Everton hope to wrap up Carlos Alcaraz transfer before month's end

| 28/05/2025



Everton are currently engaged in talks with Brazilian side Flamengo and hope to wrap up the transfer of Carlos “Charly” Alcaraz before the end of the month, as per Leticia Marques reported by Paul Joyce of The Times.

The Argentine midfielder was signed on loan on the final day of the winter transfer window. The contract contained a mandatory purchase clause if he made nine starts in the Premier League. While Alcaraz didn’t meet that number, the loan deal also contained an option to buy the player’s rights for €15million (£12.6m; $16.9m) which expires at the end of May.

Alcaraz, who had previously played for Southampton and Juventus, made seven league starts for David Moyes’ side as the Toffees finished 13th. He scored the winner in the 1-0 win over Newcastle United at St James Park to wrap up the season.

Discussions between the teams are progressing over the structure of the deal, and the hope is that the transfer can be completed before the purchase option expires at the end of May.

Everton are in need of a massive rebuild this summer after announcing several departures already. Abdoulaye Doucoure, Ashley Young, Joao Virginia, and Asmir Begovic are leaving following the expiry of their contracts, while Jack Harrison, Jesper Lindstrom, Orel Mangala, and Armando Broja will return to their parent clubs following the conclusion of their loan deals.

Despite his short time in Merseyside, Alcaraz has already become a fan favourite. His nifty footwork, burst of pace, vision, and intensity have gone down well with the Toffees and given his age, resale value, as well as utility to the team, securing his signing seems like a no-brainer.

