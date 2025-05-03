03/05/2025





In an afternoon of celebration and merry-making, Everton let a two-goal lead slip and dropped points against already-relegated Ipswich Town in the penultimate fixture at Goodison Park.

The 1878s decorated the Grand Old Lady in a sea of blue with posters, flags and banners to celebrate 133 years of history - their last display at this famous venue. The Blues will bid goodbye to Goodison with the final fixture scheduled against Southampton on May 18, ahead of their much-anticipated move to Bramley-Moore Dock next season.

The decibel levels got louder as Beto headed home to break his recent scoring drought and reached a fever pitch with Dwight McNeil thrashing one in from outside the box.

The party atmosphere was short-lived, however, as Julio Enciso pulled one back for the visitors with a goal of magnificent quality just before half-time.

What seemed like a warning shot quickly became a sad reality as the second half rolled in. David Moyes’ side were too slow, too casual, and lacked hunger.

To say that it was disappointing to see Ipswich Town, coming to Merseyside on the back of a four-game winless run, dominate possession and proceedings is an understatement. They continued to grow in confidence as the minutes rolled on.

By the time George Hirst headed home just over 10 minutes before time to level proceedings, the hosts had been silenced into submission. Not for the first time this season Moyes’ side let a two-goal lead slip in dramatic fashion.

The timing of this result taking place in the same week when reports emerged that Moyes will be given a lot of power over Everton’s transfer plans is bound to cast some level of apprehension.

While the Scot deserves his fair share of credit for manoeuvring the Blues’ second half of the season with caution and assuring safety, maybe this is as good as it gets? That question is bound to simmer in the aether as the Evertonians in attendance at Goodison head home tonight.

