26/05/2025





Everton have announced that four of the five players they have had on loan this season will be returning to their parent clubs; while discussions with Charly Alcaraz continue.

It marks the end of their temporary Everton careers with Jack Harrison, Jesper Lindstrøm, Orel Mangala and Armando Broja returning to their parent clubs when their loan deals expire at the end of June.

“We would like to thank all our loan players, who have contributed to the positive steps we made on the pitch. They all embraced what it means to play for this club, and their attitude and commitment throughout their time at Everton was first class,” said manager David Moyes.

“We wish Jack, Jesper, Orel and Armando all the very best for the future.”

But the club is continuing to have contract discussions with Charly Alcaraz, who joined the Blues on a loan deal from Brazilian side Flamengo in February and scored the splendid winning goal in the 1-0 win over Newcastle United at St James' Park yesterday.

It appears that David Moyes and the recruitment team are keen to reach an agreement, having spurned the opportunity for an automatic transfer deal to kick in after eight starting appearances.

“Hey Toffees, Charly here. I’m very happy with the great win and to finish the match with a goal,” he said after the match.

“I’m also very happy with all of the support we have had all year. So, really I’m very, very happy. Thanks to the fans for always sharing that cheer with us as players. You really drive us on to keep going and to keep winning, both for you and for us.

“A big hug, it’s time to enjoy the holidays now and hopefully see you soon.”

Harrison, who started in the win over Newcastle, has spent two years on loan at the club from Leeds United. He has five goals and four assists in 73 appearances for the Blues. He scored in the 1-1 draw with Wolves away from home to register his first goal contribution of the season.

Danish international Jesper Lindstrom, on loan from recently crowned Serie A winners Napoli, has gone goalless despite featuring in 29 matches for the Toffees. He had been out injured since early April.

Meanwhile, Belgian midfielder Orel Mangala has been out with an ACL since January. He has played 21 matches and will be joining Ligue 1 outfit Lyon once again.

Broja, signed on loan from Chelsea on the final day of last summer’s transfer window, also failed to score for the Blues despite playing 11 games.

This brings the total number of departures from the first team squad to eight, after it was announced last week that Abdoulaye Doucoure, Ashley Young, Asmir Begovic and Joao Virginia would also be leaving the club when their current contracts expire.

