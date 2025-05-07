08/05/2025





Updated With the final ever game set to be played at Goodison Park in just 10 days, regular fans on ToffeeWeb have been musing over what sort of unique events might be in the works to celebrate the passing of Everton's iconic home ground.

The 1878 Group have done a fantastic job orchestrating the fans at Goodison Park as the countdown to this final game against Southampton a week on Sunday has ticked on relentlessly through the remaining home games this season. But the 1878s finished their brilliant work last Saturday at the penultimate game against Ipswich Town.

So now it will be the club itself that becomes the focus as they take final control of the pre-match and half-time revelries, as well as what might be done to control what is set to be an emotional post-match wake as a pitch invasion must surely be on the cards once that final whistle blows.

There have been suggestions that the team will wear a special kit recalling the 'Cambridge Blue' shirts worn at the first ever game.

Former great and Goodison regular, Peter Reid is expecting Everton to invite a lot of their club legends back for the final game at Goodison.

“On that day, I just want to suck everything in,” said Reid. “I think it will be very. very emotional. I think even talking about it, you go wow the last time at Goodison Park. I’ve gone about the history, but that will all come out.

“I don’t know how many ex-players are being invited. I’m sure the club will all of the living ones they can there. I’m convinced, that’ll be amazing.”

But today the club provided further information on what is planned:

Before kick-off, The 1878s supporters’ group will stage a special coach welcome to create a vibrant, passionate atmosphere as the players arrive at the stadium. More information on the route the team coach will take into the stadium and safety information for supporters will be provided across Club and 1878 channels in the days before the game. Following the final whistle, Evertonians will be asked to remain in their seats for a special on-pitch celebration that will include guest presenters, appearances from current and former players, live musical performances, and specially-curated big screen content that captures the spirit, memories and history of the stadium. The ceremony, called ‘End of an Era’, will last for approximately one hour. Once the match has ended, supporters will be able to purchase food and drink – including alcohol – on Goodison’s concourses and return to their seats to enjoy the show. Consumption of alcohol will be permitted within the stadium bowl from the full-time whistle until bars close at 2:45 pm.

And the club has already announced plans for fans to buy their seats at Goodison Park! Season Ticket and Hospitality Members will have an exclusive purchase window starting from tomorrow at 10 am (Friday 9 May), with seats priced at £90 each (plus £10 for UK postage and packaging).

Note: the following content is not moderated or vetted by the site owners at the time of submission. Comments are the responsibility of the poster. Disclaimer ()