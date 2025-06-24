Season › 2024-25 › News Seamus Coleman: Player or Coach – What Does the Future Hold for a Blue Icon? Michael Kenrick 24/06/2025 22comments | Jump to last As the current season draws to a close and the architectural marvel of Bramley-Moore Dock looms large, Everton Football Club stands at a fascinating juncture. And at the heart of this transition lies the beloved figure of Seamus Coleman. The Donegal warrior, now 36, is at a crossroads, with his current contract expiring in just a few days at the end of this month. One bone of contention we have seen aired on ToffeeWeb: will he continue to grace the playing field as an inspirational captain, or will his considerable leadership and experience transition him into a coaching role? Recent reports suggest that Everton have indeed offered Coleman a new contract, signaling the club's desire to retain his services in a playing capacity. This isn't surprising. Despite a season hampered by injuries, limiting him to just 5 Premier League appearances in the 2024-25 campaign. Coleman's value transcends his minutes on the pitch. He is the very embodiment of "Everton DNA" – a tireless worker, an inspirational leader, and a true custodian of the club's values. Manager David Moyes, in his second stint at the helm, has been particularly vocal about Coleman's importance. He's stated unequivocally that Coleman "will be here next season, without doubt," highlighting the need for his "leadership" and "message... among the players and in the dressing room." This sentiment speaks volumes. In a squad often criticised for a lack of genuine leadership, Coleman is an invaluable presence, guiding younger players and instilling the fighting spirit that has become synonymous with his name. However, the reality of his recurring injuries cannot be ignored. While Coleman himself insists he's "all right" physically and feels capable of contributing, a future purely as a first-team starter seems increasingly unlikely. This is where the coaching avenue becomes a distinct possibility. Coleman has already dipped his toes into the managerial waters, taking interim charge alongside Leighton Baines for an FA Cup tie earlier this year after Sean Dyche had given up and been dismissed. This experience, albeit brief, clearly piqued his interest. "It did, yeah," he admitted when asked if the experience steered him towards a managerial career, adding, "In the future, it's definitely something I think I will have a crack at." He has been actively pursuing his coaching badges for several years, demonstrating a clear long-term vision beyond his playing days. The prospect of Coleman joining the coaching setup, potentially working with the Under-21s or even as part of the senior team's backroom staff, is an interesting one. Imagine the wealth of knowledge and passion he could impart to the next generation of Evertonians. His journey from a £60,000 signing from Sligo Rovers to a club legend is a testament to perseverance, dedication, and an unwavering commitment – qualities any young aspiring footballer would do well to emulate. The ideal scenario for many fans would be a hybrid role: a player-coach who can provide cover when needed, offer mentorship from the sidelines, and gradually transition into a full-time coaching position. This would allow him to ease out of the rigours of weekly Premier League football while still remaining intimately involved with the first team. Ultimately, the decision rests with Coleman himself. He has earned the right to choose his path. Whether he laces up his boots for one final season at the new Hill Dickinson Stadium or becomes a permanent fixture on the coaching staff, one thing is certain: Seamus Coleman's indelible mark on Everton Football Club is far from complete. Steve Brown 1 Posted 24/06/2025 at 09:43:43 Everyone seems to agree that we should offer Seamus a new contract? Dave Abrahams 2 Posted 24/06/2025 at 11:45:41 Steve, I doubt very much that everyone seems agree that Seamus deserves a new contract, I don't but would like to see what he offers as a coach. I was surprised that he was offered a new contract in the last 2 years, on the other hand Ashley Young was derided by some on here when he got a 1-year contract last season and was jumped on for his mistakes early in the season but overall, I think he had a better than average season. Danny O'Neill 3 Posted 24/06/2025 at 11:57:42 I don't think we should be offering Seamus a playing contract, but that is just my opinion. Coach? I don't know what his credentials are.But I'd like him at the club in some capacity. Someone, a while back mentioned the academy. That could be a good start for him.Dave, I have agreed with you a number of times on Ashley Young. He was important for us this season with his experience. And the nark that he is, getting in the ref's and oppositions' players' ears. Alan McGuffog 4 Posted 24/06/2025 at 12:28:01 Agree Danny, he should not be considered as a player next season. He should be part of the club though...I've said many a time, why not our man in Ireland? He's held in high regard over there and there has always been a wealth of talent there to draw on and nurture. Steve Brown 5 Posted 24/06/2025 at 13:51:53 Dave/Danny, I agree that we should not offer Seamus a new contract. He struggles to complete 90 minutes nowadays and has rarely featured for 2 seasons. But I haven’t read many posters question it so assumed I was in the minority.He has shown great leadership, so a transition to the Academy coaching team to learn his craft seems the right step this summer. Christy Ring 6 Posted 24/06/2025 at 14:12:32 Seamus has been very prominent in the dressing room giving team talks and especially improving morale, he would definitely be a massive addition in a coaching capacity.But when he played our last game at Goodison, he had to come off early, so keeping him on a playing contract doesn't make sense, in my opinion. Liam Mogan 7 Posted 24/06/2025 at 14:19:18 It'd probably make sense to keep Seamus in a coach/player role? Predominantly as a coach but given the likelihood we will have a small squad, having him as an option in a crisis may be worthwhile. Colin Crooks 8 Posted 24/06/2025 at 14:40:55 What are Seamus's credentials as a coach? Does he have any?The danger is we could be paying him as a professional Evertonian. We already have 50,000 of them only they don't add extra strain to our wage bill.We used to scoff at these sentimental appointments when Bill was running the show Why is it different now? Liam Mogan 9 Posted 24/06/2025 at 14:50:59 I believe Seamus has UEFA B licence and is working towards his A licence, Colin. From what Moyes says, he wants to keep him in some capacity - “I need him here, his leadership, his message he has among the players and in the dressing room is so strong, it will be wrong of me to let him go. One way or another, Seamus will be here certainly next season.”But you are correct in your suggestion that it could be sentiment over actual coaching credentials. It may well be, but also it may not be. Christy Ring 10 Posted 24/06/2025 at 14:59:08 Colin, I thought you’d know Seamus is a qualified coach, he gained his coaching badges over the last 6 years. He wouldn’t have been allowed on the pitch for the FA Cup match, when he and Baines took temporary charge of the team otherwise. You probably won’t believe this either. Tony Abrahams 11 Posted 24/06/2025 at 15:01:33 I think successive managers have spoken about how good Seamus Coleman has been in the dressing room Colin, so let's see how he develops if he joins the coaching staff.Being honest, Seamus, has looked like one of the few people in the game who comes across like he genuinely cares, so hopefully he becomes a success in his new role🤞I do understand your sentiments though, especially because I have more than most, poured scorn on what I have always viewed as incredible nepotism, (how many new managers got a readymade first team coach?) but Seamus Coleman, does come across as a very honest and very grounded human being, who might also become a major asset to Everton, off the pitch, in the future? We will see Colin Crooks 12 Posted 24/06/2025 at 15:21:54 Let me rephrase that, Liam. Who has he coached? Coaching badges are ten a penny. Experienced coaches who have coached top class professionals are not. Duncan Ferguson came back to work for nothing and worked his way up to first team to a point where even Carlo Ancelotti praised his coaching ability. But many, many people couldn't wait to get rid of him resenting the fact that he was only given a job because he was an Evertonian. Not saying I agree or disagree, just asking... What is the difference Liam Mogan 13 Posted 24/06/2025 at 15:30:21 Probably not much difference, Colin. Without knowing first hand what their coaching abilities are, its hard to say.Although Duncan Ferguson does seems to attract a lot more negative feedback than Seamus from fans. Most likely due to his often highlighted private life and its impact on his football? Ryan Holroyd 14 Posted 24/06/2025 at 15:32:11 You'd have to ask people who slag off Duncan Ferguson, Colin. Peter Moore 15 Posted 24/06/2025 at 15:40:04 Happy Birthday to Derek Knox. From seeing his athleticism on the golf course yesterday, looking for errant drives... I think he can still do a job if needed to add depth to the squad. Tony Abrahams 16 Posted 24/06/2025 at 15:51:28 If you read his posts then I believe Colin, is adding quite a bit to the debate Ryan.Koeman, Allardyce, Silva, Ancellotti and Benitez, were all given the same first team coach, when they got the Everton job, and being a person who is craving total professionalism, for our football club, then this was something I found both astounding and also remarkable.Martinez, promoted Ferguson from within, something it looks like David Moyes, is about to do with Seamus Coleman, but unless managers keep getting the sack whilst Seamus remains, I personally don't see that much of a similarity. Steve Brown 17 Posted 24/06/2025 at 15:52:55 Seamus has his UEFA B coaching license. It takes 9-12 months to complete and he earned his in 2020.He has been thinking about a coaching career for years. Tony Abrahams 18 Posted 24/06/2025 at 16:01:29 Duncan on the other hand had no intentions of staying in football and actually emigrated before deciding to coach at Everton for nothing, when things didn’t turn out the way he had planned.It never does - and just because Duncan, initially walked away from the game, doesn’t mean he wasn’t a talented coach, but anyone who thinks that he wasn’t getting looked after by one particular person, in the boardroom, still doesn’t understand why Mr Kenwright, was such a great player, imo🤷♂️ Ryan Holroyd 19 Posted 24/06/2025 at 16:25:33 I never said Colin wasn't contributing.You and Danny really need to stop being the police on here. Tony Abrahams 20 Posted 24/06/2025 at 16:31:51 I bet you that if you looked at all the posts in the last year that you and me have both written Ryan, then you would probably have a different opinion about calling me a ToffeeWeb policeman, Ryan?You’d have to ask the people who slag off Duncan Ferguson, Colin🤦♂️ come on Ryan, I’m here to debate lad, not cast ridiculous aspersions mate👍 Jay Harris 21 Posted 24/06/2025 at 16:47:24 Personally speaking Seamus is the last person I would begrudge an honorary position at the club.His enthusiasm and dedication is bound to rub off on other and nobody can argue about the value he has given us over the years.My main concern is the type of players we are being linked to and the seemingly lack of urgency to get players in for preseason.Seamus contract is the least of our worries. Minik Hansen 22 Posted 24/06/2025 at 16:54:43 With Tete incoming, I would consider letting Patterson go, and have Roman Dixon and Seamus as back-up.It looked good when Roman Dixon played, seems to have a lot of potential, but got dropped for unknown reasons?