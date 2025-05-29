Season › 2024-25 › News Everton closing in on new Idrissa Gana Gueye deal Anjishnu Roy 29/05/2025 2comments | Jump to last Everton are close to extending Idrissa Gana Gueye’s future at the club and have offered him a new deal, according to Santi Aouna of Foot Mercato. The Senegalese midfielder’s current contract expires in a few weeks. The 35-year-old had several offers from the table, including one from newly promoted Ligue 1 outfit Paris FC. “While Paris FC had considered signing Idrissa Gana Gueye to strengthen their squad during the summer transfer window, a turnaround could be in store. According to our information, Everton management has offered the Senegalese midfielder a contract extension,” stated the Foot Mercato report. Gana Gueye had previously played for Paris Saint-Germain between 2019 and 2022 before returning for his second spell at Goodison Park. He has been a key player in David Moyes’ side and offers stability and intensity in the middle of the pitch. Despite his age, he has shown no signs of slowing down and made 40 appearances in all competitions this season. With Everton already confirming several departures, including Gana’s midfield partner Abdoulaye Doucoure, tying him down to a new deal is seen as essential for the club. Reader Comments (2) Note: the following content is not moderated or vetted by the site owners at the time of submission. Comments are the responsibility of the poster. Disclaimer () Jimmy Salt 1 Posted 29/05/2025 at 11:12:45 Personally I could take or leave him, we need new young blood.But . He gives his all, every game, so no complaints from me. Robert Tressell 2 Posted 29/05/2025 at 11:30:45 Another season would be good - but I agree Jimmy, I don't see too much of a problem if we have to move on. Add Your Comments In order to post a comment, you need to be logged in as a registered user of the site. » Log in now Or Sign up as a ToffeeWeb Member — it's free, takes just a few minutes and will allow you to post your comments on articles and Talking Points submissions across the site. How to get rid of these ads and support TW © ToffeeWeb