Season › 2024-25 › News Everton confirm signing of Carlos Alcaraz Michael Kenrick 31/05/2025 21comments | Jump to last Everton have announced the completion of negotiations to sign Charly Alcaraz on a 2-year deal for an undisclosed fee when his loan from Brazilian side Flamengo concludes next month.. The permanent deal will see the 22-year-old midfielder sign for the Blues until the end of June 2027 after he has largely impressed over a strange loan period where his startimg oprtunities appeared to be limited by contract language in his loan-to-buy deal. The dynamic young artisan, and arguably the best ball player in a very limited Everton squad, was restricted to making just 7 starting appearances under David Moyes despite his obvious skillset, scoring 2 goals and making 3 assists. He made 9 other appearances from the bench. Alcaraz began his career at Racing Club in Argentina before heading to the Premier League to join Southampton in January 2023, making his debut for the Saints against Everton at Goodison Park. An impressive campaign followed, Alcaraz scoring 7 goals to earn an improved contract just 6 months after moving to St Mary’s, along with a call-up to the senior Argentina squad. His ability caught the attention of Italian giants Juventus, who signed him on loan in January 2024, and he went on to win the Coppa Italia with the Turin club. In August last year, Alcaraz joined reigning Brazilian champions Flamengo, scoring three goals and two assists in 19 outings and lifting the Copa do Brasil, before sealing a loan switch to Everton back in January of this year. Reader Comments (21) Note: the following content is not moderated or vetted by the site owners at the time of submission. Comments are the responsibility of the poster. Disclaimer () Dennis Stevens 1 Posted 31/05/2025 at 13:15:15 Only two years? John Chambers 2 Posted 31/05/2025 at 13:17:44 Surely it is a longer contract? Brian Williams 3 Posted 31/05/2025 at 13:18:08 That's what it says Dennis. Two years! Michael Kenrick 4 Posted 31/05/2025 at 13:18:30 Good news... but strange.Why only 2 years? I know he's flitted around but that seems an opportunity missed. Dave Cook 5 Posted 31/05/2025 at 13:20:05 That's rather short for 15 million spend. unless he signed a ridiculously high wage and we're making sure we're not in a player with high wages on long contract situation again which I doubt with Charlie we are. Rob Halligan 6 Posted 31/05/2025 at 13:20:08 Jack Harrison has signed a further twelve month loan deal so he can act as interpreter! Brian Williams 7 Posted 31/05/2025 at 13:24:22 I heard that too Rob. Tony Abrahams 8 Posted 31/05/2025 at 13:26:50 Two years without an option for a third year doesn’t really make much sense, but in the short time he has been here then Alkaraz, has looked like a good player who could become a lot better so hopefully he’s the first of many who will come in and improve the standards🤞 Christine Foster 9 Posted 31/05/2025 at 13:30:38 Michael, it is odd, one would think, the longer the better, two seasons is a "I like you but not enough " hardly a ringing endorsement but I suppose Moyes will frame it as, "it's up to you to impress me enough to make it a long term one.." Steve Shave 10 Posted 31/05/2025 at 13:31:40 Get in! So pleased with this, good signing. However, 2 years is disappointing. Let's hope there is an option to extend a further year. I would be OK with us having Harrison on loan for another year as long as he would be a squad player. Gana and DCL next? John Chambers 11 Posted 31/05/2025 at 13:33:19 It must be a mistake on the website. If it is only 2 years it means by Christmas we’ll have to open negotiations and agreeing a new contract or be looking to sell in 12 months Colin Crooks 13 Posted 31/05/2025 at 13:35:39 "I like you, but I'm not 100% sure about you"Sounds a little dithery doesnt it ? Liam Mogan 14 Posted 31/05/2025 at 13:38:06 Good news. 2 years seems strange but maybe there's more to it? Jeff Armstrong 15 Posted 31/05/2025 at 13:38:24 Les Moorcroft 16 Posted 31/05/2025 at 13:45:37 Could be keep his wages low till Christmas. Prove your worth then get a longer contract with better pay. Sounds go to me. Kevin Molloy 17 Posted 31/05/2025 at 13:46:37 it makes plenty of sense if you want to find yourself not under contract in two years time. this might explain why Moyes has been a little lukewarm over a player with obvious potential. Duncan McDine 18 Posted 31/05/2025 at 13:47:13 Great news and I'm not too bothered about the 2 years. If he does well (like Arteta following his loan) he will be rewarded with a better contract offer next summer, which he'll hopefully choose to sign. But if he ends up disappointing or injury prone, we won't be lumbered with him for years (like Gomes etc). Derek Knox 19 Posted 31/05/2025 at 13:52:09 My first reaction was 'great, I am really glad we have made him as a permanent addition' then could hardly believe it was only a two year contract. Hopefully details, and why, will emerge soon.A two year deal is usually for a player who is at the end of his career, not at the start (well almost) of it. Hope talk of Harrison returning is either mischief initiated, or totally wide of the facts. Hopefully there is room for an extension, well before expiry date based on merit of course. Ian Bennett 20 Posted 31/05/2025 at 13:55:24 It doesnt say there is or isn't an option Tony. If it transpires its 2 plus 1, I guess that would give everyone a different view?I look at it and say we have a highly motivated player of 22 years of age, that is keen to impress. He does well for us, he will deserve a good contract on a decent wage. Next season he's going to give it everything in a position that will be entertaining to watch - and that's fine by me.The flip side was we stuck him on a long contract of say £80-100k a week and he didn't deliver. And then have to own that decision when team mates like Ndiaye etc want similar.I don't think we can say he"s knocked out the park. Dithering, no how about sensible, and not having your pants pulled down like we have over the last 5 years.Honestly, some posters are quick to moan about him not signing him quick enough, and then moan when he signs. Get over it goldilocks the porridge today is alright. Danny O'Neill 21 Posted 31/05/2025 at 13:56:38 I've probably posted elsewhere, so apologies for any repetition.He's 22. He's a player who excites and get's the supporters on their feet.I would rather it was a longer contract, but maybe that was in the original terms and conditions and we can negotiate an extension.Failing that, let's just enjoy watching him play for Everton and getting better. Raymond Fox 22 Posted 31/05/2025 at 13:58:16 Some of his club moves seem a little suspect, maybe he is a problem when he is off the field. No proof, just saying. Add Your Comments In order to post a comment, you need to be logged in as a registered user of the site. » Log in now Or Sign up as a ToffeeWeb Member — it's free, takes just a few minutes and will allow you to post your comments on articles and Talking Points submissions across the site. How to get rid of these ads and support TW © ToffeeWeb