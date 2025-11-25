25/11/2025





David Moyes must have feared the worst after Idrissa Gueye’s red card yesterday evening.

A moment of madness from the midfielder saw him sent off against Manchester United, for lashing out at teammate Michael Keane of all people. A quick scan over our own Live Forum showed the frustration and rage spread far further than those inside Old Trafford.

It’s one of football’s odd myths to suggest it’s ‘harder to play against 10 men’. The logic, despite data suggesting otherwise, is that a red card galvanises the disadvantaged team, forcing them to retreat and defend as a unit, like Spartan soldiers outnumbered by opponents.

Everton ultimately overcame the odds to win 1-0 against Manchester United despite their numerical disadvantage, a rarity for the Blues in the Premier League era. In fact, just six times previously have Everton won a Premier League game after a first-half red card.

Before Monday night, the most recent occasion was 19 years ago, when Moyes’s men beat Tottenham Hotspur in North London despite Kevin Kilbane’s dismissal on 32 minutes for two bookable offences. A Calum Davenport own goal and Andy Johnson's effort sealed a first win at White Hart Lane in over two decades.

Of the six occasions, four saw Everton reduced to 10 men with the game still goalless. Just two came away from home, with the aforementioned win at Spurs and Monday’s three points at Manchester United the only examples.

Everton wins in the Premier League after a first-half red card

Everton 2-0 Leeds United, 30/12/1995 (Dave Watson sent off on 17 minutes with Everton leading 1-0)

Everton 2-1 Fulham, 16/03/2002 (Thomas Gravesen sent off on 28 minutes with Everton leading 2-0)

Everton 3-1 Bolton, 01/04/2002 (Duncan Ferguson sent off on 20 minutes with the game goalless)

Everton 1-0 Blackburn, 11/02/2006 (Iain Turner sent off on 9 minutes with the game goalless)

Tottenham 0-2 Everton, 26/08/2006 (Kevin Kilbane sent off on 32 minutes with the game goalless)

Manchester United 0-1 Everton, 24/11/2025 (Idrissa Gueye sent off on 13 minutes with the game goalless.

Note: the following content is not moderated or vetted by the site owners at the time of submission. Comments are the responsibility of the poster. Disclaimer ()

There are no responses so far to this article. Be the first to offer a comment using the form below.

How to get rid of these ads and support TW

© ToffeeWeb