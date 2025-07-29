Should the Toffees sign Jack Grealish on loan?

Jack Grealish is getting linked with a move to Everton, and not for the first time during this transfer window.

However, according to Miguel Delaney of The Independent and Mark Douglas of The i Paper, the Toffees are aiming to secure a loan deal for the wantaway England international.

The 29-year-old has fallen out of favour with Pep Guardiola at Manchester City and was left out of City’s squad for the FIFA Club World Cup last month. He is determined to leave the Etihad Stadium this summer, but competition for his signature is expected to be strong.

“Napoli have expressed interest so far, but Everton feel they have a chance due to the player’s anticipated willingness to stay in the north,” per the report in The Independent.

“The player had a daughter with his long-term partner, Sasha Attwood, in September, and is keen for some stability. Everton would provide the chance to stay in Cheshire and could also present an attractive football opportunity.”

It has also been reported that getting Grealish, the holder of the most expensive British transfer record, would be a “statement signing” for David Moyes, who is keen to build the side around him and offer him a bigger role than Guardiola ever did.

Those close to Grealish’s camp feel that his value has fallen because of the tactical constraints he finds himself in at Man City. With the FIFA World Cup scheduled next year, the former Aston Villa star will be determined to get regular playing time in order to convince manager Thomas Tuchel.

The signing of Grealish on loan would also be a major win on the optics front as it highlights the club’s growing ambition as they move into their new stadium. It would make it an easier sell to attract other quality players.

With just over a month remaining before the transfer market closes, the Blues have their hands full. David Moyes recently told The Athletic, “We’ve been in for a lot of really good players. Unfortunately, a lot of them have said no at the moment.”

Everton were turned down by Liam Delap and Francisco Conceicao, while Kenny Tete opted to sign a new deal with Fulham despite having an agreement with Everton to join as a free agent. The club is also desperately trying to convince Olympique Lyon’s Malick Fofana to join, with the Belgian keen on playing in Europe.

There are also several downsides to the Grealish deal, as it raises a number of financial and tactical questions. Jack Grealish usually plays on the left flank, where Moyes already has the brilliant Iliman Ndiaye. Dwight McNeil and Charly Alcaraz can also play in that position while Everton desperately need to add right-wingers to the squad.

There’s no one in the squad who is naturally suited to that role following the conclusion of loan deals for Jack Harrison and Jesper Lindstrom.

The squad’s recent struggles in the friendlies against Accrington Stanley, Blackburn Rovers and Bournemouth also showed that the team is crying out for pace and trickery on the flanks. Grealish, while a talented creator at his best, is not particularly known for his speed.

He could, however, be played as a number 10 in the middle of the park. It would allow Grealish to utilise his vision, passing, holding, and associative qualities more freely than being restricted to the wing. A role like this would also closely resemble his time at Aston Villa, where he was often the talisman and difference-maker, leading to the £100 million transfer to City.

There’s merit to be had in that discussion as Grealish has the capability of unlocking difficult game-states and cagey matches. The likes of Thierno Barry, Ndiaye and Beto are also likely to get better service with Grealish operating from the middle.

Then there’s the financial uncertainty surrounding the transfer. The 29-year-old earns around £15m a year at Manchester City. While the terms of the loan discussions are unclear, even if City were to agree to pay 50% of his wages, he would still take more than £7m off the wage books at Everton.

That’s a massive financial commitment to secure one player, who is possibly now past his prime, when the Toffees still need several signings across the board and have more important priorities. A right-winger, please?

