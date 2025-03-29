Season › 2024-25 › News Match Preview: Liverpool vs Everton Michael Kenrick 02/04/2025 190comments | Jump to last Updated Everton take on Liverpool at Anfield after an abnormally long international break, following due observance of the FA Cup 6th Round weekend. For the Blues, a number of formerly injured players care ausing excitement and building hopes as they were spotted going through their paces in training videos days in advance of this looming encounter. Squad resources appear to have been bolstered for David Moyes, who should be able to call on both Illiman Ndiaye and Dwight McNeil after they took part in full training at Finch Farm on Friday and Saturday. But uncertainty over the fitness of Vitalii Mykolenko remains after he was deemed to have sustained a 'serious' thigh injury while on international duty with Ukraine last week. Since that worrying diagnosis, any meaningful updates have been absent – as was he from the training videos. Dominic Calvert-Lewin is still not back in training as he continues to recover from a serious hamstring issue, while Orel Mangala won’t play again this season after rupturing his ACL. Everton will be hoping to extend their incredible unbeaten run to 10 matches in the Premier League since David Moyes lost his first game to Aston Villa after he returned as manager in January. But the Reds would not like it to become three defeats in a row after their successive losses to Paris St Germain in the Champions League, and Newcastle Utd in the League Cup final. But Moyes's record away to Liverpool in his time as Everton manager is not good, having never won a game there in 19 attempts — the longest any manager has gone in the Premier League without a victory at Anfield. His record as West Ham manager was even worse: he was in charge of seven games at Liverpool, losing them all. And some of the comments and responses drawn out of him by probing reporters at his pre-match press-conference saw an all-too-familiar "knife to a gunfight" assessment of Everton's chances going into this game: "We might be further away from Liverpool than we have ever been at the moment. When we left here, we were much closer to Liverpool, we were competitive, competing around the same areas in the league. At the moment, it is probably the biggest gulf between the two clubs." Reminded of his dreadful record, Moyes said: "Yeh. I don't want it. I want to win. I want to make sure I get rid of it. Every time we go there, it presents another chance to do so. "I would be lying if I said I look forward to going there all the time because it is such a hard place to get results. It is nothing to do with the surroundings or the pitch, they have always produced good teams." And asked what special plans they might have any to stop the Premier League's form player, Mohamed Salah? "We could try and build a wall or something to stop him but he is such a talented player but we done quite a good job on him in the first game," he said. "We will have to hope we can do something similar in this game. He is having an unbelievable season for Liverpool but we are talking about one of the top Premier League players of this generation." Live Forum Reader Comments (190) Note: the following content is not moderated or vetted by the site owners at the time of submission. Comments are the responsibility of the poster. Disclaimer () Liam Mogan 2 Posted 29/03/2025 at 19:01:26 I'd prefer a point on Wednesday, Jeff! Paul Ferry 3 Posted 29/03/2025 at 19:03:02 Feck, you made me happy for a minute there, Jeff, as I can't watch on Wednesday because we have a fecking faculty meeting. A draw is my feeling too. Jeff Armstrong 4 Posted 29/03/2025 at 19:16:10 I’d prefer a point on Wednesday too, but if we can sneak one on Tuesday, we’ll all be happy! Drew O'Neall 5 Posted 30/03/2025 at 10:19:22 I've been contemplating, since David Moyes returned, when his softer, more mature, balanced demeanour would result in, or at least be blamed for, an inevitable dip in performances after an excellent sprint off the blocks.It occurs to me now though, in the context of a trip to Anfield which always held anxiety and even fear for Moyes, whether he may not be a little more buoyant about the prospect of getting one over on them at their place, especially in light of what it could mean to their confidence in the run-in.Certainly, although the title seems a foregone conclusion, the pressure is all on Liverpool and there will be some nervous reds around on Thursday morning's news feeds if we manage to get a rare victory under Moyes at Anfield.I hope to see the relaxed, plucky Moyes we've witnessed since his return, in this week's press conference and if he plants the seeds of doubt in Slot's and his men's minds with a well placed pointed remark, I for one will forgive him a moment's indiscretion. Danny O'Neill 6 Posted 30/03/2025 at 10:42:32 After weeks without Everton and much debate over the new stadium's transport and infrastructure, here we go, as they say.We have nothing to fear. I would love to see Ndiaye, and Alcaraz running at their defence, but the manager will judge as to whether it's worth rushing the Senegalese magician back too early.As Newcastle and Plymouth have demonstrated, they can be taken if we get at them. Rob Halligan 7 Posted 30/03/2025 at 11:13:17 The Premier League is won, we're safe, so it's all about pride and bragging rights.So go there with no fear and have a go. The only real thing at stake for us is league placings and the few million quid that goes with it, so it would be nice to get a point or three and help move us up the table. Steve Brown 8 Posted 30/03/2025 at 11:23:20 For those of you who were able to attend the test events, try not to be too disappointed at the state of the McDonald's Box across the park. Christine Foster 9 Posted 30/03/2025 at 11:55:02 I have to say, I'm looking forward to this one. I just feel they are ripe for the taking and, if Moyes wants to secure his tenure at BMD, this is the one fixture that could seal it for him. He will know his record there is poor, he will know they expect us to sit back and invite pressure, he will know a win will secure our presence in the Premier League and take all the pressure off… so what has he got to lose? Nothing! The other lot? Another loss to Everton, you lost the league playing us again...Makes me want to say a few Hail Marys... Danny O'Neill 10 Posted 30/03/2025 at 12:09:13 Hold on to the Rosary Beads, Christine!! I'll carry mine. I've got two choices. One set from the Vatican, the other from Bethlehem.Over the years, when I've been able to attend, I've got a better derby record at Anfield than at Goodison. I've sat in or stood on three of the four sides of that ground. The Kop, where you couldn't move until everyone else decided to and grown men just decided to give in and make streams of urine pass down the terracing. Their old Main Stand in amongst them. The Anfield Road both in with them again, and in the away corner, when it used to be next to the Kemlyn Road Stand, later the Centenary Stand of now the Sir Whoever Stand.This time out, I'm with the Evertonians and like most by the sounds of it, I'm looking forward to it.The blue tide is rising, and they don't like it.Better, not bitter. Paul O'Neill 11 Posted 30/03/2025 at 12:18:55 We have a dreadful record generally at Castle Greyskull, but oddly, Everton are (just!) the form team. I never have much confidence before derbies but fingers crossed that God is a Toffee! Christine Foster 12 Posted 30/03/2025 at 13:04:48 Danny, wow I think mine where from Great Homer Street Market, best grade plastic but blessed by Father Flynn in All Souls, Roscommon Street. I confess to only watching the derby in Anfield twice, I think we won 4-0 – must have been 1963 when we won the league, I was stood in the Kop and never saw a bloody thing! I must have only been about 7 or 8 sitting on a bar. A few years later, I watched from Kemlyn Road — a draw. Always thought they were disgusting, seeing fans peeing in a rolled up newspaper rather than going the loo. I never went back.Win this and I don't care about the rest of the season, just put the skids under them! Dave Abrahams 13 Posted 30/03/2025 at 13:21:16 Christine (12),We beat Liverpool 4-0 in 1964, the season after the title, but you are correct about the toilet habits of those disgusting Kopites — animals.Sadly, you are wrong again about All Souls, which was in Collinwood Street, the other side of Greaty, not Roscommon Street. Anyway, Christine, have a lovely day today on Mother's Day. Ray Roche 14 Posted 30/03/2025 at 13:45:49 Dave, talk of the Kop reminds me of the joke:Two Blues on the Kop… “I'm desperate for a piss.”“The bloke in front, pee in the hood on his coat.”“Won't he notice?”“Well, you didn't…” John Keating 15 Posted 30/03/2025 at 13:45:50 Correct DaveMind you we always reckoned if you didn’t go to the Friary you were more or less Protestants!!! Les Moorcroft 16 Posted 30/03/2025 at 15:33:00 I'll second that, John @15. Christy Ring 17 Posted 30/03/2025 at 15:45:57 I believe we are playing the Redshite at the perfect time.Hopefully Mykolenko is fit and Ndiaye and McNeil on the bench, and Broja seems to be in good form as well.So here's hoping we can get a result there, and sicken the whinging Van Dijk and Slot. Liam Mogan 18 Posted 30/03/2025 at 16:14:44 What do they piss in these days seeing as newspapers are yesterday's news? Jim Bennings 19 Posted 30/03/2025 at 16:22:57 A bit early with the derby preview but let's just see what happens.I'd absolutely love to see us go there on Wednesday night and beat them in front of their own fans, it's been too too long since we actually won in front of their lot, the 2021 was a great win but the whole lockdown season felt too surreal for me.I want to beat them in front of a full house over there...Can we do it?Yes, we can, I don't think they are as good as they were a few months ago, they look jaded, they look a bit leggy, much like this time last year, it must be in their minds that they have basically pissed the league this season, nobody is getting near them so maybe, just maybe they have taken their foot off a bit.That said, we've also looked a bit gone in the last few weeks, ideas look limited but some players are returning.Let's just hope for a positive result here. Chris Jenkins 20 Posted 30/03/2025 at 17:22:01 Dave # 13I am always very interested to read your reminiscences of Everton, the club and the area itself [ and those of Christine also ]. Your reference to All Souls Church on Roscommon Street rang a bell with me and brought back memories of my grandfather, who had a small business in the city which involved travelling to customers in that area.I recall him once telling me that Henry Stanley, who later became relatively famous for tracing Dr Livingstone, the missing Scottish missionary and explorer In Africa, was believed to have lived for a short time in Roscommon Street or possibly Back Roscommon Street, before sailing to the United States in the 1870's in search of a better life.It was there that, as a rather impoverished immigrant, by way of a tribute to the man who later became his benefactor, he changed his name from John Rowlands to Henry Stanley and which he later used in his career as a journalist. My apologies if you are already aware of this and for it being off topic but I thought it worth mentioning. Christy Ring 21 Posted 30/03/2025 at 17:37:18 Dave #13 ‘Roscommon Street’ Dave must be an Irish connection, as County Roscommon in the west of Ireland. Dave Abrahams 22 Posted 30/03/2025 at 18:37:27 Christy (21),I don't think so. Despite the name, that area of Liverpool was mostly Protestant inhabitants. Kunal Desai 23 Posted 30/03/2025 at 18:39:10 Did Moyes manage a win at Mordor at his time with West Ham? Would be nice to shut them up and beat them in our first home, especially with it being the last season as there 'neighbours' from across the park. Dave Abrahams 24 Posted 30/03/2025 at 18:43:16 Chris (20),Thanks for that information, Chris, but no, I didn't know anything about Henry Stanley possibly living in Roscommon Street or even in Liverpool. No need for apologies it was well worth mentioning. Christine Foster 25 Posted 30/03/2025 at 19:48:22 Of course your right Dave, Roscommon street was on the other side of Greatie, in fact the Farmers Arms was the first pub I every drank in at the age of 14, ludicrous! Stanley did indeed, live in Roscommon street for a short time, I remembered a small black plaque commemorating ir on a wall:: “The plaque mentioned was above the door of the old Homeopathy Hospital at the bottom of Roscommon Street, on the right hand side coming up from Great Homer Street.”Interestingly, his name was John Rowlands but he changed it after coming out of the workhouse in Denbigh north Wales, lived up by the Castle there in a small house a hundred yards away from what would become my first home after getting married. It wasn't a joyous place! Long time ago when we was FAB. Jerome Shields 26 Posted 30/03/2025 at 19:51:05 Christine #9,That would be my assessment of what is at stake for Moyes in this game. He has to put in a showing.Good Luck with the Hail Marys. Christine Foster 28 Posted 30/03/2025 at 20:14:00 Footnote: thanks to a recent post by MK, I subscribed to "The Post" on which I found by chance this article about the area and its religious roots! https://www.livpost.co.uk/the-strange-life-of-loyal-liverpool/ Neil Copeland 29 Posted 30/03/2025 at 20:28:52 Kunal 23, he hasn’t won (20 games) there at all. Time to break his duck. Sean Kelly 30 Posted 30/03/2025 at 20:40:36 Sorry for the negativity but I don't see Moyes getting anything from this game except frustration. Fair enough, he got us some points towards safety but anyone could have done that following Dyche’s sacking. Moyes is uninspiring as a manager. He's steady. Taking us forward is someone else's job. Phil Roberts 31 Posted 30/03/2025 at 20:43:02 The is a scene in The Golden Vision where the young lad is invited by his dad to "go in that and watch where you are pointing it."Given the religious nature of this thread, I think the most appropriate is Let he who is without sin cast the first stone. Danny O'Neill 32 Posted 30/03/2025 at 20:49:04 Interesting read that, Christine.I didn't realise there was an"old" Northern Irish flag. The Ulster Banner, more commonly referred to as the Red Hand of Ulster, is and always has been an unofficial flag to my knowledge. The only official flag of Northern Ireland is the Union Flag.We got a framed woven piece of both our family coats of arms shortly after marriage. The O'Neill one depicts two lions holding the red hand, standing over a salmon, with the words "Larn Tears Eirin" scribed underneath. I've no idea what that means, so if there are any Irish Gaelic speakers out their, I would appreciate a rough translation. It's been on the wall for 33 years!! The wife side simply has "England" underneath it.Neil, I'll catch up with you in the week. I'm travelling up Wednesday morning, dropping the dog off at my sisters, and will head into Lime Street at some point in the afternoon and then make my way over, probably to County Road, but I'm flexible. Brian Wilkinson 33 Posted 30/03/2025 at 20:50:16 Well, here is my prediction: no matter how well we play, we are up against the media, the Premier League who are creaming their pants for those lot to lift the title, and bent officials.Expect Gueye to be booked early doors for a nothing tackle to take him out of the game in fear of a second yellow, Slot will be in the ref’s ear a day or so before for sure, the old Fergie mind games.My heart tells me we can get into these, if McNeil plays, Virgil cannot mark Tarkowski, O’Brien and Branthwaite from set pieces; my head tells me we will get mugged as per usual, once again by bent officials.On to Saturday, on the 9th minute of the Arsenal game, both sets of fans will be singing super Kevin Campball. Paul Smith 34 Posted 30/03/2025 at 20:50:17 Just read that, Christine – so interesting. As a kid in the ‘80s, we would go to Southport on the 12th July and meet the enemy (Mancs, pejorative term I know) at the speedway for a tear up. I had no idea of the history or what the lodge was about and it was almost a right of passage for us. Being a Protestant was celebrated growing up in the South end.No idea if this still goes on but hopefully it died along with Rubik cube and break dancing. Sam Hoare 35 Posted 30/03/2025 at 21:01:22 Nice to be playing them with more at stake for them (another failure to win will surely rock title confidence a bit) than us (relegation almost impossible and certainly improbable at this point).I guess Young will fill in at left back (though a small chance he plays Branthwaite here to counter Salah with Keane getting a game in the middle?) and I'm sure that Doucoure will start over Alcaraz for his superior experience and running. Would be great if Ndiaye were fit to start as he is the one who can get us up the pitch open up a team on the counter.The team I expect Moyes will play:PickfordO'Brien Tarkowski Branthwaite YoungLindstrom Garner Gueye Ndiaye or HarrisonDoucoureBetoWith the likes of Alcaraz, McNeil, Broja etc on the bench hopefully we can stay in the mix till near the end and grab a winner or equaliser. Christine Foster 36 Posted 30/03/2025 at 21:06:22 Danny 32# here you go, a quick search brings up your coat of arms…Seems you are related to the nine hostages, kings of Ireland in the middle ages! The crest is there too! Christine Foster 37 Posted 30/03/2025 at 21:14:24 Back to the footy, Sam, can't see Keane getting a start, at least I hope not, he has the turning circle of the Titanic and their forwards are quick leaving him chasing shadows! It’s not a given that Mykolenko will be out but, if he is, I think it will be a toss up for Seamus or Young.. (I think Seamus).They utilise a high press so one-on-ones for Beto is a good bet, set pieces too. But either way, please don't just sit back and give up the middle of the park again. Liam Mogan 38 Posted 30/03/2025 at 21:21:00 I won't sleep now that the possiblity of Michael Keane playing on Wednesday has been raised. Neil Copeland 39 Posted 30/03/2025 at 21:28:56 Danny, I am meeting up with Peter Moore at the Royal Oak around 6.30ish if you fancy it. Brian, are you going on Wednesday? And, anyone else too, for that matter! Neil Copeland 40 Posted 30/03/2025 at 21:31:05 Jeez, Michael Keane, the Burnley Egremont as someone on TW (can't remember who) fondly called him a few seasons ago. Danny O'Neill 41 Posted 30/03/2025 at 21:42:54 Keane has given us a few moments that I'll always be thankful for.But he's give us more moments where I've been breathless… for the wrong reasons. I don't think he'll start unless as makeshift left-back? Neil, I'll be there before we march across. I keep saying it, but I'm looking forward to this one.Keane to get a late winner. Doucoure to bait the Kop. Slot to throw a hissy fit. Can't wait!! Neil Copeland 42 Posted 30/03/2025 at 21:45:26 He has scored some great goals, I agree.Love it, Danny, bring it on! Mark Murphy 43 Posted 30/03/2025 at 22:17:35 Danny, I did a bit of research. Your family motto is actually “Lám dearg Éirinn”.Which means “the red hand of Ireland”The Murphy one is “Fortis et hospitalus”Which translates as “Brave and hospitable”.Which I am. Neil Copeland 44 Posted 30/03/2025 at 22:23:58 Beer is on you, Mark! Paul Kossoff 45 Posted 30/03/2025 at 23:39:33 Liam 18. The red bastards have found a use for the pre trophy shirts they bought – FA Cup, League Cup, Champions League – make real fine soakers up of urine for the Kopites. I don't know what they use the quadruple 2025 shirt for though.😁 Mike Gaynes 46 Posted 30/03/2025 at 23:42:12 Neil, you will no doubt remember that my family crest is an empty beer pitcher and our motto in Yiddish is “dumba schlubba” which translates to “brings credit card to the pub.“Have fun on Wednesday. Eric Myles 47 Posted 31/03/2025 at 02:13:03 An empty beer pitcher, Mike? I hope you don't suffer from cenosilicaphobia like me. Christine Foster 48 Posted 31/03/2025 at 03:22:43 Sorry Danny, not sure why that link didn't copy, hope this does okay:https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/O%27Neill_dynasty Derek Knox 49 Posted 31/03/2025 at 06:23:27 Christine, you had me there, a word I had never come across before, but have added to my mental vocabulary and dictionary, which may be useful, if I can ever remember it! :-) Sam Hoare 50 Posted 31/03/2025 at 07:46:39 Christine, I doubt Keane would start either though shutting down an in form Salah will be key and both Young and Coleman could find that tough. Branthwaite is our fastest defender and good on the ball too – which is why he could do a job on Salah at left-back – but I agree it's very unlikely. Danny O'Neill 51 Posted 31/03/2025 at 07:53:23 Thanks, Christine, I will consider myself connected to Irish royalty!!In reality, my ancestors probably picked potatoes on the lands of the O'Neill kingdoms. Certainly, my dad's side trace back to arriving in Liverpool during the famine.Well, back to the small matter of Wednesday. After the events at Goodison, the pre-match press interviews could be entertaining!! Seconds out, round 2!! Eric Myles 52 Posted 31/03/2025 at 08:02:09 It's a long time since I've been called Christine, Derek!Censosilicaphobia, the fear of having an empty beer glass.You can help alleviate sufferers anxieties with a few words: "It's my round!" Kim Vivian 53 Posted 31/03/2025 at 08:26:32 I know he isn't Big Dunc but I wonder whether Beto might be able to tear the hooligan Van Dijk a good one. He is a bit of a unit but might not be quite enough of a mad dog. Ernie Baywood 55 Posted 31/03/2025 at 08:40:45 Hard to see Arsenal chasing them down, but I'm hoping there's just enough doubt in their mind. Losing to Plymouth, Newcastle, PSG has put a real dent in them.To end up with nothing would be catastrophic. Hilariously catastrophic. Whereas we have nothing to lose. Go there and just test out how they're standing up to their recent disappointments. Put on some pressure and see how they react.Hopefully they Jean van de Velde all over themselves. Christine Foster 56 Posted 31/03/2025 at 09:52:49 Derek, I had to go back and read my own posts looking for a word but confess the search left me scraping my head, glad Eric came to the rescue with that one, what a word!Danny my own roots are more southern based but like yours looked to pastures new around the 1850s and found L5 where they have been ever since despite the wanderlust I inherited!I somehow think if Beto is in the mood he will give Van Dijk a torrid time, together with Broja and Alcaraz behind them, I think they will struggle. Both big units and it's clear Van Dijk doesn't like two physical units he cannot intimidate. James Hughes 57 Posted 31/03/2025 at 10:11:57 Christine, I believe Derek made an error and was referring to the post above you from Eric. Cenosilicaphobia is the fear of an empty glass, derived from the Greek words "kenos" (empty) and "silica" (glass). Mark Murphy 58 Posted 31/03/2025 at 10:38:31 “Hard to see Arsenal chasing them down.”Especially as we should be looking to beat Arsenal next weekend, as I hope we will.Fuck the RS — beat them on Wednesday and their league title won't mean shit to me! Brian Porter 59 Posted 31/03/2025 at 10:43:28 I know this is going to sound negative to a lot of people but it's not meant to be, it's just an observation. Has anyone else ever had the feeling that, whenever we have one of these bloody pointless international breaks, our first game after a break usually goes badly for us? While I hope we can do a job on the other lot, I can't shake the feeling that we could sacrifice our unbeaten run on Wednesday. Am I the only one who hates these bloody international breaks? Tony Waring 60 Posted 31/03/2025 at 10:48:03 I've lived in exile in Devon for over 20 years but am I correct in saying that the site of All Souls church is now part of the entrance to the "new" tunnel?The priest I recall from All Souls was Father Quigley – a Geordie fan, I believe! Jerome Shields 61 Posted 31/03/2025 at 11:14:48 Brian #59,Now that you come to mention it, it's a rest period… some would say a holiday.I actually hoped Everton would play Arsenal first. Danny O'Neill 62 Posted 31/03/2025 at 11:24:06 Thanks, James. I like to think I've got a good range of vocabulary, but every day is a school day, as they say.No, you're not alone, Brian @59. They get in the way of Everton. I don't like them, especially when it's for a meaningless friendly.I still don't understand why some Premier League games couldn't have taken place over the weekend. Maybe it was easier to just call anyone not involved in the FA Cup off too?Mark, I'll message you to meet up before the Arsenal match. I hope to beat both of them, I too don't care about the title non-race. I'll leave that to Sky and their disciples. A bit of back and forward for me this week, but most of it will be in Liverpool. James Hughes 63 Posted 31/03/2025 at 11:58:15 Mr Murphy #58, Amen to that fellow blue. On the sofa for the derby but an up an down on Saturday. 6 points would be amazing but settle for 4 Brian Wilkinson 64 Posted 31/03/2025 at 12:05:21 So much pressure is on our neighbours not to lose on Wednesday, not that they will crumble and not win the title, but Everton could give them an unwanted record.If we can somehow win on Wednesday, we will have the bragging rights, only Forest have beaten them at their ground in the league this season, we could be the last team to beat them both home and away, with Liverpool's last away defeat in the league, coming at Goodison park, in a 2 nil Everton win.A win on Wednesday and Everton will be the last team to defeat them both home and away, with Broja, Chermiti, McNeil and Ndiaye all in training, we could be going there with a full strength team, or the very least a very strong bench.Nothing to lose for Everton, but how good would it be to get a victory there and shoving that unwanted record down their throats. Mark Murphy 65 Posted 31/03/2025 at 12:09:04 Brian - we drew the first game. Seemed like a win I know but..Danny - I've whatsapped you...UTFT Dave Abrahams 66 Posted 31/03/2025 at 12:19:15 Tony (60), I wouldn't argue too much with that, it's definitely not far off it.There is a film, you will get it on YouTube, called Waterfront, from the 1940s or '50s, which shows All Souls playground which is in the street and the church was next to the school, not sure if the church is shown in the film.The film is not too bad starring Robert Newton and Richard Burton but might show interesting views of the area. Brian Williams 67 Posted 31/03/2025 at 13:22:21 Brian #64,I want you to rewrite my CV for me! Colin Crooks 68 Posted 31/03/2025 at 13:29:33 Moyes team talk: "Just finish the fucking game with 11 men on the fucking pitch!!! Anyone sent off for a stupid challenge will not play again this season!"Yes, of course we have a shocking record against them. A record we have contributed to as much as they have. Yes, I know we have had some proper twat decisions go against us when we've played them, but we have also been guilty of giving referees the chance to get a red card out by making ridiculous challenges in this fixture. I'm not one for blaming refs, usually, but I've been there enough times to know that they will get away with murder. That's a given… but you don't beat 12 men by going down to 10 yourselves. This crew and the 50,000 gobshites who will be trying to referee the game are far from unbeatable, but give them a numerical advantage and you are right on the back foot. What I want to see from our boys (whoever plays) is discipline, discipline... and then some more discipline. We can't stop them winning the league, but I don't know a single Evertonian who doesn't want to sicken them. And everyone who posts here knows that's exactly what a blues win will do. I believe we have the tools. For fuck's sake, let's for once go and do the fucking job. Silence the bastards Martin Farrington 69 Posted 31/03/2025 at 13:34:03 Okay, a few facts:We are always terrible after any kind of layoff, putting in woeful performances. If we are built up to a win because "it's the right time" or "we have a good chance" etc, we then suck. Against them, we always bottle it. We either go psycho and lose our heads, losing players to stupid red cards, or committing basic mistakes and errors which they capitalise on. Add in a totally inept ref, and biased VAR, then deep disappointment is the most likely outcome.I have long since stopped being excited. I hate the derby because Everton frequently let us down. Or the referee.Anything above deep disappointment has to be looked upon as a result. Christine Foster 70 Posted 31/03/2025 at 13:57:47 Colin, I appreciate the utter sensible and absolute determination of application you express; however, I'm afraid my instructions to the team would be almost the opposite. The team talk would thus be simple."I don't care if you are sent off, I don't care if we are down to 9 men. Just win, that's all. I don't care how you do it, Just win and everyone of you is guaranteed another season." Dennis Stevens 71 Posted 31/03/2025 at 14:49:52 I'd be very happy if we could come away unbeaten. It'd be a nice wind-up point if their League title is slightly tarnished by their failure to beat us, home or away – especially if Everton are the only team to remain unbeaten against them. Steve Brown 72 Posted 31/03/2025 at 14:59:13 One thing's for sure: Cautious Moyes will not play McNeil or Ndiaye from the start. Andy Peers 73 Posted 31/03/2025 at 15:02:12 Dennis 77... Forest beat them and a draw. 4 points from 6 Dennis Stevens 74 Posted 31/03/2025 at 15:10:36 Still be nice, Andy, even if we're not the only team to do it - & our doing it would irk them far more Andy Peers 75 Posted 31/03/2025 at 15:12:48 Dennis, absolutely. 4 points out of 6 is the goal. Mike Gaynes 76 Posted 31/03/2025 at 15:14:50 Eric #47, thanks for the chuckle. Brilliant research.Steve #79, I wouldn't consider that cautious. I would consider it intelligent and sensible. Brian Wilkinson 77 Posted 31/03/2025 at 15:35:55 Mark, The last away game in the league the Red Shite lost was last season at Goodison. They are unbeaten away from home this season. Brian Wilkinson 78 Posted 31/03/2025 at 15:47:15 Rob, wait til Kieran McGuire and Stefan Borson pop up on Sky TV, having their 2 minutes of glory, might go for a treble and throw Keith Windass into the mix as well. :-)Nothing more annoying than those. Brian Wilkinson 79 Posted 31/03/2025 at 15:56:01 Sorry, Rob, predictive text... Keith Wyness. Mal van Schaick 80 Posted 31/03/2025 at 16:03:44 Frustrate them in defending, parking the bus style, and score in the 90th minute to piss them off. That will do me. Steve Brown 81 Posted 31/03/2025 at 16:45:28 Mike @ 84, I don't necessarily disagree.Ndiaye was mentioned in the thread above by a poster as a possible starter. But there is zero chance Moyes would take that chance with a player returning from injury.It's about as likely as him setting up the team with an attacking gameplan tomorrow night. Joe McMahon 82 Posted 31/03/2025 at 17:09:07 Steve @92, exactly.We know the Moyes attacking game plan is Ashley Young at 74 mins. The reds won't know what's hit them! Mike Gaynes 83 Posted 31/03/2025 at 17:46:43 Joe #93, hey, it worked two years in a row against Fulham, didn't it? Liam Mogan 84 Posted 31/03/2025 at 17:47:44 I don't think anyone goes to Mordor and plays attacking football. If they do, they'll get beat.Nottm Forest beat them playing defensively and even PSG were a lot less attacking than when they'd been all over the RS at home (but lost). Danny O'Neill 85 Posted 31/03/2025 at 17:47:50 Some stirring stuff starting to appear on here and still just over 48 hours to go.I feel like I'm 13, not 53. Without sounding over-excited, we can do them. I'd love to see Ndiaye feature, but I doubt he will start. The prospect of him and Charly tying Virgil's laces in knots is mouth watering.My imagination is running away with itself, so you'll have to excuse me. Salah get's a second yellow and takes a walk for diving. Van Dijk sees red for doing his usual cynical foul. Slot loses the plot and gets sent to the stands for trying to remind to ref who's side he's supposed to be on after big Jake O'Brien outmuscles his captain to grab the winner. Surely it was a foul? Or handball, or out of sportsmanship, he should have had the decency to put the ball wide. It's just not fair.The kop is silenced in it's own urine and 3,000 blues are belting out spirit on the Anfield Road. I hope the Winslow has Elton's song ready to go for after the match. Neil Cremin 86 Posted 31/03/2025 at 19:41:27 Danny @32,The old Northern Irish flag you referenced is most likely the Ulster flag covering the nine counties of Ulster before partition in 1922 but generally still in use. Just like the flags of Munster, Leinster and Connaughthttps://www.crwflags.com/fotw/flags/ie-prov.htmlAs for the motto, can't help you there as that doesn't look like any Gaelic I have ever seen. Sean 30I hope you will be eating your words on Wednesday evening. You have the same mindset that you are accusing Moyes of having Danny O'Neill 87 Posted 31/03/2025 at 19:47:52 Neil, there used to be a Republican version of the Red Hand. Very similar, just with a yellow background as opposed to white.Talking of flags and banners. Part of me would want us to hold a half Everton / half Juventus one up at Anfield in retaliation for that Bucharest stunt.But we're better than that. Mark Murphy 88 Posted 31/03/2025 at 19:59:12 Doesn't Peaky Bloinders open to a song about a red hand? Neil Cremin 89 Posted 31/03/2025 at 20:13:52 DannyNot sure about the republican version but to the best of my knowledge the flag of the four provinces is used by the Irish rugby team when playing away from home because the team is an all island team. I think the flag you mentioned is an Ulster flag and not a Northern Irish flag which is the cross of St Patrick with the red hand in the centre which is one of the three flags which makes up the Union Jack. Danny O'Neill 90 Posted 31/03/2025 at 20:19:28 I've often wondered why they don't do that for football, Neil. Maybe politics from a football sense.A bit like Scottish teams not playing in the English league unlike Wales where at least 4 do (Wrexham, Cardiff, Swansea, Newport).And one team located in England plays in the Scottish league: Berwick. Neil Copeland 91 Posted 31/03/2025 at 21:42:13 Mark, yes it does. “In a black dusty coat with a red right hand “ I think is one of the lines. Neil Cremin 92 Posted 31/03/2025 at 21:42:18 Danny,Yeah, two separate associations, whereas golf, hockey amongst others are one.Enjoy Wednesday, I'll be in the Algarve watching in a pub hopefully with some Evertonian and not like the Goodison derby where I was the only one in the pub who jumped off my seat when Tarkowski equalised. Nicolas Piñon 93 Posted 31/03/2025 at 23:49:54 Play Alcaraz please, Moyes… At least for the last 45 minutes. Laurie Hartley 94 Posted 01/04/2025 at 03:52:53 If Mykolenko is out:-Pickford,Lindstrom, Gueye, Garner, Alcaraz, HarrisonDoucoure, Beto.I don't think he will risk starting Ndiaye or McNeil but he might bring them on late on.He has also got in addition to those two, a half decent bench:- Iroegbunam, Chermeti, Broja, Young, Coleman, Patterson, Keane.No reason we can't get a result here.Up the Blues!!! Danny O'Neill 95 Posted 01/04/2025 at 06:17:26 I hope you enjoy and are surrounded by a few more friendly forces this time out Neil.Laurie, I wouldn't risk me either!! Maybe stick McNeil on the bench instead!! Ajay Gopal 96 Posted 01/04/2025 at 06:38:11 In the training videos, both McNeil and Ndiaye looked to be enjoying themselves and going full tilt. I did notice that Ndiaye was wearing a full-length knee brace of some kind. Must be a precautionary measure, but Moyes may be a bit conservative and not risk starting either of those two.For me, Garner and Harrison should play as wing-backs, with Gueye, Iroegbunam and Doucoure playing midfield and Alcaraz and Beto as our forwards.PickfordO'Brien Tarkowski BranthwaiteGarner Iroegbunam Gueye Doucoure HarrisonAlcarazBetoSubs: Broja, Chermiti, Lindstrom, Young, Ndiaye, McNeil Laurie Hartley 97 Posted 01/04/2025 at 08:28:47 Danny # 95 - I have noticed I am doing that sort of thing a lot lately (ask Dave A) 🤣 Dave Abrahams 98 Posted 01/04/2025 at 09:06:52 Laurie (97),Those sort of mistakes are just a slip of the tongue, an age thing.Regarding Mykolenko, if Danny was in his twenties I'd play him instead of Myko who does nothing for me going forward or defending but gives me palpitations on my ticker. He has to be replaced next season if we are to make steady progress in the league, mind you, according to one fan, he had a super game against Salah and Liverpool in the drby at Goodison. Laurie Hartley 99 Posted 01/04/2025 at 12:04:38 Dave (98) - I am hoping Mykolenko will improve under Moyes but, in the meantime, we do have the players for a back three? The question is, has Moyes got it in his locker to play that system. Then again, who else have we got that could play left back – Young or Seamus? I will be really interested to see his starting line up for this one. Dave Abrahams 100 Posted 01/04/2025 at 12:29:45 Laurie (99), A few fans have said they've seen an improvement in Mykolenko under Moyes so it might just be me. If he doesn't play, it would mean a few changes just to get someone to play there. I'd put O'Brien left-back and Garner at right-back although I much prefer James as a centre midfielder, then use Tim, Gana and Doucoure in midfield with Charly upfront with Beto at the start.Also starting Harrison and Lindstrom on the wings as there is nobody else with Ndiaye and McNeil replacing them later on with Young, Patterson, or even Seamus being utilised depending on how the game is going. Robert Williams 101 Posted 01/04/2025 at 12:36:51 Laurie @94, I think you are right — he certainly won't play O'Neill (!) Robert Tressell 102 Posted 01/04/2025 at 12:37:38 Both teams are unbeaten in the last 5 in the league. We've drawn 4 and won 1. They've won 4 and drawn 1. So they are in much better form, despite a few high-profile cup defeats.There is also undoubtably a huge gulf in quality between the two sides. On form, I think only Pickford would stand a chance of getting in their First XI. So there isn't really a magic formation or set of tactics particularly that can level the playing field. Whatever side / formation etc we pick will have a few weak links and people out of position. The important things are concentration, organisation, team spirit and hard work. Refereeing decisions and a bit of luck will also help.I'd be very pleased for Moyes (and all Blues) if he could pull off a long-overdue win at their place. Stan Grace 103 Posted 01/04/2025 at 12:52:04 Robert #102, if you are not 100% sure that Pickford would take Becker's place, then I think your idea of a great goalkeeper is more in line with that of the popular media. Neither Martinez nor Becker etc are at his level. Nicolas Piñon 104 Posted 01/04/2025 at 13:06:45 Has Moyes ever played 3 at the back? Tom Bowers 105 Posted 01/04/2025 at 13:59:30 Getting players back to full fitness and using the last few games to see what Moyes can envisage for next season is probably very important.With the next five games against the Top 5, it would be quite a yardstick to see how much improvement has been gained.The derby match will be of more importance to RS than the Blues but the Everton squad are all out to secure their places for next season and should be battling as usual.We know there will be many changes to the roster in the Summer and we all have our opinions as to who will go.Moyes has done a good job so far and has some time to chop and change to see what he really has. Craig Walker 106 Posted 01/04/2025 at 14:11:07 I reckon Moyes will start Ashley Young and he'll give a penalty away. Hope to God I'm wrong.I loved Danny's post at #85 but there's no way that Van Dijk would get shown a red card, especially at their place.Bloody hate derbies, particularly over there. Chris Kelly 107 Posted 01/04/2025 at 14:19:57 Does anyone know where I can find out pre-match plans? Always fun to work en masse to Anfield. Danny O'Neill 108 Posted 01/04/2025 at 14:30:47 Dave @98, I'll take that compliment. I played right-back and left-back, having been forceable and self-taught to use both feet when I was young. I ended up being as comfortable as both.I also played in a back three for several seasons with success. It works if you have the right players and everyone is switched on. Especially your wing-backs and holding midfielder, to cover if possession gets turned around quickly. Otherwise, you can get exposed on the flanks.By 8 am tomorrow morning, I'll be on the train with my dog. She's not going the match, I'm dropping her off at my sister's and doing some family stuff before I head in to make the walk across.Anything can happen in a derby, so I'm feeling good and confident. As always, I don't care who walks across that line tomorrow. They'll all be in blue shirts and wherever we are, we'll be right behind them. Christy Ring 109 Posted 01/04/2025 at 14:59:54 Mykolenko trained today, Moyes is very hopeful he'll be okay for tomorrow. Abit of good news, nothing against Young, but wouldn't fancy him against Salah. I'd say Ndiaye will make the bench also. Dave Abrahams 110 Posted 01/04/2025 at 15:29:01 Danny (108)It was meant as a compliment, you can use both feet for a start, you'd let your opponent know you were there by giving him some hard but fair tackles in the first few minutes. I'd hope you could take a good throw-in– you couldn't be worse than Mykolenko at them, you'd be giving your teammates plenty of vocal encouragement or stick if they needed it.If I'd have been your coach, Danny, you'd have been a regular for Everton and England! Paul Kossoff 111 Posted 01/04/2025 at 16:16:12 Danny 108. I was also two footed and self taught. I had no problem using either foot. Played mostly striker and could play any position but keeper, and had an engine that I could play two games one after the other and sometimes did. It sticks out like a sore thumb, the so-called professionals who can't and won't use either feet, even when the pass is a simple one, they will use the outside of the stronger boot. Mike Gaynes 112 Posted 01/04/2025 at 16:51:01 Laurie and Nicolas, Moyes installed a back-three system at West Ham and it worked pretty well for a while. I just question whether he's had time to train our guys up on that. Liam Mogan 113 Posted 01/04/2025 at 17:32:46 'At the moment it is probably the biggest gulf between the two clubs'Is this the new version of knife to a gun fight? Robert Tressell 114 Posted 01/04/2025 at 17:44:32 Is that a quote from Moyes, Liam, or a summary of my earlier post?I wouldn't want to hear that from my manager but it is true.Although this isn't a vintage RS team, it is likely to win the league with a bit to spare – and our players are mostly crap by comparison with theirs. That's not to say we can't win or shouldn't give them a hell of a game – but player for player there is a huge gulf. Liam Mogan 115 Posted 01/04/2025 at 17:47:51 It's what he said in today's press conference Rob"We might be further away from Liverpool than we have ever been at the moment."When we left here, we were much closer to Liverpool, we were competitive, competing around the same areas in the league. At the moment, it is probably the biggest gulf between the two clubs." Danny O'Neill 116 Posted 01/04/2025 at 18:15:55 Not what I want to hear from him as we get ready for the derby.It's taking us back to his old trick of playing down expectation. Not for me. Everton expects. I hope behind closed doors, he is bigging up our chances to the players.I'm not going to that place to be beaten before a ball is kicked. Neither should they.Gulf? Despite recent years, my lowest derby moment still remains the 5-0 drubbing they dished out to us in 1982 at Goodison. I was only 11 and wondered how we would ever catch them. Well, two or three seasons later, we did!Believe ,Everton. They are not invincible. Robert Tressell 117 Posted 01/04/2025 at 18:26:05 Sounds like pre match excuses from a manager and part of the reason many never took to Moyes. Hopefully he's using some more inspirational stuff with the players but it sets the wrong tone in my view. Liam Mogan 118 Posted 01/04/2025 at 18:26:51 It doesn't inspire confidence in me, so not sure it would the players.There's a time and a place for realistic analysis. The day before a derby at Castle Greyskull is not one of them. Liam Mogan 119 Posted 01/04/2025 at 18:31:57 That's still the only match I've left with 20 mins to go, Danny. I was 10. Mark Murphy 120 Posted 01/04/2025 at 18:36:29 Ah, come on, lads! Even the Live Forum doesn't get negative until at least after the kick-off!If not for Moyes, we could literally be worrying about the shite sending us down tomorrow night. Ryan Holroyd 121 Posted 01/04/2025 at 18:36:59 Moyes also said he was looking forward to the next 5 matches and thinks we can win matches against them.But that doesn't fit some people's agenda… Liam Mogan 122 Posted 01/04/2025 at 18:42:25 I've got no problem with Moyes and am thankful for what he's done since he came in.Just a strange choice of words imo and not exactly inspiring. Dave Lynch 123 Posted 01/04/2025 at 18:51:58 As always, the ref will be key to this game. As always, they will kick, scream and throw tantrums over every decision that goes against them.St Virginia and that horrible bastard Robertson will get right in the official's face and try to referee the game.Slot will do the same off the sidelines, his calm and placid demeanour is starting to slip; strong officiating – especially around the box where Salah will throw himself around – will be needed. Ryan Holroyd 124 Posted 01/04/2025 at 18:53:41 What he said is true. A £400M wage bill vs a £160M wage bill tells you that. Robert Tressell 125 Posted 01/04/2025 at 18:57:32 Ryan, it's also true that most of our players are a bit shit.But best the manager doesn't broadcast it before a derby. Liam Mogan 126 Posted 01/04/2025 at 19:01:36 Dave @123,Watch how many times they push, pull and run into players tomorrow and continually get away with it. Danny O'Neill 127 Posted 01/04/2025 at 19:02:13 Ryan, maybe so, but as Robert and Liam say, the eve of battle is not the time for this type of statement. That can come later after we beat them. Raymond Fox 128 Posted 01/04/2025 at 19:19:29 It's 3/10 Reds, 8/1 Everton, & 16/5 a Draw.I think that's underestimating our chances, I can see us playing well and getting a fighting draw.Let's hope the ref's not a homer. Christy Ring 129 Posted 01/04/2025 at 19:42:17 In all fairness, was Moyes not telling the truth? But I didn't read anything pessimistic in what he said. He also said he was looking forward to playing against the top five, and was quietly confident, especially with nearly all the players back from injury. Brendan McLaughlin 130 Posted 01/04/2025 at 19:49:11 I really don't think the players will pay much attention to Moyes's comments... doubt if they even listen to them.As for the comments themselves, I don't see where Moyes is saying Everton can't get a result here.Vintage Moyes though... I thought he was supposed to have changed. Kieran Kinsella 131 Posted 01/04/2025 at 19:59:16 Got to agree with Robert, Danny, Liam etc. Classic butter-knife to the gunfight Moyes. The BBC had a list of the managers with worst records at a particular ground and Moyes featured twice in the list of 15 with his overall records at Liverpool and Man Utd (as an away manager obviously). That being said, he was not alone. Redknapp was on the list twice for Old Trafford and Goodison Park, Hodgson twice for Stamford Bridge and Goodison Park. Allardyce surprisingly considering was only on the list once for Arsenal away games. Christine Foster 132 Posted 01/04/2025 at 20:02:07 I stayed up and listened to Moyes's press conference. Highly disappointing, he spent a considerable amount of time praising them, their manager and telling the world about the gulf between them and us. Knife to a gunfight. It shows why Moyes never made it as a top manager (manager: the person who manages expectations, motivates and inspires, gets the best from what he has, etc..) Classic Moyes… exactly what you don't want to hear, the truth.There is a time and place for pragmatism, even honesty, we know he is right but we don't need to hear it from the one leading us on the eve of a battle. Damm poor show.In many respects, it reminds me of why I only wanted his return as a short-term solution. Win or lose, there is a time and place for pragmatism and truth… but not today. No, not today..Today is – or should be – a call to arms for his players and fans; not pragmatism… keep that to yourself, a time and place. This wasn't it. Andrew James 133 Posted 01/04/2025 at 20:23:06 I really don't think we have much to be worried about against them. I've seen a lot of highlights of their matches recently and they've got away with a lot of diving and fouling. That could be our undoing so our defenders must not go rushing in and our attackers must be prepared to tumble of St Virgil starts his assaults in the area. They'll target Pickford and, since the recent derby, probably some others like Doucoure. If we can play and press with energy and speed, the gaps will open up and we always have a chance at a set piece. It's not impossible, we can get something with the right attitude. Neil Copeland 134 Posted 01/04/2025 at 20:24:51 Who gives a shit what Moyes did or didn't say? If Plymouth and the skunks can beat them, then so can we.We are going there to win, nothing less. Ryan Holroyd 135 Posted 01/04/2025 at 20:31:52 I found nothing wrong with what the manager said. Some people commenting didn't even watch what he said and what questions he was asked. Bobby Robson also never won at Anfield. I suppose he wasn't a top manager either. Danny O'Neill 136 Posted 01/04/2025 at 20:33:00 Neil, I was going to ask you to look after me on behalf of my sister, but you sound like me.Get in. Loud and proud blues. Paul Hewitt 137 Posted 01/04/2025 at 20:36:19 Plymouth and Newcastle didn't win at Anfield. Neil Copeland 138 Posted 01/04/2025 at 20:37:09 Danny, bring it on! We got right under their skin at the last 2 Goodison derbies and it's about time we did at Mordor.No fear. UTFT! Neil Copeland 139 Posted 01/04/2025 at 20:38:43 Paul, you know what I mean. We can beat them. Rob Halligan 140 Posted 01/04/2025 at 20:59:06 Neil, Paul doesn't think we can beat them. He's predicting a 3-1 defeat. Neil Copeland 141 Posted 01/04/2025 at 21:01:27 Rob, judging by Paul's usual form, that means we will win. Danny O'Neill 142 Posted 01/04/2025 at 21:02:54 Christine, you and countless others will be there with us. Anything is possible. Graeme Sharp's wondergoal at Anfield! Ian Wilkins 143 Posted 01/04/2025 at 22:24:04 I would like to see Ndiaye and Alcaraz on the pitch together, at least for 45 minutes. Two players who can cause them problems. Put them on the back foot and have the quality to pick the right pass for Beto getting behind their defenders. I don't want to see us camped on the edge of our box waiting for the inevitable.. Mike Gaynes 144 Posted 01/04/2025 at 22:58:16 Ndiaye only started running a little over a week ago. I'd be absolutely shocked if he plays anything close to 45 minutes. 10 seems more likely. Ralph Basnett 145 Posted 02/04/2025 at 06:00:14 If we play Harrison, Lindstrom and Doucoure, we get overwhelmed in midfield and battered.The question is: Will Moyes of learnt anything since his short time here?I think not! Danny O'Neill 146 Posted 02/04/2025 at 06:17:38 I think the way we play with Gana Gueye and one other holding and covering is designed to counter that, Ralph. The other 3, whoever they are place more emphasis on attacking, although clearly they have to work back when possession is conceded. Steve Shave 147 Posted 02/04/2025 at 06:39:07 Ralph, I think the bigger question is, what choices does Moyes have? Very little i'd say. Wafer thin squad with a bunch of injuries. 9 games unbeaten with that at his disposal and some are still criticising him for his choices! Duncan McDine 148 Posted 02/04/2025 at 07:46:02 I don't think I've felt this stress-free on derby day for a very long time. It's a free hit at the bastards tonight in my eyes. I'd love to see the players have a good go, even if it means that we come away losing. UTFT Paul Ferry 149 Posted 02/04/2025 at 08:08:38 Completely agree Duncan - 148. I feel exactly the same way mate. Nicely chilled in the wee small hours over here, lovely dry white, great book, mellow jazz. Couldn't be better. Feeling George's cosmic grooves. Alarm set for 10:30. Mark Murphy 150 Posted 02/04/2025 at 08:11:41 They'll be more nervous than us, that's for sure, Duncan, but I still hate derby days! I’ve got my derby days rituals to follow to see us through. No clothing with even a hint of red, including undies. No swearing, no predicting the score and be a good catholic boy and leave yourself alone…COYB and UTFT Paul Ferry 151 Posted 02/04/2025 at 08:14:25 So, Mark, you're not wearing my favourite undies of yours, the red, yellow, and black ones with the crocodiles? Danny O'Neill 152 Posted 02/04/2025 at 08:18:06 That's all we ask Duncan.I'm about to set off. Pit stop at my sisters to drop the dog off. She always gets made a fuss of on the train, mainly by females. It would be a great "in" if I was looking, but they never seem to want to talk about Everton and football.See those of us meeting at the Royal Oak before heading dark side. Mike Gaynes 153 Posted 02/04/2025 at 08:22:00 Ralph, I can't wait to read your suggestions for who should play instead of Harrison, Lindstrom and Doucoure to prevent us from being overwhelmed in midfield.What have you learnt that Moyes hasn't? Paul Ferry 154 Posted 02/04/2025 at 08:26:45 At age 12, Mark, I was picked by Ursuline nuns and Christian Brothers as a potential future priest and I was sent on 4, 5, or 6 retreats in North Wales and at night they tied our hands to the bed frames so that we would not sin. We got unbuckled at 5 am for first mass.I did not beome a priest. Danny O'Neill 155 Posted 02/04/2025 at 08:31:44 Mark, just go commando as the saying goes.Or, string vest with gravy stains and y-fronts. Mark Murphy 157 Posted 02/04/2025 at 08:52:26 Eeek – where's the hidden camera, PF?? Enjoy the wine – what time does the game start in your time zone?Sleep the sleep of the innocent and untroubled with dreams of a Kevin Campbell, Richarlison and Graeme Sharp moment and hopes for a new hero tonight! Paul Ferry 158 Posted 02/04/2025 at 08:57:56 A Coda, Mike Gaynes. You were just behind Mike Kenrick in your furious vitriol about Moyes returning. But leopards never change their spots. Do they? I mean, that would be [fill in the blank] ... Paul Ferry 159 Posted 02/04/2025 at 09:01:54 Your wife told me, Mark. 2 pm, Mark mate. Have a fucking fabulous day mate. Give Danny a big hug from me.Thinking of you all.COYB Liam Mogan 160 Posted 02/04/2025 at 09:03:56 Nice fellas those Christian Brothers. Colin Glassar 161 Posted 02/04/2025 at 09:41:56 First time in ages that I will watch this game stress free. Moyes has never won a game at Mordor so I'm predicting he will break his duck and we'll win 2-0. Brian Harrison 162 Posted 02/04/2025 at 09:42:46 I am sure they are still reeling from successive defeats by PSG and Newcastle, so this might make them come out even more determined to make sure it's not 3 losses on the bounce. But the longer it stays at 0-0, the more nervous they and their fans will become. I think the first 20 minutes are crucial: if we don't concede, I think we could get something from the game. I am afraid I am not brave enough to predict a win for us. Colin Crooks 163 Posted 02/04/2025 at 09:55:44 In fairness, Paul. I think Mikes G's question is a fair one. Ralph is telling us Moyes hasnt learned. Fair enough, but I think its fair to ask him what he has learned that Moyes hasn't ? I for one, am interested in his answer.I don't think some of our fans have learned a thing. We wont be "Going in". We most definitely WONT be "marching across". This is not not a "free hit". They will most definitely Not field the team that lost to Plymouth and they wont specifically target Pickford (He's our keeper FFS).The wind and piss bravado spouted by Evertonians before our games with them reeks of brittle confidence. It generally evaporates shortly after the kick off and It gets on my fucking nerves. We need to do the basic's. Stay disciplined. play with a plan. Stop them playing. Win the majority of personal battles on the pitch. Silence the Orks. Frustrate them. Make them desperate. The game that was won in a pre-match press conference hasnt been played yet. What Moyes says in public wont matter a fuck tonight. Fuck the grandstanding and bravado. There will be plenty of time for that when we've turned them over. I want to see the usual shite replaced by a discipline. a steely determination and a quiet inner believe that we will expose their hysterical screams of self entitlement for what they are. I don't want us going as Naseem Hamed tonight. I want us going as Joe Calzaghe. Tony Waring 164 Posted 02/04/2025 at 09:58:36 Totally agree, Colin (163). Liam Mogan 165 Posted 02/04/2025 at 10:04:29 Massive risk to play 3 at the back imo. But not as big a risk as going to Hades and playing attacking football. I'd take a repeat of every away performance under Moyes so far. KiTaP1. Martin Farrington 166 Posted 02/04/2025 at 10:08:09 Christine @132,Well said. Shame you aren't Moyes's boss. I don't watch press conferences because it's all bulldshit and waffle. No hard questions allowed. The manager should be there promoting his players and team. Good to know he did the opposite.Perhaps he believes it is a kind of reverse psychology.With a squad as bulky as thin ice, no known goalscorer (still!!!) and our propensity to be shite after a lay-off, we will need the spirit and energy of popeye on crystalmeth spinach. I will be watching (from behind the couch, blanket over my head). Ryan Holroyd 167 Posted 02/04/2025 at 10:45:51 How can you comment on something you didn't watch. Utterly braindead people in this world Ian Wilkins 168 Posted 02/04/2025 at 10:59:04 I agree with those that have said that what Moyes will be saying to the players in private, the tone, the mood, the game plan will be very different to the quickly discarded comments and responses made in press conferences. I don't think for one minute the players will be influenced one jot by what he says in press conferences. Nor should the fans be imo. John Hall 169 Posted 02/04/2025 at 11:16:31 Strategy is simple, just nobble Salah in the beginning. They can't play without him, so it'll be an even game. This might also prepare them for life without Salah next season lol! Battle strategy — take out their strongest weapons first! Scott Hamilton 170 Posted 02/04/2025 at 11:20:35 I don't get the criticism of Moyes's pre-match presser.Better to have a subdued Moyes than a croaking Dyche, who, as well as making me want to cough every time he spoke, never talked like he was part of the club.My only request for tonight is that we go out and give our best for 90 minutes. After all, it really isn't our ‘cup final', is it?! Tony McNulty 171 Posted 02/04/2025 at 11:24:51 I see Slot is already bleating about the last 8 minutes of the game at Goodison.Do these RS managers all pass through the same criteria-based selection model? One criterion involves claiming injustice when results go against you.It started with Shankly and his, "travesty of justice" (after Alan Ball's cup-winning goal — one for older readers). Dead-from-the-neck-up observations for dead-from-the-neck-up supporters. Danny O'Neill 172 Posted 02/04/2025 at 11:34:49 Colin Crooks @163, Nothing wrong with going into a match believing we can win. I always do and did so as a player.Ryan. Brain dead? Who? Alan McGuffog 173 Posted 02/04/2025 at 11:35:53 Apologies for posting this message here. I'm sure John Keating will be following this thread. John, you put me wise, in a most courteous way, about the origins of Rangers, Celtic etc, recently. I voted to investigate further and am now reading "The Making of Hibernian" by Alan Lugton. Really interesting... thanks, buddy! Mark Murphy 174 Posted 02/04/2025 at 11:40:49 PF wrote: “Have a fucking fabulous day mate. Give Danny a big hug from me.”You're probably in the land of nod already, Paul, but I'd need fucking long arms to hug him this time. He's got a ticket but I haven't… so I'm watching from West Sussex. He'll get a nod from me on Saturday at the Arsenal game which will likely be my last ever Goodison game unless I can get one from a friend of mine who follows Southampton home and away. I'll join you on the Live Forum tonight until the negativity kicks in after 5 minutes if we're not 1 up…d oes my head in that!Hope we're all celebrating tonight! Martin Farrington 175 Posted 02/04/2025 at 12:01:53 RyanI wasnt commenting on something I didnt watch.I was commenting on what a reliable and trusted observer wrote.Brain dead ?Yes maybe you are. Danny O'Neill 176 Posted 02/04/2025 at 12:31:03 I don't know what's worse. The train from Euston when we're playing a London club or the train from Euston full of red daytrippers.Getting to the platform amongst them was nauseating enough. Sat with them for over 2 hours is painful. I think I'll prefer the Gooners on Saturday. Mark Stanley 177 Posted 02/04/2025 at 12:38:25 A bit off thread, I know, but just wanted to say the club have just announced they aren't offering any more season tickets to people on the waiting list even though they have thousands left unsold. Who on earth is running this business, you'd have thought those most loyal fans on the list for years would have gotten a chance to purchase one? In the end they've only added those with 5 years tenure without dropping it to 4, 3, etc and banked the cash on the whole allocation. So much for increasing the capacity by 14 thousand. James Hughes 178 Posted 02/04/2025 at 13:05:04 Danny I will be sharing your pain this weekend. I must admit I am not looking forward to the up and back in one day. I normally drive home. Plus the grand national it will be mayhem at Euston, good luck pal Paul O'Neill 179 Posted 02/04/2025 at 13:10:16 @Mark is this on the website? Dave Abrahams 180 Posted 02/04/2025 at 13:13:56 I hope we play tonight against Liverpool as we did at Goodison this season and last season, playing without fear— letting them know they were in for a battle which both games were.We won one by rattling, bullying, battering them to a defeat and a well deserved draw which could have gone either way but no matter we showed no fear, didn’t go over the top with stupid tackles but played hard and fair and got a referee who showed no fear in giving us a fair and proper share of the fouls.We can get something out of this game the only fear I have has been voiced already—is how the ref. on the field and those in the studio make their decisions. Brian Wilkinson 181 Posted 02/04/2025 at 13:19:36 Get a grip the lot of you and stop shitting yourselves before a ball has been kicked, get your chest pumped out, we are going over there 11v 11, all the pressure is on them.For once we are going over there without suspensions, without loads of injuries in key areas, if Mykolenko is fit, he normally keeps Salah quiet for most of the game, take that threat away and they are not better than us, regardless of league placings one man team for sure.We get our set pieces right, O,Brien, Tarkowski, Branthwaite and Beto will be a big threat in the air, Virgil can only mark one of them, get the right through balls and we see how Virgil struggles having to turn and chase.With Chermiti and Broja on the bench and possibly Ndiaye and Alcaraz, the longer we can keep in the game, the bigger the threat we pose for once off the bench.We need to make sure we are squeaky clean and make perfect tackles, do not give away soft yellow cards, if we can do that, if those players do their job, Then I think we have more than a chance tonight.Already seen Southampton take the lead there and many others, they are slow starters for sure, we have to get at them from the off try and get that goal, then be ready for the second half where they normally raise the game, make the right changes at the right time, knock them out of their rhythm, but take the ball to their end, none of this sitting back, turn them round and attack them. That game is there for the taking tonight, as long as the players do not freeze, we have to hope and prey we have a fair ref, a strong one who will not fold under the atmosphere.We can do it Blues, not have a better chance than this.Up the Toffees. Eugene Ruane 182 Posted 02/04/2025 at 13:23:02 .Tony #171, selective amnesia certainly seems to be built into all those who've managed the lovable reds over the decades.The hundreds of decisions that have gone for them (usually given by cowardly refs, particularly at Anfield) are forgotten and the only decisions remembered (nb: with bitterness and a loud sense of injustice) are the very occasional ones that the don't go their way.At Goodison a few weeks ago I watched Liverpool (once they were 2-1 up) waste time 3/4 different ways. They then adopted the 'moral' (?) high-ground and became outraged when the ref had the nerve to take their time-wasting into consideration and add time on (he even pointed to his watch twice to tell them so).Their sense of entitlement is (and has been for most of my life) off the scale.I once (right in front of me) saw Dirk Kuyt deliver a two footed Kung Fu kick on Phil Neville.No sending off.Same game, Carragher (nb: right in front of Clattenburg!) wrestles Lescott to the deck.No pen, no punishment.Think it was the same game Stevie Me told the ref he should send Hibbert off (and he did)Some say it all works out over a season, but their penalty count (ie: 9, most in Europe this season) compared to our 1, says that may not be the case.Er...anyway...Up The Toffees! Eugene Ruane 183 Posted 02/04/2025 at 13:30:05 .Mark #177Is there a limit on season tickets because the PL insist on a certain percentage of tickets being available for games to non season ticket holders? Mark Murphy 184 Posted 02/04/2025 at 13:33:42 Funny how people see things different. This is from The Peoples Forum and gets lots of agreement:“The journalists…...wouldn't shut up about that lot and their players - Moyes answered them calmly enough, and also clearly stated that we're going there to win, but I do wish he's shut that line of questioning down earlier to focus on us rather than them.Moyes 2.0 is a very different beast to what we had before though.”UTFT Rob Halligan 185 Posted 02/04/2025 at 13:35:43 Mark # 177……..the only seats now available are the ones above the away section, about three thousand, which will be sold on a match by match basis, until such a time that the away club want an increased ticket allocation for cup games. https://www.evertonfc.com/news/2025/april/02/fans-snap-up-season-tickets-ahead-of-everton-stadium-move/ Brian Williams 186 Posted 02/04/2025 at 13:40:22 Mark#177.Mark, not sure if I've misunderstood your post but it doesn't ring true to me.My understanding is that all ST holders were able to renew for BMD and also those at the top of tier 1of the waiting list could apply between March 15th and 31st.There may be thousands of "seats" left but they are left to be sold on a match by match basis.The capacity HAS been increased by circa 14k but that full circa 14k was never going to be available as season tickets. Mark Murphy 187 Posted 02/04/2025 at 13:40:41 So we now have 47,000 season ticket holders?? Rob Halligan 188 Posted 02/04/2025 at 13:43:42 Maybe we do, Mark, but around 6K of those are in the corporate seating in the east and west stands. It’s also not actually been confirmed how many from the waiting list have been allocated a season ticket. Mark Stanley 189 Posted 02/04/2025 at 13:44:08 Yes, Rob that's where most of the unsold STs are, above the away supporters, plus a few top of the North stand. They were originally available to purchase, but the club have pulled the plug after only giving the top couple of thousand on the list to purchase one. Very unfair if you ask me. I'd have thought the club would prefer the cash up front rather than hope they can sell the excess tickets on a howling winters day, or worse midweek night. Gambling on the first season desire, I guess. Brian Williams 190 Posted 02/04/2025 at 13:54:53 Mark#187.Mark. No we don't mate. I believe the figure is in the lower to mid 30 thousands. Rob Halligan 191 Posted 02/04/2025 at 13:56:23 These are the officials for tonight…….Referee: Sam Barrott. Assistants: Lee Betts, Timothy Wood. Fourth official: Darren Bond. VAR: Paul Tierney. Assistant VAR: Adam Nunn. My god, if anyone is going to bottle it then it’s that lot!Oh, and you can add virgin Van shite and Robertson to that list. Paul Tran 192 Posted 02/04/2025 at 13:57:02 I watched the presser. Moyes wads asked a lot of questions about Liverpool. He rightly, factually stated that the gap between us and them is far bigger than when he left us. He also repeatedly stated that we are going there to win, and that he's looking forward to playing the top five in the next five games to see what the players can do.I'm not sure what all the moaning on here is about to be honest.We're safe from relegation. N our day were a match for anyone. Time for the players to show what they can do and show how much they want to be at the club next season. Tom Bowers 193 Posted 02/04/2025 at 14:26:20 Records are there to be broken. Why not today for Davey?Realistically a win may be tough given our offensive weaknesses but we can get a result if we can curb their scoring especially Salah.If Young plays then his experience may come into play knowing that Salah always wants to come inside on his left foot.They probably have the league sewn up but it would be nice to hold them again. Dave Lynch 194 Posted 02/04/2025 at 14:28:42 Batter these tonight and I'd give Moyes a 10 Yr deal...I'll pay half his wages myself. Add Your Comments In order to post a comment, you need to be logged in as a registered user of the site. » Log in now Or Sign up as a ToffeeWeb Member — it's free, takes just a few minutes and will allow you to post your comments on articles and Talking Points submissions across the site. How to get rid of these ads and support TW © ToffeeWeb