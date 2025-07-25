25/07/2025





Everton Women will host Manchester United at Hill Dickinson Stadium in October, the club announced in a statement on Friday.

This will be the women’s team’s first-ever match at the new stadium at Bramley-Moore Dock.

The Women’s Super League fixture will be played on Sunday, October 12. This match will also be included in the season ticket for supporters.

The Toffees’ women’s side will play their WSL fixtures at the iconic Goodison Park this season.

