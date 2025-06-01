01/06/2025





Take it with a pinch of salt, but John Stones could make a dramatic return to Everton this summer, reports Simon Mullock of The Mirror. Stones spent three seasons at Goodison Park before joining Manchester City in 2016.

It is believed that City staff have grown frustrated with Stones following his persistent injury problems. The centre-back has started only 18 matches in the Premier League over the last two seasons. Signed for £47.5 million from Everton, Stones has been one of the key players in Pep Guardiola’s project at Manchester City and has won six Premier League titles, two FA Cups and the Champions League.

He made his breakthrough in English football with the Toffees. After being signed for a reported £3 million from Barnsley, he made 95 appearances for the club and also made his international debut with the Three Lions during his second season at the club.

He has since played 83 matches for the national side, finishing runners-up at the European Championships twice in 2020 and 2024.

Returning to the England squad for the World Cup next year will be a priority for Stones, who wants regular playing time. He is unlikely to get it under Pep Guardiola and has fallen behind in the pecking order because of his injury record. City have also signed young centre-backs Vitor Reis and Abdukodir Khusanov recently and would be open to selling Stones.

“Stones has just a year left on his £250,000-a-week contract and would have to take a pay-cut to link up again with David Moyes. But City’s asking price is unlikely to be prohibitive and they are aware that the defender needs regular football to push for a place in England’s World Cup squad next summer,” said the report.

Chelsea set their sights on Branthwaite

Everton have stepped up their interest in Stones after reports emerged that Chelsea are interested in luring young centre-back Jarrad Branthwaite away from Merseyside. After securing the transfer of striker Liam Delap, a player Everton were also interested in, Enzo Maresca’s side are weighing up a move for the 22-year-old, who has made 86 appearances for the club so far.

Branthwaite was also the subject of several bids last summer as the Toffees rejected offers of £50m from Manchester United. He is valued at £70m by the club, and the youngster could only leave Everton for a Champions League side. Moyes, however, remains hesitant to part ways with his star defender.

Branthwaite was impressive in the second half of the league season under the Scottish manager and formed a sturdy partnership at the back with James Tarkowski. Along with Pickford, they were largely responsible for the Toffees conceding only 44 goals in the league - a number bettered only by three sides.

While it would be ideal to keep Branthwaite because of his potential and the solidity he provides, money from his sale could also fund the rebuild that the Blues desperately need this summer, with several players out of contract. Stones is a world-class star who can be acquired for a relatively inexpensive fee and can also be deployed as a right-back and a defensive midfielder where he has excelled. However, his injury record casts doubt on the operation.

It will be interesting to see how Everton play their hand as the ball is in their court.

