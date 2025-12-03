03/12/2025





David Moyes confirms that Michael Keane played through an injury against Newcastle United, resulting in the centre-back missing the clash against Bournemouth on Tuesday.

Keane, who’s been a rock at the back since the beginning of the season, had played every single game for the Blues before their trip to Dorset. In his absence, Jake O’Brien switched to centre-back with James Garner replacing the Irish international at right-back instead.

Following Everton’s 1-0 triumph at Bournemouth, Moyes shared an update on Keane but didn’t provide specific details on what is supposed to be a calf problem.

“He actually played with the injury against Newcastle and we just couldn't keep him [playing] any longer. So we hope he'll not be [out for] too long,” said Moyes.

Keane’s injury further weakens the Blues squad, who are missing several players at the moment. Jarrad Branthwaite, Seamus Coleman and Merlin Rohl are already in the treatment room. Idrissa Gana Gueye served the second of his three-game ban and will be joined by Tim Iroegbunam, who picked up his fifth yellow card of the season at Vitality Stadium.

