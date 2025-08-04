04/08/2025





Everton’s tour of the United States for the Premier League Summer Series began with manager David Moyes stating that the team needed to sign “nine or 10 players before the start of the season.”

Nine days since his comments to Men in Blazers host Roger Bennett at an event called A Night Live on Stage with David Moyes and Everton Football Club before the opener against Bournemouth in New Jersey, the Toffees have signed Adam Aznou to add to the three signings - Charly Alcaraz, Thierno Barry, Mark Travers - completed before their transatlantic trip.

While he has kept the pressure on the club hierarchy, notably chief executive Angus Kinnear and head of player trading Nick Hammond, to get deals across the line, the Scottish manager’s tone has softened in the last few days.

In his latest assessment, following a thrilling 2-2 draw with Manchester United in Atlanta to close out the Summer Series, Moyes expects deals to be completed this week, leading up to the friendly with AS Roma at Hill Dickinson Stadium on Saturday, although with a caveat.

“I think there will be deals next week, I think there will be. I think we are getting much closer,” the Everton boss told the media after the clash with Man United.

“I have got to say, I thought that four or five weeks ago, as well. But, obviously, we are getting near the tickly bits and have got to get some things done.”

There have been wholesale changes to the Blues squad, with as many as a dozen players from last season being let go. Names like Abdoulaye Doucoure, Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Jack Harrison, and Ashley Young have played important roles in recent seasons and all of them have left without clear replacements.

In Moyes' opinion, needing to get business done quickly was paramount to integrating the new players into the squad ahead of the Toffees’ Premier League curtain-raiser against Leeds United on August 19.

“We know that we have to make several additions, even for the numbers. We might even have people in the squad who we’d like to put them out on loan or do other things with them, so we’re needing to generally add to the squad. We need to get some of the main players in quickly,” the 62-year-old continued.

“I have been saying it from near enough when we finished against Newcastle United that we have to get it done. I generally feel we should be further down but, in the main, it looks as if we’re getting closer and hopefully a few things might come to fruition this week.”

“If I didn’t (get the deals done), I’d have to be confident that I could make something out of what I’ve got and find a way around it for getting results. It’s not that easy in the Premier League, we’ve got a lot of things we have to do to get better.”

So far, the club has spent around £50m on four signings this summer, with French striker Thierno Barry being the most expensive after a £27.6m deal was struck with his former club Villarreal.

Everton recently saw a £27m offer rejected by Southampton for young winger Tyler Dibling and are considering making an improved offer.

