see Branthwaite in the red shirt of the RS. I was in one of the bars in our hotel in Egypt last night and one of the bar staff told me he comes from the same place as Salah. I told him that Salah is a diving cheat and that he is shite! The lad behind the bar was not impressed when I done my diving impression of Salah. 😂😂😂😂 Paul Ferry 51 Posted 26/03/2025 at 05:47:18 I'm off to zzzzzzz now Rob and I can't get that image out of my mind. Add Your Comments In order to post a comment, you need to be logged in as a registered user of the site. » Log in now Or Sign up as a ToffeeWeb Member — it's free, takes just a few minutes and will allow you to post your comments on articles and Talking Points submissions across the site. How to get rid of these ads and support TW © ToffeeWeb