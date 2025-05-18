Season › 2024-25 › News End of an era - Goodbye Goodison Anjishnu Roy 18/05/2025 6comments | Jump to last Tears were out well before the final time a referee’s whistle sounded the end of a Premier League fixture at Goodison Park. For 133 years, the Grand Old Lady has been a site of firsts, but for the 39,201 lucky Evertonians in attendance this afternoon, this was an era-defining last. 5,372 goals have been scored in 2792 games on this ground. Two of those came from Iliman Ndiaye today as the men’s team won 2-0 over Southampton. This was Everton’s 17th Premier League win over the Saints at Goodison - no club has suffered more at this ground. Seamus Coleman wore the captain’s armband before bringing out his boys in front of several club legends in attendance. For Coleman, joy was short-lived, as he had to be taken off before 20 minutes and received a warm ovation on his way out. The applause continued to ring for his replacement, Ashley Young, after the club announced yesterday that he would be leaving this summer. Jordan Pickford - Everton’s saviour on so many occasions - led for the remainder of the contest, where match analysis would take a backseat to the wide range of emotions and celebration visible in the stands. Goodison has hardly been louder than when Ndiaye picked up the ball and drove inside before finishing from outside the box to score a goal worthy of the occasion just after five minutes. Despite only arriving last summer, the forward ensured that his name would ring synonymous with the history of this ground. Who was the last to score at Goodison Park? Iliman Ndiaye, with a swivel of the hips to beat Aaron Ramsdale. The second half came in and went by like a flash as the clock ticked on to an inevitable end. Pele lost his only FIFA World Cup match here and Eusebio called it the “best stadium” of his life. Dixie Dean hit the top-flight record of 60 goals here 97 years ago, and it was here that Wayne Rooney announced himself to the world two decades ago. The men’s team will head two miles west next season, where Bramley-Moore Dock awaits. The Hill Dickinson Stadium doesn’t roll off the tongue just yet, but it is the beginning of a new chapter in the club's history. The start of a new era that promises optimism. Rationale will tell you that Goodison has been a relic of the past for some time. And while the new stadium is bigger and better by just about every metric possible, it isn’t quite home yet. Because is it even possible to put a price on a museum of memories, a place where generations have grown and gone, a house of history? The good news is that Goodison will live on - in a changed state, for a different team - but still bleeding blue nonetheless. Plans for the wrecking ball have been scrapped and the women’s team will add to its legacy. For Evertonians, this century-old ground will continue to serve as a reminder of Nil Satis Nisi Optimum. We’ve veered away from the motto of “nothing but the best is good enough” in the last decade, but the spirit of this incredible ground will tell us that excellence is attainable and within reach. I’ll drink to that! Reader Comments (6) Note: the following content is not moderated or vetted by the site owners at the time of submission. Comments are the responsibility of the poster. Disclaimer () Ian Linn 1 Posted 18/05/2025 at 15:40:04 Good win, thanks guys. Ernie Baywood 2 Posted 18/05/2025 at 15:53:24 So this is, as they say, it.Kind of hard to process. The next time I watch Everton I'll have a 'new' feeling instead of feeling like I'm home. Onwards and upwards. Goodbye old lady. Ian Jones 3 Posted 18/05/2025 at 15:58:24 This stat is relevant for those who believe Sky invented football...'1,653 goals have been scored in 633 Premier League games on this ground.'What about the period before? Chris Leyland 4 Posted 18/05/2025 at 16:09:42 I will miss the old lady but in many ways I’m glad to be moving on. I’m lucky enough to have been a teenager in the 80’s and witnessed some of our greatest moments but for too long there has been precious little to cheer about at Goodison. Whilst new grounds aren’t always the magic solution, we’ve got to hope that the new owners, the new ground and the increase revenue that brings along with a refreshed squad and Moyes experience might just be the combination of changes we need. Joe McMahon 5 Posted 18/05/2025 at 16:29:48 Chris @4, similar to myself. I was 15 in 1985. But unfortunately many of my memories at Goodison have been defeat. Highlight for me was the Andy Gray headers and team performance v Sunderland, happy blues everywherein the sun that day. Robertos first season and the performance v Arsenal. One of the worse lows for me was on the FA Cup 0 3 Wigan. Ive never seen the Goodison crowd so angry.Looking forward absolutely for a new start. Paul Kossoff 6 Posted 18/05/2025 at 16:43:06 Good bye Goodison, thanks for all the memories.