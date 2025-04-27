27/04/2025





Dwight McNeil has been talking about yesterday's game against Chelsea, the chance he had to score after he came on as a substitute, and the 'new role' David Moyes had him playing as an inverted winger.

“I haven’t seen it back, but I think at the time I didn’t see it until late. For me it was a bit of an awkward height to generate the power that I wanted.

“But they are the chances that we need to create more, especially against a team like this, and be more ruthless in front of goal.

“We knew before the game it's always difficult to come into places like this. I think it was just that one mistake.

“Against teams like this, that's all it takes, and we got punished for it. But yeah, we were better in the second half, but we’ve got to create more chances.”

“We’ve had that problem the last couple of years. We don't create chances, but when we do we’re not as ruthless in front of goal. The goal that they scored today was one chance from our mistake and they scored.

“It’s a new position for me but I just want to be on the pitch as much as I can to try and help the team.

“I definitely feel like I’m getting back to that fitness that I want to get to every day in training, which is helping. Now I’m just waiting for my chance to try and help the team.”

“It was my first serious injury and it was really difficult to not be involved, especially when I was doing well, playing inside, before I got injured, contributing goals and assists. Now I just want to get my fitness up and try and have a chance to get back on the team.

“It’s been a tough season. But before getting injured I think I was playing well, playing inside where I want to play and impacting games.

“Like I say, you’re with the lads but you're actually not a part of it. You only see them after training. Meg (his partner) and my family have supported me really well through this difficult time.”

“The gaffer is the main one who drives it. He’s already looking ahead to next season, trying to improve the team. He doesn't want to be where we've been in the last few seasons, he wants to be looking up.

“So that’s starting to rub off on us. We want to try and implement it in the last four games of this season and carry it on to next season.”

