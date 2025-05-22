22/05/2025





After 133 years, the Everton men’s team finally bid goodbye to Goodison Park following a 2-0 victory over Southampton last Sunday. Iliman Ndiaye scored a brace in an emotional encounter.

The Blues are preparing to move to the Hill Dickinson Stadium at Bramley-Moore Dock next season. The new and world-class 52,888 seater stadium is situated on the banks of the River Mersey and will serve as the new home for the men’s team.

Goodison Park, meanwhile, will host matches for the Everton women’s team and new owner Dan Friedkin sent a message to the club and its supporters ahead of the final fixture.

"Dear Evertonians, today we celebrate a sacred moment in our club's story: the final men's match at Goodison Park,” he said in the special A4 commemorative matchday programme.

“For 133 years, this ground has been more than a stadium. It's been the beating heart of English football, where legends are born, generations unite, and hope echoes far beyond the terraces.

"Let us breathe in that history as we salute the Grand Old Lady - for all she's given, and all she will continue to give as the home of our women's team and the triumphs she will witness.

"It was your passion and spirit that drew us to Everton. And it's that spirit that leads us forward - into a bold new chapter at our new stadium, a world-class home where ambition meets tradition, built on the proud foundation Goodison has laid.

"Thank you for all you've given, and all you'll bring to what's next as we march forward together.

"Nil Satis, Nisi Optimum."

Quotes sourced from Liverpool Echo

Note: the following content is not moderated or vetted by the site owners at the time of submission. Comments are the responsibility of the poster. Disclaimer ()

How to get rid of these ads and support TW

© ToffeeWeb