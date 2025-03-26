26/03/2025





The new Everton Stadium at Bramley-Moore Dock has been confirmed as one of the three venues hosting an England v Australia Rugby League test match this autumn.

The Kangaroos will take on Shaun Wane’s side in three matches at Wembley, Bramley-Moore Dock and Headingley on 25 October, 1 November and 8 November, respectively.

Note: the following content is not moderated or vetted by the site owners at the time of submission. Comments are the responsibility of the poster. Disclaimer ()

How to get rid of these ads and support TW

© ToffeeWeb