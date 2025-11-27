27/11/2025





Everton will look to build momentum following consecutive wins against Fulham and Manchester United when they host Newcastle United at Hill Dickinson Stadium on Saturday.

The Blues are enjoying a strong run at the moment and are unbeaten in their last three games.

After back-to-back losses against Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur, Everton held Sunderland to a 1-1 draw before beating Fulham 2-0 at home before the international break. They returned to action with an outstanding result at Old Trafford, beating Manchester United 1-0 despite playing the majority of the contest with 10 men.

It was only their second win at Old Trafford in the last 32 years and morale is expected to be high in the camp. Everton have climbed to 11th in the league standings, having picked up 18 points from 12 games. They’re level with Spurs, United and Liverpool and are within touching distance of the top half of the table.

Everton’s opponents, Newcastle United, meanwhile, are 14th in the table. The Magpies have picked up 15 points in 12 games and have suffered three losses in their last five games.

They bounced back from consecutive losses against West Ham and Brentford with a 2-1 win over Manchester City. Harvey Barnes scored twice in the second half to help Eddie Howe’s side pick up their fourth win of the season.

Newcastle United have struggled on the road this season and have lost each of their last three away games.

Everton vs Newcastle United - Team News and Predicted Lineups

Everton will be without Idrissa Gana Gueye for the upcoming games. The veteran midfielder saw a straight red for hitting his own teammate at Old Trafford and although he has apologised for his actions, he’s expected to be out for the next three games.

Tim Iroegbunam is expected to return to the starting XI to replace Gueye.

The Blues will also be without Jarrad Branthwaite, Merlin Rohl and Nathan Patterson for this clash.

Everton predicted starting XI: Jordan Pickford, Jake O’Brien, James Tarkowski, Michael Keane, Vitalii Mykolenko, James Garner, Tim Iroegbunam, Iliman Ndiaye, Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, Jack Grealish, Thierno Barry.

Everton vs Newcastle United - Form Guide

Everton: L-L-D-W-W

Newcastle United: L-W-L-L-W

When is Everton vs Newcastle United?

Everton will host Newcastle United at Hill Dickinson Stadium on Saturday, November 29. Kickoff is scheduled at 5:30 pm GMT.

Where to Watch Everton vs Newcastle United?

The Premier League contest will be available on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League for viewers in the UK.

Fans can also watch the Premier League match between Everton and Newcastle United on Sky Go and on the Sky Sports app, while it is also available via Now TV's Sports membership.

