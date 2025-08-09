Season › 2024-25 › News Everton step up efforts to sign Jack Grealish Anjishnu Roy 09/08/2025 9comments | Jump to last Everton have stepped up their efforts to sign Jack Grealish from Manchester City and are willing to make him their statement signing of the summer. Paul Joyce of The Times reports, “Further conversations have now taken place between the clubs as Everton look to establish the parameters by which an agreement can be brokered. “Initial inquiries have gleaned that City are seeking to recoup as much of Grealish’s £300,000-a-week wage as possible, which could amount to a financial commitment of at least £12million. That has not served to dissuade Everton and talks have continued in the belief the player is willing to move.” Signed from Aston Villa for a then-British transfer record of £100 million in 2021, the 29-year-old has won three Premier League titles and helped Pep Guardiola’s side achieve the treble in 2022-23. However, he has fallen out of favour with the manager and is aiming to revive his career with a move away. Everton can offer Grealish the prospect of regular game with the chance to impress Thomas Tuchel before the World Cup next summer. David Moyes’ side, often frustrated by the lack of creativity in the final third and output in front of goal, will be wishing they get the version of Grealish that was the talisman at Aston Villa and his early years at City rather than the afterthought he’s been in the last two years. Everton have also been left frustrated in their efforts to sign Tyler Dibling from Southampton. They made three separate bids for the 19-year-old winger, the last of which was about £37million including add-ons, and there remains a huge discrepancy between the two clubs' valuations. Dibling is keen on a move but any hopes of resurrecting a deal would depend on Southampton's intent on lowering their financial demands. The teenager was left out of the squad for their 2-1 victory over Wrexham in the Championship on Saturday. "There are a few players who are where they're at in their careers and making choices, so Tyler won't be there," said Southampton manager Will Still while explaining his decision. The Toffees have signed five players so far this summer, including Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, who made his first start for the club in the friendly against AS Roma on Saturday. Reader Comments (9) Disclaimer () Gavin Johnson 1 Posted 09/08/2025 at 19:52:08 Will be absolutely made up if we bring in both of them. We'll arguably have our best squad since the summer of 2020 when Carlo brought in James, Allan and Doucoure. Ian Wilkins 2 Posted 09/08/2025 at 19:53:37 Tho I’d prefer to buying players not loan to return, we desperately need some who can keep, love and cherish the football. And inject a bit of quality. Christian Hill 3 Posted 09/08/2025 at 21:46:03 Happy to spend £12m on a Grealish season long loan or even £20m for two seasons if that means we can spend a bit more money to get either Dibling or Kubo on permanent deals. I still think we need a more prolific goalscorer though, watching today's Roma match we don't have one. Kevin Molloy 4 Posted 09/08/2025 at 21:57:03 it shows what clowns the recruitment team are. Three bids over the last ten days, all of them miles away from Soton's valuation. why do they insist on wasting everyone's time. you don't see Brighton trying to get players that they know will end up at spurs or AN other CL team, they know their market and their place. but we are spending a month 'opening negotiations' over a loan for Jack Grealish. It just feels like BS. David West 5 Posted 09/08/2025 at 22:02:01 Kev. You just don't follow Brighton like you follow Everton. I'm sure they don't just have all their bids accepted! Likewise,should we just except whatever value clubs place on our targets ? Come on mate, it's not that simple is it ? Kevin Molloy 6 Posted 09/08/2025 at 22:05:34 Davidthe word is we've hit a brick wall with the negotiations with Dibling. And then we find out that we're about ten million quid away, having made three bids. That smacks of unprofessionalism, particularly when we more than any other team needed to recruit early. We've got at best 2/3 of a squad at the moment, and the first game is now a week away. And then we have that Idiot gassing on about how 'proud' he is with the new recruitment team, as if he's running a clockwork operation, rather than this farce. Mike Gaynes 7 Posted 09/08/2025 at 22:11:36 Kevin, I'm guessing there isn't much contract negotiation in your background. Kevin Molloy 8 Posted 09/08/2025 at 22:19:57 actually Mike I do negotiate contracts, not like this though. And I'm just relying on what Paul Joyce is saying, that we've hit a wall. I don't think this is just a tactic, I reckon we're wasting our time at this point (just my impression of how the last two weeks have gone) I don't recall previous negotiations where we put in three bids and we're still over ten million quid away from the asking price. And the longer it goes on, the more likely even if we do get a breakthrough spurs steal. in at the death. fi we were going to get this done it should have been done quickly. Colin Glassar 9 Posted 09/08/2025 at 22:28:57 Everton is going to have to bite the bullet if they want to get Grealish, Dibling and a good right back. Stop fannying around. Get serious. Either pay up or shut up.