24/06/2025





As the current season draws to a close and the architectural marvel of Bramley-Moore Dock looms large, Everton Football Club stands at a fascinating juncture. And at the heart of this transition lies the beloved figure of Seamus Coleman.

The Donegal warrior, now 36, is at a crossroads, with his current contract expiring in just a few days at the end of this month. One bone of contention we have seen aired on ToffeeWeb: will he continue to grace the playing field as an inspirational captain, or will his considerable leadership and experience transition him into a coaching role?

Recent reports suggest that Everton have indeed offered Coleman a new contract, signaling the club's desire to retain his services in a playing capacity. This isn't surprising. Despite a season hampered by injuries, limiting him to just 5 Premier League appearances in the 2024-25 campaign.

Coleman's value transcends his minutes on the pitch. He is the very embodiment of "Everton DNA" – a tireless worker, an inspirational leader, and a true custodian of the club's values.

Manager David Moyes, in his second stint at the helm, has been particularly vocal about Coleman's importance. He's stated unequivocally that Coleman "will be here next season, without doubt," highlighting the need for his "leadership" and "message... among the players and in the dressing room." This sentiment speaks volumes.

In a squad often criticised for a lack of genuine leadership, Coleman is an invaluable presence, guiding younger players and instilling the fighting spirit that has become synonymous with his name.

However, the reality of his recurring injuries cannot be ignored. While Coleman himself insists he's "all right" physically and feels capable of contributing, a future purely as a first-team starter seems increasingly unlikely. This is where the coaching avenue becomes a distinct possibility.

Coleman has already dipped his toes into the managerial waters, taking interim charge alongside Leighton Baines for an FA Cup tie earlier this year after Sean Dyche had given up and been dismissed.

This experience, albeit brief, clearly piqued his interest. "It did, yeah," he admitted when asked if the experience steered him towards a managerial career, adding, "In the future, it's definitely something I think I will have a crack at."

He has been actively pursuing his coaching badges for several years, demonstrating a clear long-term vision beyond his playing days. The prospect of Coleman joining the coaching setup, potentially working with the Under-21s or even as part of the senior team's backroom staff, is an interesting one.

Imagine the wealth of knowledge and passion he could impart to the next generation of Evertonians. His journey from a £60,000 signing from Sligo Rovers to a club legend is a testament to perseverance, dedication, and an unwavering commitment – qualities any young aspiring footballer would do well to emulate.

The ideal scenario for many fans would be a hybrid role: a player-coach who can provide cover when needed, offer mentorship from the sidelines, and gradually transition into a full-time coaching position. This would allow him to ease out of the rigours of weekly Premier League football while still remaining intimately involved with the first team.

Ultimately, the decision rests with Coleman himself. He has earned the right to choose his path. Whether he laces up his boots for one final season at the new Hill Dickinson Stadium or becomes a permanent fixture on the coaching staff, one thing is certain: Seamus Coleman's indelible mark on Everton Football Club is far from complete. He is, and always will be, one of our own. His future, in whatever capacity, promises to continue contributing to the fabric of this great club.

Note: the following content is not moderated or vetted by the site owners at the time of submission. Comments are the responsibility of the poster. Disclaimer ()

How to get rid of these ads and support TW

© ToffeeWeb