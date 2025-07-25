Season › 2024-25 › News Everton Women set to host Manchester United at Hill Dickinson Stadium in October Anjishnu Roy 25/07/2025 0comments | Jump to last Everton Women will host Manchester United at Hill Dickinson Stadium in October, the club announced in a statement on Friday. This will be the women’s team’s first-ever match at the new stadium at Bramley-Moore Dock. The Women’s Super League fixture will be played on Sunday, October 12. This match will also be included in the season ticket for supporters. The Toffees’ women’s side will play their WSL fixtures at the iconic Goodison Park this season. Reader Comments Note: the following content is not moderated or vetted by the site owners at the time of submission. Comments are the responsibility of the poster. Disclaimer () There are no responses so far to this article. Be the first to offer a comment using the form below. Add Your Comments In order to post a comment, you need to be logged in as a registered user of the site. » Log in now Or Sign up as a ToffeeWeb Member — it's free, takes just a few minutes and will allow you to post your comments on articles and Talking Points submissions across the site. How to get rid of these ads and support TW © ToffeeWeb