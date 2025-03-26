Season › 2024-25 › News Everton Stadium to host Rugby League Test Match 26/03/2025 46comments | Jump to last The new Everton Stadium at Bramley-Moore Dock has been confirmed as one of the three venues hosting an England v Australia Rugby League test match this autumn. The Kangaroos will take on Shaun Wane’s side in three matches at Wembley, Bramley-Moore Dock and Headingley on 25 October, 1 November and 8 November, respectively. Reader Comments (46) Note: the following content is not moderated or vetted by the site owners at the time of submission. Comments are the responsibility of the poster. Disclaimer () Danny O'Neill 1 Posted 26/03/2025 at 11:56:50 Someone mentioned it earlier this morning, but you'll like this.Everton hosting the 2nd Rugby League Test Match at BMDEngland v Australia on 1 November. See yer, Old Trafford. There's a new kid in town. Now for NFL and some concerts. Paul Hewitt 2 Posted 26/03/2025 at 12:14:49 Danny I don't think BMD is big enough for the NFL. Spurs stadium was built with the NFL in mind. If TFG had been in charge when BMD was being built, I'm sure it would have been built to suit. Brian Wilkinson 3 Posted 26/03/2025 at 12:30:58 This is great news, our stadium hosting the second rugby league test match on November 1st.With so many rugby league fans attending from around the country, it might make the council get their finger out for better transport links to and from the stadium.If this is a success, I can see the rugby magic weekend moving to our stadium next season, instead of Newcastle.Better start swatting up on your rugby league, Danny! :-) Brent Stephens 4 Posted 26/03/2025 at 12:32:01 I bet it was, Danny! Liam Mogan 5 Posted 26/03/2025 at 12:34:17 I'm pleased that M62 corridor egg chasing is coming to BMD. There'll be a huge influx of meaty 11 fingered guys in polyester, eating pies, all buying their own individual pints and impressing the ladies that weekend. Brian Wilkinson 6 Posted 26/03/2025 at 12:42:20 One things for sure Liam, when a player gets hit at rugby league and stays down, you know he has been hit big time, not see any going down clutching their face after a tap on the shoulder or half a team surrounding the ref.Everton first for me everytime, but I do enjoy watching rugby league. Paul Hewitt 7 Posted 26/03/2025 at 12:52:23 Brian, Totally agree. It's in the perfect place for the magic weekend for all the teams. Except Catalan. Neil Cremin 8 Posted 26/03/2025 at 13:37:18 Not too pushed on Rugby League Test matches at BMD but to veer significantly off topic. This article on BBC website really has us down as a small club.Which is the biggest football club in Britain? Colin Crooks 9 Posted 26/03/2025 at 13:41:12 Oh no!! Wool Ball!!!What next? The Coopers Hill cheese rolling and wake? Liam Mogan 10 Posted 26/03/2025 at 13:54:29 Brian 6, I'd never make my comment to a Rugby League player! They are massive.I think it's great tbh. More stuff like this will raise our profile. Allen Rodgers 11 Posted 26/03/2025 at 14:10:46 My one and only visit to the pit was to see Widnes vs Wigan in the days of Martin Offiah. We were in the Kemlyn Road where the seats are made for schoolkids. There was a nice looking empty bar behind us and we ventured in to be told it was for Liverpool supporters only. I tried to explain it's a rugby match but the steward said it don't matter it's for Liverpool fans only. Even the bar staff were telling him to let us in! Paul Hewitt 12 Posted 26/03/2025 at 14:24:15 Alan @11. That would have been at the old ground, Naughton Park. On my memory, it was a dump. Paul Hewitt 13 Posted 26/03/2025 at 14:26:02 Sorry, Allen. Spelt your name wrong and got the ground wrong. Danny O'Neill 14 Posted 26/03/2025 at 14:39:01 Brian, I'll be that annoying person asking too many questions as to what is going on!! I know it's England, but if I wear colours, do I go St Helens or Wigan? Or half and half?Not that I've followed the sport too much, but my closest team would be Widnes.Noughton Park, I remember it (from the outside). Now the Halton Stadium, described as a purpose built rugby league, football and American football stadium.Paul that's so French-ist. Or is it Catalan-is?!!I think we could host NFL. Tottenham has just shy of 10,000 capacity on us.I'm not sure whether safe standing can increase the capacity like it does in some European football stadiums.Either way, it's great that we are going to use the stadium for other events outside of Everton and generate revenue. This and the Euros. Hopefully it's just the start. Andy Bulmer 15 Posted 26/03/2025 at 14:47:26 I was at a Lenny Kravitz concert some years ago and sat behind 2 huge black guys so couldn't see a thing. Know who they were? Martin Offiah and Jona Lomu! I should've asked for a fucking stepladder let alone their autographs! Danny O'Neill 16 Posted 26/03/2025 at 14:49:31 Andy, you've just reminded me. Way back when, Martin Offiah was sponsored by a local Widnes garage. His car was recognisable by the words "Be a flyer with Martin Offiah" appearing on the sides!! Allen Rodgers 17 Posted 26/03/2025 at 14:53:38 No problem Paul, speaking of old grounds Liverpool City RLFC used to play at Knotty Ash. Later they morphed into Huyton RLFC. I went to a couple of games at Alt Park I think was the name. MBeen to all the old grounds like Knowsley Road, Naughton Park, Fartown and the magnificent Central Park now sadly a Tesco. Never watch rugby now of either code. But I will make an exception for games at Everton, of course. Mark Murphy 18 Posted 26/03/2025 at 14:54:28 Good news - the Grand Final will be another good money earner in the future as well. I'll be going to this game with my koppite brother in law (who, as I constantly remind him, was an Everton fan until they won their first European cup and chose to defect)He was dissing BMD on Saturday night before I went to the test. He'll change his mind when he sees it for real. He'll probably change his colours again as well!) And I'll make him wipe his feet before he goes in.Danny, England RL play in white and red, but most RL fans go in their own club colours, so in your case, Black and White for Widnes. Wigan play in a horrible, dirty cherry and unwashed white rag that looks like a used sannypad!🤢I used to enjoy the GB Lions v the Kangaroos – they were massive games often played to full houses at Wembley. I don't like the new “home countries” teams but I suppose there are less Welsh greats in League now than in those days.“ be a flyer with Martin Offiah" appearing on the sides!!.”Didn't Roger Hunt have similar on his car?? “Be a cunt like Roger Hunt”ps: The Saints – now there's a proper marching song!!! Les Callan 19 Posted 26/03/2025 at 15:18:37 Well, there won't be any players rolling round in agony as if struck by a 10-ton truck when they're accidentally touched by an opponents finger nail. Rob Halligan 20 Posted 26/03/2025 at 15:37:51 Don't let this happen… it's a football stadium not an egg chasing stadium. Kieran Kinsella 21 Posted 26/03/2025 at 15:40:08 Les"Well, there won't be any players rolling round in agony as if struck by a 10-ton truck when they're accidentally touched by an opponent's finger nail."Oh so they're playing rugby union then? I thought the OP said it was rugby league. Liam Mogan 22 Posted 26/03/2025 at 15:42:45 Think Dyche would make a good rugby union coach as he certainly knew how to boot it for touch. Liam Mogan 23 Posted 26/03/2025 at 15:46:21 Mark @18,There was also that famous car 'be an absolutely horrible Genesis punching bell end with no redeeming features, like Steven Gerard' Les Callan 24 Posted 26/03/2025 at 16:06:17 Is that your idea of irony, Kieran, or have you totally missed the point? Paul Hewitt 25 Posted 26/03/2025 at 16:24:12 Mark @18. The GB v Australia tests in the '80s and '90s were brutal. Great days. Micky Norman 26 Posted 26/03/2025 at 16:28:30 The second best sporting venue in the UK is without a doubt Castleford Tigers' Mend a Hose Jungle. What a place! It's Stone Age… but when the Tigers have a chance of a win, it is fabulous. Scott Hamilton 27 Posted 26/03/2025 at 16:32:58 Made up about this. Extra revenue for the club and hopefully the shape of things to come.They can host the World Tiddly Winks Final™ there for all I care, as long as it's a sell-out and we make loads of dosh to spend on players. Jon Atkinson 28 Posted 26/03/2025 at 16:39:03 Who de we play at home the week after? Pitch will be a right state.For the paltry income, fuck it right off. Danny O'Neill 29 Posted 26/03/2025 at 16:42:26 It's going to be the way forward.Quote from the interim CEO, soon to transition to overseeing stadium development, Colin Chong:“As well as being home to Everton, our new stadium was built to also host world-class sporting and entertainment events. Securing an international fixture of this magnitude demonstrates Everton Stadium's status as one of the UK's leading venues.“The rivalry between England and Australia in rugby league has a rich history, and we are excited to welcome fans of the sport to our city and our stadium which will offer an unforgettable experience in a state-of-the-art setting on the banks of the River Mersey.”It seems we finally have marketing objectives to make the most out of the new stadium.In terms of concerts, I'd like to see a further re-union of the Stone Roses play there. And if the Beatles are good enough for Manchester City, to hear Mersey Paradise being sung at the stadium would be something. I actually wouldn't object to it being played in the build-up. Very apt for the setting. Scott Hamilton 30 Posted 26/03/2025 at 16:44:45 Just as well you're not in charge of anything to do with the stadium, Jon!Spurs host a couple of NFL games in October each year and it has no effect on the pitch (but plenty on their bottom line). But, hey, nothing like ‘bloke in the pub' logic when it comes to these things… Danny O'Neill 31 Posted 26/03/2025 at 16:51:32 Jon, how else do we maximise the potential of the new stadium and generate much need revenue to help us compete?We won't know who we're playing until the fixtures are released, probably in July? We could be away the week after. Who knows?For me, this is a positive, even though I have no clue about Rugby.The pitch will be recovered and maintained. Like other venues used for events other than football, they seem to manage it. I don't remember Goodison having problems when Bellew fought there with fans ringside on the pitch watching with a boxing ring parked in the middle. Mark Murphy 32 Posted 26/03/2025 at 16:52:11 I think Kieran is being a bit of a Rugby snob, Les. I hear it all the time down here from the chinless Home Counties boys and their fags. Liam Mogan 33 Posted 26/03/2025 at 16:57:09 Isn't Union for fat lads and League for fit lads? David Peate 34 Posted 26/03/2025 at 17:01:23 I recall a few visits to watch our city's rugby league team in the 1940s. It was called Liverpool Stanley and played (I think) at the old police ground in Prescot Road. Stanley was a dreadful team – unfortunately always bottom of the league. Mark Murphy 35 Posted 26/03/2025 at 17:29:38 Scott, isn’t the NFL pitch at Spurs the one that rolls under the stands when not in use?So the footy pitch wouldn’t be affected at all in that case? Shaun Parker 36 Posted 26/03/2025 at 17:31:20 They’ll bloody well ruin the pitch 🙈 Brian Wilkinson 37 Posted 26/03/2025 at 17:35:20 Danny wear what ever colour you like, rugby league fans are spot on mate, but can always wear a Wigan top to please me :-) Scott Hamilton 38 Posted 26/03/2025 at 17:43:38 Mark - Not sure mate but Jon is still talking out of his arse!We want The Killers playing on the pitch on a Saturday and us playing European football the following week. All that cash equals new players and no points deductions! Kieran Kinsella 39 Posted 26/03/2025 at 17:59:44 I was just joking about rugby league. I didn't mean to get everyone's knickers in a twist by alluding to the fact it is a virtually non contact sport for those with a low pain threshold and a limited attention span. No offence meant… :)More importantly, is another revenue generator. Maybe we can entice a few England football international matches up there too. After all, they've played many at smaller much less impressive grounds in recent years. Liam Mogan 40 Posted 26/03/2025 at 18:03:57 Anyone but The Killers with their sole song. Do they play it over and over for 2 hours? Paul Hughes 41 Posted 26/03/2025 at 18:39:19 Sounds like good news for me. Another revenue stream. Not worried about the pitch - it ain’t Union with 16 giants in the scrum grinding it up.There’s been League games at Old Trafford for years with no discernible impact. Roger Helm 42 Posted 26/03/2025 at 19:37:56 Should be Great Britain v Australia, we need all the help we can get. It is a good sport, I was a season ticket holder at Cas before I emigrated, but at an international level it is no contest. The RL World Cup format is that every team plays each other then Australia beat England or New Zealand in the final. Brian Wilkinson 43 Posted 26/03/2025 at 19:53:40 Speaking of colours Danny, rugby league fans on a jolly lads outing or final wear whatever, I’ve seen all kinds of costumes from Wonder Woman, Spider-Man, bo selecters scary spice and even some with long wigs dressed as Frank Gallagher, they go for the enjoyment and banter, so if you want to wear a blue dress and ruby red shoes, you will fit in with the rugby lads, but your dog might be a bit big for toto.It’s all a great Day out, them Aussies are big buggers and can certainly play rugby, be a few sore limbs coming off the pitch at full time.Whether you like rugby or not Danny, the Day will be great with a mixture of fans from all over, without any trouble and plenty of banter. Mark Murphy 44 Posted 26/03/2025 at 20:05:35 “Danny……. can always wear a Wigan top to please me :-)”So would he be Antonia de Sancha to your David Mellor, Brian?? Paul Ferry 45 Posted 26/03/2025 at 20:22:13 Jon (28), you can check on line quite easily. 