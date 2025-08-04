04/08/2025





Everton have reached an agreement with Chelsea for midfielder Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, according to an exclusive by transfer journalist Fabrizio Romano.

"Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall to Everton, here we go! Permanent deal agreed with Chelsea and player side. Understand the fee is worth £25m fixed plus add-ons up to £28/29m total package," he wrote on Twitter.

When the deal is made official, Dewsbury-Hall will become the fourth new arrival this summer following striker Thierno Barry, goalkeeper Mark Travers and full-back Adam Aznou.

Patrick Boyland and Simon Johnson of The Athletic had earlier reported that Everton were involved in talks with Chelsea over the transfer of the 26-year-old midfielder.

Dewsbury-Hall made 31 appearances across all competitions for Enzo Maresca’s side in his debut campaign following his move from Leicester City. Although used sparingly in the Premier League, where he featured in just 13 matches, he appeared in every single game of Chelsea’s title-winning Conference League run and also racked up four goals.

Meanwhile, Everton are also desperate to sign Tyler Dibling from Southampton and have submitted a third offer for the 19-year-old winger.

David Ornstein reported in The Athletic that the bid is in the region of £40million, including add-ons, and although the Saints are yet to respond to the offer, they are seeking a higher fee for their young talent.

According to Paul Joyce of The Times, this is the third bid from the Toffees for Dibling after they saw two previous offers - a first bid of around £27m and a second in the region of £35m towards the end of last week - turned down.

Meanwhile, Sky Sports News reported that the Saints have also rejected the recently tabled third offer for the winger, but that information is yet to be verified by more sources.

The 19-year-old, who broke through in the Premier League last season, has a contract with the Saints until 2027 and has also courted interest from several clubs in England. Dibling is keen on returning to the top-flight after getting relegated with Southampton in 2024/25.

After making 38 appearances across all competitions last season, he scored four goals and provided three assists and has racked up 43 total appearances for the Saints so far.

This could be a pivotal week when it comes to transfers. Manager David Moyes also spoke about how he expects deals to be completed this week after Everton drew 2-2 with Manchester United in the final match of their Premier League Summer Series campaign in the United States.

