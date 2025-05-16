Season › 2024-25 › News The Hill Dickinson Stadium Michael Kenrick 16/05/2025 46comments | Jump to last That is the new name by which Everton's stadium at Bramley-Moore Dock will be known after the international law firm with origins in Liverpool secured one of the biggest naming rights deals in Europe. Founded in 1810, Hill Dickinson is a commercial law firm spanning 11 offices across the UK, Europe and Asia. Hill Dickinson’s international growth has been underpinned by the hallmarks that also define Everton – with both organisations striving for excellence, supporting their local communities and delivering long-term positive impacts. Angus Kinnear, Chief Executive Officer of Everton, said: “Welcoming Hill Dickinson as our naming rights partner is a bold and strategic step forward. This partnership goes beyond branding – it’s a shared commitment to progress, excellence and the regeneration of our city. Hill Dickinson Stadium will stand as a symbol of Everton’s ambitions, our values, and the global future we are building together." The naming rights agreement with Hill Dickinson will create a shared legacy that extends beyond matchdays. Hill Dickinson will work closely with Everton in the Community, helping to amplify the reach and impact of the Club’s award-winning charitable programmes and its own Hill Dickinson Foundation across Merseyside and beyond. Craig Scott, Chief Executive Officer of Hill Dickinson, said: "To put our name to Everton's new stadium is a once-in-a-generation opportunity We believe deeply in what this project stands for – a bold, transformational vision for Liverpool and its future. "This partnership is about legacy, ambition, and the power of two globally recognised organisations coming together to make a difference. "As Hill Dickinson continues to grow internationally, we remain proud of our Liverpool roots – and we are honoured to be part of one of the most exciting waterfront developments in Europe." Reader Comments (46) Andy Duff 1 Posted 16/05/2025 at 18:09:34 Wonder how much and how many years. Could do with bigger Everton badges. Come on come on get down to Hill Dickinson park Chris Leyland 2 Posted 16/05/2025 at 18:10:13 This is a really strange one. Their turnover is £104million a year so I can’t imagine why they are doing this and how they can afford it? Michael Kenrick 3 Posted 16/05/2025 at 18:11:54 That is just a horrible name. I'm sorry. Paul O'Neill 4 Posted 16/05/2025 at 18:12:39 I’ve read some snide comments on BBC Sport (either kopites, supporters of parochial nothing clubs or the perennial moaners off here). But I must admit I like it. They’re not a well known enough company for it to sound too overly corporate, (King Power, Walkers, Emirates etc) but they’re an international commercial law firm, which is quite classy. And they’re local. Jon Atkinson 5 Posted 16/05/2025 at 18:13:01 let’s be honest it’s shit, don’t come at me with “ but the money “ Jason Hewly 6 Posted 16/05/2025 at 18:13:44 What the actual fuck?"The dick hillinsons", incoming. Ffs. Chris Jones (Burton on Trent) 7 Posted 16/05/2025 at 18:14:58 Certainly a sponsor who won't embarrass us; they have quite a history and like Everton they have amassed an impressive list of "firsts" in their field.Link Julian Exshaw 8 Posted 16/05/2025 at 18:16:06 I won't be calling it that in a hurry. Horrendous name. This is not a nice way to start this special weekend. I imagine fans will call it 'The Hill'. Sigh... David Peate 9 Posted 16/05/2025 at 18:16:31 For many years Hill, Dickinson were the managers of the Liverpool & London Steamship Protection & Indemnity Association. This was the institution in which the Titanic was (belatedly) entered and which covered, among other things, loss of life. Peter Thistle 10 Posted 16/05/2025 at 18:18:48 Thanks Everton ffs. Way to 100% ruin the new ground with such a piss take of a name. Is this an april 1st joke ? We'll be the laughing stock of the football world. Gutted. John Burns 11 Posted 16/05/2025 at 18:19:17 Well that’s a surprise! How much are they paying and for what length of contract? I was thinking Red Bull or Toyota or. any other global name. ….but never Hill Dickinson. On the positive side, they must be Evertonians, and probably secret ToffeeWebers! Brendan McLaughlin 12 Posted 16/05/2025 at 18:20:03 Mirrors Angus Kinnears rather unambitious rallying call perfectly Tommy Carter 13 Posted 16/05/2025 at 18:20:37 Can I start this right here. Hopefully it gains traction. From now on we refer to it as ‘The HD Stadium’ and nothing else. Mike Gaynes 14 Posted 16/05/2025 at 18:21:19 Well, at least we know what Hill we'll be dying on. (Kidding...) John Skelly 15 Posted 16/05/2025 at 18:21:36 This has to be a joke surely Kevin Naylor 16 Posted 16/05/2025 at 18:23:15 Is it just the Hill Dickinson Stadium or Hill Dickinson Everton Stadium, the latter would be just about acceptable. James Newcombe 17 Posted 16/05/2025 at 18:24:57 Bollocks to that. Bramley-Moore it is!"You lost the league at the Hill Dickinson Stadium" doesn't have much of a ring to it. Paul O'Neill 18 Posted 16/05/2025 at 18:26:55 Jeez Louise, you’re all Evertonians so I love you all but for goodness sake CHEER UP. It’s a large commercial law firm, the name is FINE, it’s by all accounts a decent deal and I think the renders of the stadium fully branded look good. I thought I was an unhappy soul until I came across some of the comments on ToffeeWeb. The sun is shining lads! New stadium, in the premier league, more money. Please for the love of God straighten your faces. 😂 Mike Gaynes 20 Posted 16/05/2025 at 18:27:28 I live in a country where teams play in places like:Guaranteed Rate FieldSmoothie King StadiumPetco ParkLittle Caesars ArenaTalking Stick Resort ArenaLoan Depot FieldMinute Maid ParkBy comparison, Hill Dickinson seems pretty classy to me. Ian Davis 21 Posted 16/05/2025 at 18:28:36 Not my choice but as the decision has been made. I’m just going to accept it, and call it “The Hill” Liam Mogan 22 Posted 16/05/2025 at 18:28:45 No one's going to call it that. It'll just be Bramley Moore.No doubt there'll be some stick from other fans, but the naming rights will probably mean a player or 2 more this summer. Mark Murphy 23 Posted 16/05/2025 at 18:30:20 Don’t give a shit what it’s calledIt’s Bramley Moore and we’re going to win lots of shiney fings. To Fcuk with dignity and the moral high ground.They’d sell our soul in a heartbeat!Up the Everton ladies. Rah rah rah. Fred Charters 24 Posted 16/05/2025 at 18:31:31 What a let down😡 I was hoping the Castore company would be our sponsors. The owners are Wirral born & are now known all over the world sponsoring Clubs in a variety of sports. The “Castore Stadium” has a nice ring to it. Probably like most Evertonians & perhaps the Country have never heard of them. David Peate 25 Posted 16/05/2025 at 18:31:58 At least Hill, Dickinson is a Liverpool company and not some foreign car-maker or foreign tech giant or foreign airline. Who really cares what it sounds like as long as they can add to the Everton coffers.. Anjishnu Roy 26 Posted 16/05/2025 at 18:33:34 Awaiting confirmation from reliable sources, but the naming rights deal will fetch the club around €10m annually. It's on par with Atletico Madrid's partnership with Riyadh Air for Wanda Metropolitano and significantly more than Arsenal's €6.9m deal for Emirates Stadium. Ben King 27 Posted 16/05/2025 at 18:35:17 Sounds crap. How much is it worth?What a letdown Kevin Edward 28 Posted 16/05/2025 at 18:35:59 Doesn’t exactly roll off the tongue, but better than McDonalds or Tesco.It’ll catch on I’m sure, HD I like.We should get a discount when International lawyers are required, and freebies from the stationery cupboard. Chris Leyland 29 Posted 16/05/2025 at 18:37:50 So come on come on get down to the Hill Dickinson stadium Everton you’ve never shine so brightly Andrew Grey 30 Posted 16/05/2025 at 18:38:16 Almost as bad as Bolton's 'toughshit' stadium. John Hall 31 Posted 16/05/2025 at 18:38:34 I was hoping it would be the 'Everton 3 Liverpool 1' stadium! Gavin Johnson 32 Posted 16/05/2025 at 18:39:47 How much a year??? It better be good when we've got to endure a shit name like that for our new home.I think I'd have preferred AJ Bell Stadium if we were looking for a local sponsor. Mark Murphy 33 Posted 16/05/2025 at 18:40:51 Tbh, as long as it doesn’t rhyme with tanners or coppers I’m fcuking delighted!We shall not be moved! The original and bestUTFT Josh Horne 34 Posted 16/05/2025 at 18:43:02 George Goodison, a civil Engineer from Leeds who produced a finely crafted sewage report. Maybe Hill Dickinson isn't so bad. Jonathan Oppenheimer 35 Posted 16/05/2025 at 18:43:30 Let’s be honest, no corporate name will ever sound as classy as Bramley Moore or Goodison. So people would be crying about this no matter what. If they truly have roots in and commitment to the community, seems like the best of an inevitably controversial decision. But come on, it’s gotta be The Dick, no? Phil Roberts 36 Posted 16/05/2025 at 18:43:36 The Chester office did our wills. Just about to get them changed. Raymond Fox 37 Posted 16/05/2025 at 18:43:50 What the hell is wrong with the name Hill Dickinson, they will have paid a fortune for the right.They are a historic large law firm based in the city, its better than some faceless multi corperation. Jimmy Hogan 38 Posted 16/05/2025 at 18:45:50 Sounds like a 1970s folk duo. Phil Roberts 39 Posted 16/05/2025 at 18:46:35 John #31. It should be 3 - 0 as in the number of stadiums we have built. Julian Exshaw 40 Posted 16/05/2025 at 18:47:15 The Hill 'n' Dick. Roger Helm 41 Posted 16/05/2025 at 18:48:02 It’s pretty meh. I’ve never heard of them. Not as offensive as some of those mentioned above but I would have preferred a name with some global or even national impact. And how much is the club getting for this? Liam Mogan 42 Posted 16/05/2025 at 18:48:10 Hill Dickinson played fiddle and steel guitar in the Flying Buritto Brothers, Commander Cody and His Lost Planet Airmen, and later The Eagles Chris Leyland 43 Posted 16/05/2025 at 18:49:44 Surely with this news and the future of Goodison that’s been announced, we can now call the men’s stadium the Dick and Goodison the Dickless? Matt B 44 Posted 16/05/2025 at 18:50:35 Well I won’t be calling it that! Tricia Wood 45 Posted 16/05/2025 at 18:51:22 I am retired from the law. Hill Dicks as they are known throughout the profession were never seen as a legal aid firm, representing the common man in any case. They mostly represent big business and insurance companies defending claims. Well at least a betting company wasn't chosen but it doesn't give Everton an international look either. All very parochial. Tom Fazal 46 Posted 16/05/2025 at 18:51:29 Could have been worse and happy it's a local company, but for me it was Bramley Moore, is Bramley Moore and will remain Bramley Moore. A historic name for a historic teams location - what they call the edifice doesn't matter to me - I will always tell people I have a stone on the Everton Way at Bramley Moore.