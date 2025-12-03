03/12/2025





Jake O’Brien lauded the team’s character after Everton returned to winning ways with a 1-0 victory over Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium.

Jack Grealish’s 78th-minute goal helped the Blues clinch their first-ever Premier League win at the Dorset ground in eight attempts and they also became the first to beat Bournemouth on their home turf this season.

Three vital points against Andoni Iraola’s side sees the Toffees make their way into the top half of the table on the back of three wins in their last four games.

"We're buzzing," said O'Brien, who was named Sky Sports' Player of the Match after a superb individual display at centre-back.

"We knew it'd be a difficult game coming here but we were confident and knew if we stuck together, stuck to the game plan and stayed solid we could get the goal and that's what we did.

"We were patient. We knew we'd create chances and we had the quality to take them. You see the quality Jack has and he got the one that was enough for the win in the end.”

The players and fans will be especially delighted with the result, given the disappointing outing against Newcastle United at home. A poor first half saw David Moyes’ side concede three goals without reply as they slumped to a 4-1 loss.

Hailing the side’s character as they attempted to bounce back from the disappointing loss, O’Brien added, "We wanted to put it right after [the Newcastle defeat] because we were disappointed with the result. We did that so the next challenge is following it up because we've got another quick turnaround between our next game at the weekend.

"The mentality in the group is very good. We've got a strong group of lads and a lot of leaders in the changing room. Those things helped us bounce back. We knew we needed to put it behind us quickly because the next game was coming and we did that.”

The Irish international was thrust into central defence after Michael Keane, who’s partnered James Tarkowski at the heart of the Toffees backline, was unable to play through an injury. As a result, James Garner replaced O’Brien at right-back.

"It wasn't just the defenders making us solid but everyone played their part. The midfielders won the ball back a lot in midfield and got us up the pitch and the forward players kept it there, so it was a good all-round performance from everyone.

"We have belief. It's special to be part of this group and be looking upwards. We've got a lot of games over Christmas so we want to keep it going."

