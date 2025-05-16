16/05/2025





That is the new name by which Everton's stadium at Bramley-Moore Dock will be known after the international law firm with origins in Liverpool secured one of the biggest naming rights deals in Europe.

Founded in 1810, Hill Dickinson is a commercial law firm spanning 11 offices across the UK, Europe and Asia. Hill Dickinson’s international growth has been underpinned by the hallmarks that also define Everton – with both organisations striving for excellence, supporting their local communities and delivering long-term positive impacts.

Angus Kinnear, Chief Executive Officer of Everton, said: “Welcoming Hill Dickinson as our naming rights partner is a bold and strategic step forward. This partnership goes beyond branding – it’s a shared commitment to progress, excellence and the regeneration of our city. Hill Dickinson Stadium will stand as a symbol of Everton’s ambitions, our values, and the global future we are building together."

The naming rights agreement with Hill Dickinson will create a shared legacy that extends beyond matchdays. Hill Dickinson will work closely with Everton in the Community, helping to amplify the reach and impact of the Club’s award-winning charitable programmes and its own Hill Dickinson Foundation across Merseyside and beyond.

Craig Scott, Chief Executive Officer of Hill Dickinson, said: “To put our name to Everton’s new stadium is a once-in-a-generation opportunity We believe deeply in what this project stands for – a bold, transformational vision for Liverpool and its future.

“This partnership is about legacy, ambition, and the power of two globally recognised organisations coming together to make a difference.

“As Hill Dickinson continues to grow internationally, we remain proud of our Liverpool roots – and we are honoured to be part of one of the most exciting waterfront developments in Europe."

Note: the following content is not moderated or vetted by the site owners at the time of submission. Comments are the responsibility of the poster. Disclaimer ()

How to get rid of these ads and support TW

© ToffeeWeb