Everton will take on Tottenham Hotspur at Hill Dickinson Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

The Blues will be looking to turn things around after losing their previous match against Manchester City 2-0 away from home. David Moyes will be delighted with the return of Jack Grealish, who missed the clash against his parent side at the Etihad last weekend.

Everton have won just one of their last five league matches. However, the silver lining for the Blues is that the lone win arrived in their last assignment at Bramley-Moore Dock when Grealish scored the last-gasp winner to complete a 2-1 comeback win over Crystal Palace before the international break.

Everton are still unbeaten at their new waterfront home after four matches and will be looking to extend that record against Spurs. The Toffees are currently 12th in the league standings with 11 points from eight games.

Meanwhile, Tottenham are 6th in the league with 14 points. Thomas Frank’s side have won four of their eight league matches, but their four-game unbeaten streak was ended by Aston Villa in the last round.

The last time these two sides met, Everton secured a 3-2 win in January. Spurs are winless in their last six visits to face the Toffees.

Everton vs Tottenham - Team News and Predicted Starting XI

The Toffees were rocked by the recent development in Jarrad Branthwaite’s injury saga. Branthwaite, who hasn’t played a single minute of competitive football this season after struggling with a hamstring injury, was close to making the matchday squad before suffering another major setback.

The medical team deemed that the 23-year-old centre-back needed surgery and Branthwaite is set to face another lengthy spell on the sidelines.

Nathan Patterson is also out for a couple of weeks after suffering a plantar facia tear in his foot, which he picked up in the game against Bradford for the Under-21s.

As mentioned before, Jack Grealish is set to return to the side after the summer loan signing missed the clash against his parent side, Manchester City, due to Premier League regulations.

Merlin Röhl has also recovered from his injury and made only his second appearance for the club at Etihad Stadium since signing on loan from Freiburg on Deadline Day.

Everton’s predicted starting XI: Jordan Pickford, Jake O’Brien, James Tarkowski, Michael Keane, Vitalii Mykolenko, James Garner, Idrissa Gueye, Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, Iliman Ndiaye, Beto, Jack Grealish

Everton vs Tottenham - Form Guide

Everton: D-L-D-W-L

Tottenham Hotspur: W-D-D-W-L

When is Everton vs Tottenham?

Everton will host Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday, August 26. Kick-off is scheduled at 4:30 pm GMT, with clocks going back an hour on Sunday morning.

Where to Watch Everton vs Tottenham?

The Everton vs Tottenham Premier League fixture will be available live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League for viewers in the UK. The match will also be available for live streaming on Sky Go and on the Sky Sports app. It will also be available via Now TV’s Sports membership.

