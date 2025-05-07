Season › 2024-25 › News Looking ahead to The Final Day at Goodison Park Michael Kenrick 08/05/2025 41comments | Jump to last Updated With the final ever game set to be played at Goodison Park in just 10 days, regular fans on ToffeeWeb have been musing over what sort of unique events might be in the works to celebrate the passing of Everton's iconic home ground. The 1878 Group have done a fantastic job orchestrating the fans at Goodison Park as the countdown to this final game against Southampton a week on Sunday has ticked on relentlessly through the remaining home games this season. But the 1878s finished their brilliant work last Saturday at the penultimate game against Ipswich Town. So now it will be the club itself that becomes the focus as they take final control of the pre-match and half-time revelries, as well as what might be done to control what is set to be an emotional post-match wake as a pitch invasion must surely be on the cards once that final whistle blows. There have been suggestions that the team will wear a special kit recalling the 'Cambridge Blue' shirts worn at the first ever game. Former great and Goodison regular, Peter Reid is expecting Everton to invite a lot of their club legends back for the final game at Goodison. “On that day, I just want to suck everything in,” said Reid. “I think it will be very. very emotional. I think even talking about it, you go wow the last time at Goodison Park. I’ve gone about the history, but that will all come out. “I don’t know how many ex-players are being invited. I’m sure the club will all of the living ones they can there. I’m convinced, that’ll be amazing.” But today the club provided further information on what is planned: Before kick-off, The 1878s supporters’ group will stage a special coach welcome to create a vibrant, passionate atmosphere as the players arrive at the stadium. More information on the route the team coach will take into the stadium and safety information for supporters will be provided across Club and 1878 channels in the days before the game. Following the final whistle, Evertonians will be asked to remain in their seats for a special on-pitch celebration that will include guest presenters, appearances from current and former players, live musical performances, and specially-curated big screen content that captures the spirit, memories and history of the stadium. The ceremony, called ‘End of an Era’, will last for approximately one hour. Once the match has ended, supporters will be able to purchase food and drink – including alcohol – on Goodison's concourses and return to their seats to enjoy the show. Consumption of alcohol will be permitted within the stadium bowl from the full-time whistle until bars close at 2:45 pm. And the club has already announced plans for fans to buy their seats at Goodison Park! Season Ticket and Hospitality Members will have an exclusive purchase window starting from tomorrow at 10 am (Friday 9 May), with seats priced at £90 each (plus £10 for UK postage and packaging). Reader Comments (41) Mike Doyle 1 Posted 07/05/2025 at 19:07:02 Has the club actually arranged anything of significance to mark the end of playing at Goodison?I've seen plenty of evidence of what the 1878 Group have done, but has anything else happened?I was expecting to players of yesteryear paraded to the crowd (and other sentimental stuff). Have I missed anything? Paul Ferry 2 Posted 07/05/2025 at 19:09:32 I hear, Mike, that there is a plan for 100+ old players to be paraded after the final whistle. Nothing else yet. Mike Doyle 3 Posted 07/05/2025 at 21:17:48 PaulI hope you are right. It would seem fitting to see a selection of the older players grace the pitch again… Colin Harvey, Bob Latchford, Big Nev – and if Graeme Sharp can be forgiven, then it's time my late father's favourite Everton player, Tony Kay, was invited to join them. Brendan McLaughlin 4 Posted 07/05/2025 at 21:27:38 "I hear, Mike, that there is a plan for 100+ old players to be paraded after the final whistle."What about the guys who are under 100? Paul Ferry 5 Posted 08/05/2025 at 03:09:22 Alright Brendan, that's good.Hallelujah Mike: I would love to see Dave Abrahams and the others who hold Tony Kay dear to their hearts see him walk out on that pitch for maybe the last time. He's 87 for fuck's sake. He deserves this moment, as does Dave A et al. Danny O'Neill 6 Posted 08/05/2025 at 07:10:24 Paul,Dave Abrahams, my father and many others have spoken in high regard of Tony Kay for me to have a view on a player I never watched.Some say he would have played in the England 1966 World Cup winning team. I think it might have been Dave, but the only question was who would have made way had he been allowed to carry on his career. Kendall, Ball or Harvey? I hope the club includes him. Today, he would have got a 10 match ban and a hefty fine. Not a lifetime footballing sentence. Paul Ferry 7 Posted 08/05/2025 at 07:19:58 Is right, Danny. Really good post. I think Dave A et al might shed a tear if Tony Kay 87 walked on that pitch after our last game in what will always be our spiritual home. Tony Abrahams 8 Posted 08/05/2025 at 07:50:19 I have been having to go to Southport a lot lately.According to one of the fellas who has to travel with me, he reckons that the pub at the side of the pier, that plays live music every day, belongs to Tony Kay. Frank Fearns 9 Posted 08/05/2025 at 07:57:16 Tony Kay was one of the best midfield players I've watched over the years. I was trying to liken him to a player from the modern age. The one that comes to mind is Gana Gueye when he was at his peak.I'd be interested to know what other 'old farts' think. Sometime after his suspension, I believe he graced the pitches of Huyton playing for a pub team - I think the Oak or Wheatsheaf?! Paul Ferry 10 Posted 08/05/2025 at 08:00:45 Formby By-pass, Tony, through Ainsdale, Birkdale. I know that better than Knotty Ash and somewhere called Childwall. I know that boozer by the pier. Lovely story TA. He's making a few quid there.'Tony Kay was once again present on the pitch at Goodison Park among a group of 100 Everton Legends, as the club celebrated a record 100 seasons of top flight football at the start of the 2002–03 campaign. He received a standing ovation from the crowd'.I bet Tony Kay will be there at the last farewell. Danny O'Neill 11 Posted 08/05/2025 at 08:04:04 More my time, I hope the club invites Neville Southall. That's if he would accept it. It's a new regime now, so they shouldn't be scared of him like the last lot.He understands the supporters better than most and the club could learn a lot off him.I read recently that the big man had been on a drip in hospital. I'm not sure how true it was, but if so, I hope he is recovering. Peter Mills 12 Posted 08/05/2025 at 08:04:48 Some great comments about Tony Kay, a lovely gentleman I have met a couple of times over the past few years. A very modest man, kind with his advice to my grandsons, who has no bitterness about the huge injustice that befell him. Paul Ferry 13 Posted 08/05/2025 at 08:10:30 Lovely post, Peter. You have a way with words and emotions. Tony Abrahams 14 Posted 08/05/2025 at 08:12:15 One of the best things about those legendary “Hall of Fame” nights, was bumping into characters like the permanently smiling Wally Fielding, Paul.The arguments are getting stronger in my house between my twins, because me being an old fashioned dad, means I only got my boy a season ticket, but it's definitely my daughter, who has got that blue blood, running through her veins.They are constantly fighting over that last game, and it's usually started by my daughter, because her brother hasn't conceded yet, and it's probably making her nervous!I wonder how many people will turn up around the streets of Goodison Park? Paul Ferry 15 Posted 08/05/2025 at 08:13:52 I wonder how many people will turn up around the streets of Goodison Park?Thousands, Tony. Danny O'Neill 16 Posted 08/05/2025 at 08:19:33 I seriously hope the club and the city have factored this in. I think it will be tens of thousands. Some will stay in town, but most will head to Goodison and County Road.In my opinion, big screens in Stanley Park is a sensible approach. My fear is how they steward and police a potential surge when they open the gates to let people out. Surely they must be aware that people, with good intentions, will try to get in?? Derek Thomas 17 Posted 08/05/2025 at 08:27:58 Danny; the legend has it (and we romantics always go with the legend, as the newspaper proverb states - when given a choice between the so called facts and the Legend - always print the Legend) is that Alf Ramsey phoned Harry up nearly in tears asking is it true and who will replace him and Harry recommended Stiles, the rest as they say - is History.I went to the Roger the Dodger's testimonial in the early 70s and playing under 'A. N. Other' Tony Kay was MotM.If we go all Harry Turtledove, imagine a universe where Catterick doesn't get rid of Collins in 1962...who was Footballer of the year in 1965.Where Tony Kay is not banned.Colin Harvey is in the mix along with Gabriel and Denis Stevens.In 1966/67 Ball and Kendall are added.The mind boggles.The whole of the 1963 Inter Milan game is on the GOT site somewhere... maybe via Pathe?Watch Kay playing in the Gana / Carsley role...only better...Alex Parker was pretty tasty too.Turn off Wolstenholme's patronising/ damning us with faint praise commentary though. Tony Abrahams 18 Posted 08/05/2025 at 08:33:11 Fifty thousand? Sixty thousand? Seventy thousand, or over one hundred thousand even?They have done their best to possibly try and limit the numbers with a 12 o'clock kick-off… but it's Everton, and the last ever game we are talking about, so it wouldn't surprise me if there are over 100,000 on the streets of Walton a week on Sunday.Is it too late to arrange a march from Bramley-Moore Dock to Goodison Park, I wonder? Do us a favour, Danny, e-mail your mates in the 1878 fan group and ask them, please, mate, because it would be lovely to see a few thousand people making their final pilgrimage to Goodison Park from our new home! Danny O'Neill 19 Posted 08/05/2025 at 09:07:38 Derek, and others, great suff. Rather than live in the past, I always respect it, just as we will today on VE Day. I wish the club would remember some of those they have forgotten, or ignore.Tony, I can only ask, but that is a great idea. Dave Abrahams 20 Posted 08/05/2025 at 09:35:35 Regarding Tony Kay I rate Gana Gueye a lot. And no disrespect but Kay was really unreplacable – he definitely would have been in that 1966 England team with Jackie Charlton and Bobby Moore tossing up to see who played centre-half. I'm afraid Colin Harvey would have to drop out of that midfield trio. I lived in Shaw Street off Islington when I first got married and Tony Kay had a place almost opposite my house and a big van with “Kay's Kardboards” right across it, how sad to see such a fabulous footballer scrapping for a living.Tony later received a short jail sentence for something trivial and he was well looked after by people I knew doing his time, Reds and Blues. He kept that friendship up when he came out — they came out a lot longer than Tony!Derek, I went to that Roger Hunt benefit game, had to jib in there was that many at the game and it was pissing down, sorry raining very heavily, that night but didn't know Tony played in that game. Rob Halligan 21 Posted 08/05/2025 at 09:41:25 Let's hope it's a warm sunny day and we can stand outside Goodison with a few cans because all the pubs are going to be absolutely rammed. We plan on getting down to the stadium around 9:00 am but I bet even then everywhere will be packed. I've heard the Winslow will be opening at 8:30 am, the Taxi Club on Cherry Lane at 9:00 am, and The Brick probably won't shut on Saturday night! We went to The Winslow last Saturday and I wish we hadn't bothered. If you've no patience, standing in a queue in a pub waiting to be served, then I think none of the pubs around the stadium will be to your liking! Danny O'Neill 22 Posted 08/05/2025 at 10:03:36 I think bring the former players out and introduce them just before the match. Form a welcome party as the team comes out to the siren and Z-Cars.Having them on pitch at half-time often gets lost as many have gone downstairs for a cold sausage roll, drink or call of nature.No point bringing them on at the end. Many are getting on a bit and the pitch is going to be invaded, so it will be dangerous for them. It's one thing showing Jake O'Brien in the air, but doing it to an 80-year-old would put his health in danger as much as he'd probably love it!!!This is going to be massive. We could potentially match the dreaded events of 26 May here and there will be an outpouring of emotion to match it. Geoff Cadman 23 Posted 08/05/2025 at 10:17:22 Frank #9He was a celebrity referee for a game at Jubilee Park in Huyton. I can't remember the details of the game, it was early '60s, before the betting scandal.Danny, I think he would have played instead of Kendall, which begs the question, if Kay had not been banned, would Howard Kendall have signed, and later become our most successful manager??? Ernie Baywood 24 Posted 08/05/2025 at 10:18:43 There are the plans: Everton's Plans To Mark End Of An Era At Goodison Park Danny O'Neill 25 Posted 08/05/2025 at 10:45:37 Thanks Ernie,To repeat, I just wouldn't bring them on after the final whistle. Try as they may, right or wrong, I doubt it will be possible to stop a pitch invasion.As for advising ticketless supporters not to travel. Good luck with that.They should have been thinking about this months ago and setting up Stanley Park or even the new stadium. Not waiting until just over a week before to advise people not to travel. They should have foreseen this and made contingency plans for those who can't attend, but want to be there. Brian Williams 26 Posted 08/05/2025 at 10:53:43 Hope there isn't a pitch invasion as that could adversely affect the after-match show and celebration that's planned.Will have to be a change of plan with regard to the usual gate openings at 3/4 time too! Ernie Baywood 27 Posted 08/05/2025 at 11:13:46 I'll be watching from afar. I really hope they stream the after-match occasion. I very much doubt overseas broadcasts will cover the whole lot. Liam Mogan 28 Posted 08/05/2025 at 11:28:54 Hopefully Everton stick the post match stuff live on the website or on YouTube, Ernie. I can't see why they wouldn't. Rob Williamson 29 Posted 08/05/2025 at 12:12:36 I know it's probably too late now but I wonder if the club considered asking the Southampton fans to forgo their ticket allocation to allow a few more Blues to get in for the final game? ps: I met Tony Kay in a beach bar outside Benidorm in 1972. Nice guy. James Hughes 30 Posted 08/05/2025 at 12:51:45 Tony, sorry but Southampton took all their allocated tickets. I guess they want to be part of the party! Danny O'Neill 31 Posted 08/05/2025 at 12:52:29 They can't, Rob.Premier League rules state it must be 3,000 to away supporters if the capacity is over 30,000.I think ours is just below that, but only by a few, due to segregation arrangements. The only way it happens is if the opposition club declare they can't sell their allocation. At Goodison, that has often resulted in the Upper Bullens away section being released to home supporters. Many away supporters I travel with also want their last visit to Goodison. I'll be hope. In the ground or not, I've got nearly half a century of memories that will never leave me. Geoff Cadman 32 Posted 08/05/2025 at 12:59:54 Southampton sold out their full allocation last week. The tickets where only on sale to season ticket holders. To try and prevent tickets being sold on, 1,000 ticket holders, to be decided randomly, will need to collect their tickets at Goodison before the game. Colin Malone 33 Posted 08/05/2025 at 13:16:10 I would love to see Johnny Morrissey again. Now 85 years of age, according to Wiki. Jeff Armstrong 34 Posted 08/05/2025 at 13:21:43 Do they still open the gates at 3/4 time?Could get messy if they do. Bill Gall 35 Posted 08/05/2025 at 13:33:28 Frank @9 I ran a Sunday League team and we played a friendly against I believe it was Crawfords. At that time, it was a rumour that Tony Kay was playing in some teams, so it was a bit of a surprise when he played against us.If anyone wonders if he just played for fun, they could talk to our winger who I imagine is still carrying the bruises today!The sadness of his suspension was Kay was supposed to be voted as Man of the Match for the game that was part of the investigation. Peter Mills 36 Posted 08/05/2025 at 14:42:42 Bill #35, I believe it was the case that Tony was Man of the Match. I understand that he, and other players at Sheffield Wednesday, earned a basic salary with a match bonus, the amount of which was based on whether the team drew or won. 3 players, including Tony, had a bet on their opponents to win, the winnings would merely cover the loss of the win bonus if Wednesday were unexpectedly beaten. A mistake, of course. But not the daftest thing a young man has ever done, and certainly not worthy of the draconian punishment meted out.It was uncovered by a sting from a Sunday newspaper, which milked it. Eugene Ruane 37 Posted 08/05/2025 at 15:06:44 A case of all Good…ison things must come to an end? (soz)I saw my first game there in May 1966 (Man Utd, 0-0).It was a night game which, to the 7-year-old me, was pure magic and from that moment, I was hooked... forever.As a kid, from about 1967 to 1971, I couldn't eat, sleep, think, breathe unless it was Alan Ball – I was truly obsessed with him.I was 12 when he was sold to Arsenal and it was probably my first real experience of discovering how shitty and cruel life could be (more than 50 years later,, I can still remember how hard I cried when I finally grasped what had happened).A few years later (1974?), it felt like a big deal when I stopped going to games with my (late) pater and started going with ‘the lads' ("The Everton boys are in town, na-na-naaah...")I should add my dad was more than happy to stop going as, a couple of years earlier, he'd decided the 1970s Everton side were “a shower of puddins” and “not fit to lace the boots of..” - insert name of various 1940s/1950s Everton players (or see Rigsby talking about Tommy Lawton).Btw, my dad's idea of a date, when he started courting my mother, was to take her to Goodison for games.Living in rural Ireland (as she had before arriving in Liverpool) I don't know if she'd even heard of Everton, but she loved Irish players Peter Farrell and Tommy Eglington and she eventually became a genuinely bitter blue who had NO time at all for anything to do with (spit!) them across the park.Everton weren't much to watch for most of the 1970s but for me it didn't really matter.Being with all my (blue) mates, starting to go to pubs, away games, off the leash, personally it was a wonderful period.From 1966 to 2025, I was only ever on the pitch once at Goodison - 29th April 1978, last game of the season, Latchford's 30th goal.Then in the 1980s, out of nowhere, Howard Kendall suddenly produced the most successful side in the history of the club.In 1985 we were going to Goodison not just thinking we'd win games, but knowing we'd score 3/4 goals and batter the opposition.Two titles, an FA Cup, the European Cup Winners Cup in just 3/4 years, plus regular Wembley trips, charity shields, players of the year, oh yes Everton WERE magic.I imagine Sunday will be a strange, moving, possibly surreal day.I will (in two small plazzie bottles) be sneaking in a few nips of Calvados for the final whistle.Non, je ne regrette rien.Thanks for the memories, up the Toffees! and on to the new Everton Stadium at Bramley-Moore Dock in August. Phil Roberts 38 Posted 08/05/2025 at 16:08:03 Peter #36. Unexpectedly beaten? Ipswich had won 4-1 at Hillsborough earlier in the season and went on to win Division 1 dropping only 6 points from a possible 42 at home.Wednesday on the other hand only got 20 points on the road.It was a nailed on certainty that Ipswich would win - and no matter how well Tony Kay played (and yes, I hear he had a blinder) they would lose. I don't even think there was any evidence that the Wednesday players involved actually threw the game. It was, if anything, "If we win, we get the bonus. If we lose, which we probably will, at least we get the money from the bookies" Kevin Jones 39 Posted 08/05/2025 at 16:13:15 Afternoon All. Is there any way we could stream the last game and festivities to the New Stadium. £15.00 a head @ 40,000 = £600,000 with food etc.Just a thought John Raftery 40 Posted 08/05/2025 at 16:22:43 The plans for the final game make sense but are dependent on people not invading the pitch at the final whistle. If they do, there will be no post-match celebration or recognition of former greats. The neighbours across the park recently celebrated what was for them a significant event. Nobody invaded the pitch. That allowed their players, manager and staff to celebrate on the pitch after the final whistle. Surely it is not too much to ask supporters to follow their example. If we can't do that, we are letting ourselves and the club down by spoiling the occasion for everyone involved. Actually, I have every confidence we will all do what the club asks us to do. Peter Mills 41 Posted 08/05/2025 at 17:10:03 Phil #38, you have told the story more fully than I. The most salient point, as you also say, is this was the players trying to cover potential bonus losses, perhaps a few bob more, not match-fixing. Wrong, yes. Met with appropriate punishment? I don't think so. Thanks for the additional information and link. Add Your Comments In order to post a comment, you need to be logged in as a registered user of the site. 