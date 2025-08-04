Season › 2024-25 › News Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall close to joining, Everton submit new bid for Tyler Dibling Anjishnu Roy 04/08/2025 30comments | Jump to last Everton have reached an agreement with Chelsea for midfielder Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, according to an exclusive by transfer journalist Fabrizio Romano. "Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall to Everton, here we go! Permanent deal agreed with Chelsea and player side. Understand the fee is worth £25m fixed plus add-ons up to £28/29m total package," he wrote on Twitter. When the deal is made official, Dewsbury-Hall will become the fourth new arrival this summer following striker Thierno Barry, goalkeeper Mark Travers and full-back Adam Aznou. Patrick Boyland and Simon Johnson of The Athletic had earlier reported that Everton were involved in talks with Chelsea over the transfer of the 26-year-old midfielder. Dewsbury-Hall made 31 appearances across all competitions for Enzo Maresca’s side in his debut campaign following his move from Leicester City. Although used sparingly in the Premier League, where he featured in just 13 matches, he appeared in every single game of Chelsea’s title-winning Conference League run and also racked up four goals. Meanwhile, Everton are also desperate to sign Tyler Dibling from Southampton and have submitted a third offer for the 19-year-old winger. David Ornstein reported in The Athletic that the bid is in the region of £40million, including add-ons, and although the Saints are yet to respond to the offer, they are seeking a higher fee for their young talent. According to Paul Joyce of The Times, this is the third bid from the Toffees for Dibling after they saw two previous offers - a first bid of around £27m and a second in the region of £35m towards the end of last week - turned down. Meanwhile, Sky Sports News reported that the Saints have also rejected the recently tabled third offer for the winger, but that information is yet to be verified by more sources. The 19-year-old, who broke through in the Premier League last season, has a contract with the Saints until 2027 and has also courted interest from several clubs in England. Dibling is keen on returning to the top-flight after getting relegated with Southampton in 2024/25. After making 38 appearances across all competitions last season, he scored four goals and provided three assists and has racked up 43 total appearances for the Saints so far. This could be a pivotal week when it comes to transfers. Manager David Moyes also spoke about how he expects deals to be completed this week after Everton drew 2-2 with Manchester United in the final match of their Premier League Summer Series campaign in the United States. Reader Comments (30) Note: the following content is not moderated or vetted by the site owners at the time of submission. Comments are the responsibility of the poster. Disclaimer () Kevin Molloy 1 Posted 04/08/2025 at 14:37:58 just watched Tyler Dibling's showreel. Reminds me of Matt le Tissier. I'm thinking we should just pay the money. Mike Gaynes 2 Posted 04/08/2025 at 14:39:03 So Sky Sports is considered unreliable?What “more reliable sources” should we be expecting confirmation from? Annika Herbert 3 Posted 04/08/2025 at 14:39:54 Would be good if we could get both these deals over the line. Although it does appear our latest bid for Dibling has been rejected.I quite like Dewsbury-Hall too, he looked a real prospect when at Leicester but never seemed to break into the Chelsea side.But they would be 2 good signings if Everton can make it happen Steve Brown 5 Posted 04/08/2025 at 14:42:22 Let’s not go all “peak Moshiri in the Glyfi Sigurddson bidding saga” on this.If we have bid £40 million including add-ons and been rejected, we should not go higher.I would rather we signed a pacey right winger as our wide players are slow. This lad is not quick. Joe McMahon 6 Posted 04/08/2025 at 14:44:48 Agreed Steve. I want us to walk away from Dibling. We cannot get shafted yet again. Kevin Molloy 7 Posted 04/08/2025 at 14:48:08 Senator, this aint no Gylfi Sigurdsson.We need to get in there right now before he gets snapped up. After his first couple of games the first question on MOTD will be 'why didn't anyone else go in for him'. Ian Bennett 8 Posted 04/08/2025 at 14:48:25 Id sooner go for kubo if we are paying top dollar. We don't have the squad to wait 3-4 years for the lad to come good. Frank Crewe 9 Posted 04/08/2025 at 14:48:26 Apparently our latest bid for Dibling involve add-ons. So what are realistic add-ons that a selling club could expect us to do so that they would get their money. Not getting relegated? Top 10 finish? Win a cup? A percentage of any sell on fee? This is Everton's problem. After the last few seasons dodging the drop selling clubs want the cash up front. I doubt they'll entertain add-ons from us. Brian Harrison 10 Posted 04/08/2025 at 14:50:26 I would hope out of the 2 we get Dibling, I think the kid is good on the ball can go past people and scores goals and is still only 19. Not convinced about Dewsbury Hall, he has obviously struggled to get into the Chelsea side and he didn't impress me that much when he was at Leicester. With their spending Chelsea are desperate to unload squad players, maybe a loan with a view to possibly signing at the end of the season. The £30m being quoted looks a lot for a back up midfield player. Ryan Holroyd 11 Posted 04/08/2025 at 14:51:00 If Dibling signs people will be shocked how good he is. Ian Bennett 12 Posted 04/08/2025 at 14:51:04 They can have Patterson. Thats my add on take Andrew Ellams 14 Posted 04/08/2025 at 14:52:07 Frank @9, it will probably be made up of appearance bonuses. So every 25 appearance say we have to pay another £1m Martin Berry 15 Posted 04/08/2025 at 14:52:25 Dibling not quick ? I must have been watching a different showreel !Its his pace and strength allied to close control that gets him past players. Added to the fact he is just 19, he could be unplayable in a couple of years time, a real get your backside of the seat player.Fingers crossed ( and other things) as excruciating as it can be. Iain Johnston 16 Posted 04/08/2025 at 14:52:53 They offered £35m plus £8m in add ons for Dibley. Soton have knocked it back. They'll hit reality when they realise they're an EFL team struggling to regain promotion then flog him for £20m. Ipswich are the same. Burnley fell into the same trap when they knocked back £40m from Chelsea for McNeil.Personally I don't know what they're playing at. We could agree a combined £35m for both Fellows & Hackney today... job done. Just like Ndaiye their value will then treble and we'll be the one's knocking back stupid bids for them. Anjishnu Roy 17 Posted 04/08/2025 at 14:54:00 (8) Ian, I completely agree with you. Southampton's valuation of Dibling is crazy and if Everton are paying a premium, I'd much rather prefer it to be a proven international with qualities like Kubo rather than betting on potential, as talented as Dibling might be.The right flank is one position in the starting XI where we need immediate impact. James Newcombe 19 Posted 04/08/2025 at 14:55:22 Maybe the player needs to make some ‘noise’ if he wants the move. I really hope we can make it happen.Landing Dibling could be a strong sign to other young talent. Namely that joining Everton and playing every week is a better move than warming the bench elsewhere (or falling into the Chelsea black hole). That said, the prices this window are nothing short of ridiculous. I remember saying this when Andy Cole moved for £7m! Where will it end? Dave Lynch 20 Posted 04/08/2025 at 14:56:37 Dewsbury Hall confirmed pending medical Steve Brown 21 Posted 04/08/2025 at 14:57:41 Dewsbury-Hall is a good signing.Now a right back, right winger, No.6 and party boy Jack Grealish. Derek Knox 22 Posted 04/08/2025 at 15:05:07 Dewsbury Hall will do for me, a kick in the Dewsbury Halls if we don't get Dibling and/or Kubo !Also has a good chance of experienced passing to a Blue Shirt !Nurse where's that Bruised Balls Cream ? Ian Bennett 24 Posted 04/08/2025 at 15:06:15 Dewesbury Hall is a nice enough footballer, but is very similar in build/style to James Garner.A body, but I cant say I am excited on this. Is he the difference to help win a cup or start winning at top 6. I don't think he will make much of a difference. Andrew Ellams 25 Posted 04/08/2025 at 15:07:29 Ian, those players aren't coming in this window. Doug Nestor 26 Posted 04/08/2025 at 15:07:39 Looks like a young Chris Waddle... Can we not just have a right footed, right winger?.. This kid is all left foot at the moment.. Ryan Holroyd 27 Posted 04/08/2025 at 15:09:35 Dewsbury-Hall walks into the Everton team and isn’t a back up. Andrew Ellams 28 Posted 04/08/2025 at 15:10:02 Ahead of Garner do you reckon Ryan? Steve Brown 29 Posted 04/08/2025 at 15:11:33 Martin @ 15, I mean Anthony Elanga and Yankuba Minteh fast.Dibling is more of a dribbler from when I watched him. Dave Lynch 30 Posted 04/08/2025 at 15:11:53 Dewsbury Hall imo suffered in a dysfunctional Chelsea team.Hes a tidy footballer who will bring a touch of class, we've been here before with players nobody fancied, I remember Arteta signing and some saying he wasn't good enough. Steve Brown 31 Posted 04/08/2025 at 15:13:09 Garner looked good playing No.6 against Man Utd, so he would complement KDH playing at no.8 Ryan Holroyd 32 Posted 04/08/2025 at 15:15:01 I think reckon so Andrew Frank Crewe 33 Posted 04/08/2025 at 15:18:38 For those who say Dewsbury-Hall is too much like Garner might want to remember that Gueye isn't getting younger. Not to mention he may be going off to the African Cup later this year. We are going to need quality in the midfield in the coming years. Josh Horne 34 Posted 04/08/2025 at 15:27:43 Eye watering valuation for Dibling. Eye watering valuation for Dibling. By turning down £35M, Southampton demonstrate how highly they rate him and their confidence that they can get more for him, either now or in the future. He might be a great long term prospect. Whether we can justify a £40M+ spend depends on the total budget available, given we would still need a further 4-5 players. Whilst I do welcome the ambition that is being demonstrated, I'm not convinced this is the best move for Everton right now.