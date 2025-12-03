03/12/2025





Jack Grealish’s 78th-minute strike helped Everton secure a 1-0 win over Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium.

The Dorset venue had been a bogey ground for the Blues as they failed to snatch three points here in seven previous attempts. On Tuesday, however, not only did the Toffees end their poor streak, but they also became the first team to defeat Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium in the Premier League this season.

It was Everton’s third win in their last four games and the Blues have climbed to ninth in the league standings on the back of that positive run.

Grealish professed his love for manager David Moyes for everything the Scot has done. “It is a brilliant team and I love the manager (David Moyes) to pieces,” Grealish said after the game.

“I have only known him a few months and I can’t speak highly enough of him as a person. How he makes me feel, how he makes me want to play for him – credit to him. We are doing well.

Grealish’s shot from the edge of the box took a big deflection off Bafodé Diakité before entering the net. It was the Manchester City loanee’s second goal for the club after he previously netted the winner against Crystal Palace at Hill Dickinson Stadium.

"I've scored two goals this season. One was like a tackle and one was a deflection, but I got hammered for years for not scoring, so I'm taking both of the goals!

The Toffees will also be delighted with returning to winning ways after suffering a crushing 4-1 loss to Newcastle United at home last weekend.

"We're doing well,” Grealish added.

"In the last game... we've had a few games like that at home where we've conceded quite early and just flopped a little bit for the rest of the game... Tottenham, Newcastle, but I feel like we've started well and we're in the top half of the league now.

“We have won three out of the last four; we are doing really well at the moment. We have another tough game on Saturday. We are just taking each game as it comes. We want to get as high in the table as possible. We are three points off the top four now.”

