Sara Holmgaard is set to leave Everton when her contract expires at the end of the month, the club officially announced on Sunday.

Holmgaard made 19 appearances in the Women’s Super League last season, where the Blues finished eighth. She scored three goals and registered four assists, which suggests her ability to contribute offensively despite being deployed as a left-back.

Holmgaard was also voted as Everton’s 2024/25 Women's Player of the Season and reports in Spain suggest that she could be moving to Real Madrid.

“Sara has been a top professional since she arrived at the club and has shone on and off the pitch this season. She has enjoyed an impressive year at left-back, whilst supporting her twin Karen through a tough time on the sidelines with injury,” said head coach Brian Sorensen.

“On behalf of everyone at the club, I want to thank Sara for her service and wish her all the very best for the future.”

The 26-year-old from Denmark joined the club in August 2022 along with her twin sister Karen. She spent the first half of the season on loan and only made her debut for the club in Jaunary 2023.

The club had also confirmed last week that Sara’s teammates Justine Vanhaevermaet and Heather Payne will also leave with their contracts running out this month.

