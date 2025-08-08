08/08/2025





Everton will begin a new era at their new stadium with a friendly against AS Roma on Saturday. The senior men’s team are set to play in front of fans at Bramley-Moore Dock for the first time.

The Toffees concluded their Premier League Summer Series campaign with a 2-2 draw with Manchester United in Atlanta. David Moyes’s side came from behind twice to pick up their only point of the tour of the United States following defeats to Bournemouth and West Ham Utd.

Since then, they have announced the signing of Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall from Chelsea to bolster the midfield. Dewsbury-Hall is the fifth signing of the summer for Everton who brought in Thierno Barry, Mark Travers and Adam Aznou while also making Charly Alcaraz’s loan permanent.

The frontline is still short on numbers and Everton need to sign a player or two for the right flank in the final few weeks of the transfer window.

Everton vs AS Roma - Preview and Predicted Lineups

Everton team news

Everton could miss the services of Nathan Patterson, who was ruled out of the squad to face Manchester United after being diagnosed with hernia-like symptoms in the United States.

Jarrad Branthwaite has just returned to training after missing the tour of the US due to a niggle. The friendly against Roma has probably come too soon for him to make his return to the pitch. Moyes would be keen on keeping his star centre-back fit and fresh for the Premier League opener instead.

In his absence, James Tarkowski, whose previous start was his first since April, and Michael Keane are expected to lead the defensive line.

Thierno Barry could make his first start for the Blues in front of the home fans in this game while new signings Adam Aznou and Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall are also likely to get minutes.

Everton predicted starting XI: Pickford; O'Brien, Tarkowski, Keane, Mykolenko; Garner, Gueye; Ndiaye, Iroegbunam, Alcaraz; Barry.

When is Everton vs AS Roma?

Everton will take on AS Roma in a friendly at Hill Dickinson Stadium on Saturday (August 9). The match is scheduled to kick off at 3:00 pm BST.

Everton Legends will play AS Roma Legends kicking off at 5:15 pm BST.

Where to watch Everton vs AS Roma?

The only way to watch the game is to buy a pass for the livestream on EvertonTV.

For fans in the United States, the match will be broadcast on ESPN+, which requires a subscription.

