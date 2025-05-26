Season › 2024-25 › News End of the line for four out of five loan players Michael Kenrick 26/05/2025 29comments | Jump to last Everton have announced that four of the five players they have had on loan this season will be returning to their parent clubs; while discussions with Charly Alcaraz continue. It marks the end of their temporary Everton careers with Jack Harrison, Jesper Lindstrøm, Orel Mangala and Armando Broja returning to their parent clubs when their loan deals expire at the end of June. “We would like to thank all our loan players, who have contributed to the positive steps we made on the pitch. They all embraced what it means to play for this club, and their attitude and commitment throughout their time at Everton was first class,” said manager David Moyes. “We wish Jack, Jesper, Orel and Armando all the very best for the future.” But the club is continuing to have contract discussions with Charly Alcaraz, who joined the Blues on a loan deal from Brazilian side Flamengo in February and scored the splendid winning goal in the 1-0 win over Newcastle United at St James' Park yesterday. It appears that David Moyes and the recruitment team are keen to reach an agreement, having spurned the opportunity for an automatic transfer deal to kick in after eight starting appearances. “Hey Toffees, Charly here. I’m very happy with the great win and to finish the match with a goal,” he said after the match. “I’m also very happy with all of the support we have had all year. So, really I’m very, very happy. Thanks to the fans for always sharing that cheer with us as players. You really drive us on to keep going and to keep winning, both for you and for us. “A big hug, it’s time to enjoy the holidays now and hopefully see you soon.” Harrison, who started in the win over Newcastle, has spent two years on loan at the club from Leeds United. He has five goals and four assists in 73 appearances for the Blues. He scored in the 1-1 draw with Wolves away from home to register his first goal contribution of the season. Danish international Jesper Lindstrom, on loan from recently crowned Serie A winners Napoli, has gone goalless despite featuring in 29 matches for the Toffees. He had been out injured since early April. Meanwhile, Belgian midfielder Orel Mangala has been out with an ACL since January. He has played 21 matches and will be joining Ligue 1 outfit Lyon once again. Broja, signed on loan from Chelsea on the final day of last summer’s transfer window, also failed to score for the Blues despite playing 11 games. This brings the total number of departures from the first team squad to eight, after it was announced last week that Abdoulaye Doucoure, Ashley Young, Asmir Begovic and Joao Virginia would also be leaving the club when their current contracts expire. Reader Comments (29) Note: the following content is not moderated or vetted by the site owners at the time of submission. Comments are the responsibility of the poster. Disclaimer () Steve Brown 1 Posted 26/05/2025 at 15:05:19 ‘Everton can confirm Jack Harrison, Jesper Lindstrøm, Orel Mangala and Armando Broja will return to their parent clubs when their loan deals expire at the end of next month. Steve Brown 2 Posted 26/05/2025 at 15:05:48 Meanwhile, the Club is continuing discussions with Charly Alcaraz, who joined the Blues on a loan deal from Brazilian side Flamengo in February until the end of the 2024/25 season. Steve Brown 3 Posted 26/05/2025 at 15:06:19 Manager David Moyes said: “We would like to thank all our loan players, who have contributed to the positive steps we made on the pitch. They all embraced what it means to play for this club, and their attitude and commitment throughout their time at Everton was first class.“We wish Jack, Jesper, Orel and Armando all the very best for the future.” Steve Brown 4 Posted 26/05/2025 at 15:09:07 That’s 8 players gone, so not the incremental transition this summer some expected. Rob Halligan 5 Posted 26/05/2025 at 15:10:33 So that’s at least eight players going. I’d like to have kept Lindstrom on for at least another year, as there is a decent player in there somewhere, same with Mangala. Both had their short Everton careers ended by injuries, so I wonder if that had any bearing on their future with us? Ryan Holroyd 6 Posted 26/05/2025 at 15:21:56 So Harrison has returned to Leeds despite Jerome saying he would be kept on. Ian Linn 7 Posted 26/05/2025 at 15:22:59 Makes sense. Liam Mogan 8 Posted 26/05/2025 at 15:24:39 If we want to progress we need better players, so hopefully this is a sign of no longer being content with bang average. Les Moorcroft 9 Posted 26/05/2025 at 15:25:57 Hat off to you DM. now start replacing them please. UTFT. Kunal Desai 10 Posted 26/05/2025 at 15:26:45 I expect Keane to be retained for one more year and DCL to move as he will be third choice striker. Rob Halligan 11 Posted 26/05/2025 at 15:27:23 I just don’t understand why, if the club are so keen to sign Alcaraz on a permanent contract, didn’t we select him for the required number of games that would have meant an obligation to buy? Steve Shave 12 Posted 26/05/2025 at 15:27:47 Posted at the same time as you Rob! I'm confused about Alcaraz too. We had a deal in place to sign for £15M if he played a certain number of games. Yet it seems we held back playing him whilst playing Doucs who we suspected we'd let go! It either points to shocking business or there is some sort of option to purchase Charlie for less than the stated figure if he didn't play that many games? Weird. Must sign him asap! Dan Parker 13 Posted 26/05/2025 at 15:28:31 The right decision, need to get Alcaraz signed up and will be good business. Steve Brown 14 Posted 26/05/2025 at 15:29:58 Steve/Rob, I don’t think they wanted Doucs to depart so held back on completing the Alcaraz deal to seem if they could tie him in.But Doucs got a better offer elsewhere. Paul Hewitt 15 Posted 26/05/2025 at 15:31:58 Everton probably don't want to pay the obligation price for Alcaraz. They will try to get him cheaper. Rob Halligan 16 Posted 26/05/2025 at 15:33:56 Probably, Steve. The thing now is his price will have to be re-negotiated and no doubt rise a few million. Hope we can tie him down though. Ryan Holroyd 17 Posted 26/05/2025 at 15:36:11 Alcaraz wants to sign for EvertonEverton want to sign himFlamengo want to sell himWe’ve an option to buy for 15m euros (apparently)Why would we commit ourselves to the obligation Negotiate price and payment terms Mike Gaynes 18 Posted 26/05/2025 at 15:36:37 Rob, Lindstrom may not have wanted to stay. This season was worse for him than last year at Napoli.Rob and Steve Shave, if that's correct, starting Alcaraz that minimum number of games would have triggered that obligation to buy at a predetermined figure. By not doing so, it seems Moyes was holding open the possibility of renegotiating that figure, and that appears to be what's happening now. PS... which it appears everybody was saying at the same time I was!! Steve Brown 19 Posted 26/05/2025 at 15:37:00 8 players gone, Maupay, DCL and Holgate departing. Can’t say I am too disappointed as I only regarded Mangala as good enough. Looks like we are aiming to retain Alcaraz and Gueye? Keane to be confirmed (hopefully he departs as he doesn’t represent value).Getting that much salary cost off the books gives us huge opportunities this summer. Dale Self 20 Posted 26/05/2025 at 15:39:36 It was the bun that did him in. Mike Gaynes 21 Posted 26/05/2025 at 15:40:26 Steve #19, keeping in mind we only have two healthy CBs right now -- and given the likelihood that Tarks won't be ready for the start of the season -- the club may view keeping Keane as easier and cheaper than having to go out and buy one (or two). David McMullen 22 Posted 26/05/2025 at 15:47:16 No surprise sending the loans back. Harrison won't be back. Wish him well. Moyes needs to raise the level of quality now whether it's buys or loans. I don't think he was happy with the loan direction the club has been in in recent years. Steve Brown 23 Posted 26/05/2025 at 15:48:03 Mike, the club may well decide to retain Keane given the player turnover.He is 32 years old and likely to play 10-20 games next season. An extension would only make sense to me if he took a hefty wage cut from his current 75K a week salary.O’Brien is now a regular first teamer alongside Tarks and Branthwaite, so I’d like us to sign a centre-back with development potential to add to them. Ryan Holroyd 24 Posted 26/05/2025 at 15:53:25 I think Keane will stay as 4th choice on a reduced one year contract,I can see the thinking because we have lots of positions to fill. Robert Tressell 25 Posted 26/05/2025 at 16:02:36 By my reckoning that means we currently have only 10 first teamers without question marks over them. We may yet re-sign a few but that's a hell of a rebuild whatever the case.BetoMaupay [to be sold / loaned]Chermiti [out on loan?]DCL [to be resolved]NdiayeMcNeilAlcaraz [to be resolved]Armstrong [out on loan?]Gueye [to be resolved]GarnerIroegbunamMykolenkoPatterson [to be sold / loaned]Coleman [to be resolved]Dixon [out on loan?]TarkowskiBranthwaiteO'BrienKeane [to be resolved]PickfordAs for the CB position with Keane, it might come down to what he is offered elsewhere - and whether we can find a lower cost replacement. Managers seem to rate him higher than we do and despite the groans when he's selected, he has had a decent season when called upon. But we also seem to be linked with a handful of low cost CBs including Akpa, Diomande and Zeze all from Ligue 1 and Opoku in Turkey. Rob Halligan 26 Posted 26/05/2025 at 16:05:31 Robert, Maupay is tied to the club until the end of June, another 35 days. His days with us are numbered and will leave on a free. Martin Berry 27 Posted 26/05/2025 at 16:06:41 Cant say I am surprised about Harrison and Lindstrom, the Manager will want an end product from the wingers ie beat a man and put a decent cross in, they rarely did either.Shame about Mangala as I thought he was very good, that said you never know what type of player returns after that type of injury. I wish them all well in their future careers.So thats the loanees sorted, tomorrow the contract extensions or departures ? quite a shakedown going on.Whatever we move onwards and upwards. Jay Harris 28 Posted 26/05/2025 at 16:06:44 Looks like good planning at the moment although we have to improve the quality for incoming.Rather than continue with an erratic and inconsistent Keane I would rather we follow the path of Obrien and Brandthwaite by buying young with potential on much lower wages which should offset the purchase price.Alcaraz is a no brainer and we need to concentrate on fullback positions and defensive MF. Ndidi on a free looks good as does Walker Peters. I just hope we don't go down the path of Coufal or Soucek. Robert Tressell 29 Posted 26/05/2025 at 16:09:31 Rob # 26 - Maupay is contracted to us to June 2026 according to transfermarkt. Marseille have an option to buy this summer, but not an obligation. Whatever happens, he won't be leaving on a free in June. Add Your Comments In order to post a comment, you need to be logged in as a registered user of the site. » Log in now Or Sign up as a ToffeeWeb Member — it's free, takes just a few minutes and will allow you to post your comments on articles and Talking Points submissions across the site. How to get rid of these ads and support TW © ToffeeWeb