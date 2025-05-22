Season › 2024-25 › News Dan Friedkin issues emotional goodbye to Goodison Park Anjishnu Roy 22/05/2025 9comments | Jump to last After 133 years, the Everton men’s team finally bid goodbye to Goodison Park following a 2-0 victory over Southampton last Sunday. Iliman Ndiaye scored a brace in an emotional encounter. The Blues are preparing to move to the Hill Dickinson Stadium at Bramley-Moore Dock next season. The new and world-class 52,888 seater stadium is situated on the banks of the River Mersey and will serve as the new home for the men’s team. Goodison Park, meanwhile, will host matches for the Everton women’s team and new owner Dan Friedkin sent a message to the club and its supporters ahead of the final fixture. "Dear Evertonians, today we celebrate a sacred moment in our club's story: the final men's match at Goodison Park,” he said in the special A4 commemorative matchday programme. “For 133 years, this ground has been more than a stadium. It's been the beating heart of English football, where legends are born, generations unite, and hope echoes far beyond the terraces. "Let us breathe in that history as we salute the Grand Old Lady - for all she's given, and all she will continue to give as the home of our women's team and the triumphs she will witness. "It was your passion and spirit that drew us to Everton. And it's that spirit that leads us forward - into a bold new chapter at our new stadium, a world-class home where ambition meets tradition, built on the proud foundation Goodison has laid. "Thank you for all you've given, and all you'll bring to what's next as we march forward together. "Nil Satis, Nisi Optimum." Quotes sourced from Liverpool Echo Reader Comments (9) Note: the following content is not moderated or vetted by the site owners at the time of submission. Comments are the responsibility of the poster. Disclaimer () Jamie Crowley 1 Posted 22/05/2025 at 15:30:58 Brilliant.I have a suspicion we finally have the owners we need and deserve. Jay Harris 2 Posted 22/05/2025 at 15:42:41 Agreed Jamie, although anyone would be an improvement on the previous owners.Nice to see our motto remembered too. Its a long time since we heralded that. Lewis Barclay 3 Posted 22/05/2025 at 15:51:41 If I look back a little while to what was happening with 777 Partners, and then read this message, I feel like this club may have turned a corner. This summer holds huge trepidation, but maybe, for the first time in a long while, some hope. Jamie Crowley 4 Posted 22/05/2025 at 15:58:33 Jay - Agreed on the motto. 100%.Lewis - Trust the new owners. They are intelligent, good businessmen, and know what they are doing. Look at what they did at Roma. They are long term looking and pragmatic. Be patient. They'll get us back near the top. Don't expect flashy signings, a catapult to the top of the table, or any such nonsense. They'll stabilize us, get us up the table, and long term have us battling with a team we can get behind for trophies and Champions League. I'll be a lot of money on that. Danny O'Neill 5 Posted 22/05/2025 at 16:00:11 As if I didn't need words bringing back my watery hay fever eyes, he only goes on does it.The words are from the heart and he has bought into Everton.He respects Goodison, but is the person who has given us the future.He's an Evertonian now. As we all know, there is no going back. Once you are in, it's for life. Alan McGuffog 6 Posted 22/05/2025 at 16:01:19 Jesus...just looked at the headline and thought he'd jacked us in already 😳 Paul Hewitt 7 Posted 22/05/2025 at 16:22:53 Could of at least turned up for the last match. Michael Kenrick 8 Posted 22/05/2025 at 16:38:15 But this was his message in the Matchday Programme, written and prepared last week, sometime before the game on Sunday.Er... why has it taken the Echo at least 4 days to find this gem? Just bizarre. Danny O'Neill 9 Posted 22/05/2025 at 16:53:02 Michael, because despite their token effort after Sunday, they will be back to their red roots soon enough.Their colour is red with a Liver bird in the red mix.Excuse my OCD, but I like everything in alphabetical order. But no, on their website, it's LFC before Everton FC on the title bar.I give them a miss and have done for decades.Standby for the love fest on Monday. Add Your Comments In order to post a comment, you need to be logged in as a registered user of the site. » Log in now Or Sign up as a ToffeeWeb Member — it's free, takes just a few minutes and will allow you to post your comments on articles and Talking Points submissions across the site. How to get rid of these ads and support TW © ToffeeWeb