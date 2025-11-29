29/11/2025

Everton went behind in the first minute against Newcastle Utd at the Hill Dickinson Stadium in a Saturday evening kick-off against a side that was without a win away from home in the Premier League this season.

The Blues tried their hardest to get back in the game but the scoreline only got worse and worse.

Two changes made to the team. as Iroegbunam and O'Brien start, as Moyes had no choice but to make at least two changes to the side that won at Manchester United.

With Everton now missing 5 players -- Gueye, Röhl, Coleman, Patterson and Branthwaite -- Adam Aznou and U21s Eli Campbell and Reece Welch join two keepers, Mark Travers and Tom King on the bench alongside Beto, Tyler Dibling, Carlos Alcaraz and Dwight McNeil.

No Nick Pope for the visitors with Sandro Tonali and Anthony Gordon dropped to the bench as Eddie Howe makes 6 changes from their midweek defeat at Marseille.

First Half

Everton started in the normal fashion but Woltemade was onto the clearance and Elango overlapped, forcing a corner from Pickford's save, which Newcastle's Thiaw glanced past Pickford with ease inside the first minute, 0-1. The hoof forward is so ridiculous and it finally cost us, with Barry not winning his first aerial duel.

Everton worked hard in the circumstances to take more control of the game, and settled down from that early shock. Grealish played a clever ball forward for Barry but he lost his footing.

The Toon countered, getting a long throw and then another corner, this one cleared. But they came back from the other side, Keane across to block and deflect Barnes's shot behind for their third corner. It was a brilliant delivery but Everton were given a free-kick.

From that, Ndiaye did well to put in a great cross that looked good for Barry but he missed it. Tarkowski then chested the ball down for Keane whose shot was heavily deflected behind. The corner saw Barry head just over as Keane was manhandled.

Grealish did brilliantly to get to the byeline for a layback that was pushed back to Garner, who couldn't get the required curl on his wayward shot. Everton were dominating the play but needed more guile to get past the massed green defence.

From a quick free-kick, it looked like Grealish could create something from the left but his low cross was cleared. A great pass from Barry to Grealish, then forward for Dewsbury-Hall, won another corner.

Everton tried everything to make their play count as they kept the ball and worked it around well until it went out for an Everton throw, but it was called wrong by the linesman as Joelinton went down.

Newcastle mounted only their second attack and O'Brien was embarrassed into conceding a corner, presumably no shout for him. Newcastle kept the play moving around and Everton had two chances to but failed to clear...

First Livramento's off-target shot was played back and Miley volleyed into the turf, a straight ball for him to save -- only it smacked down off his palms and between his legs into the net; 0-2. An unbelievable error for the England Number 1.

Next, Hall isn't challenged and his shot loops up and clips off the top of the bar with Pickford somewhat nonplussed.

A brilliant ball from Grealish plays in Barry who does not have the speed, the strength or the guile to stop Burn shepherding him and the ball behind harmlessly. Again, Grealish played a lovely ball forward for Barry and he seemed to stand on the ball! Grealish had anpother a chance to push up again but it faded rapidly.

Barnes tried to run past O'Brien but was stopped well. But Everton were stunned by conceding that second goal and struggled to play forward as they had been after conceding the first.

Everton tried to work the ball forward again but the massed Newcastle defence denied them any space. Mykolenko did get in a cross but it was too far ahead of Barry. More sharp Blues passing still failed to create penetration, Garner's deep crossfield cross to O'Brien not producing anything.

Newcastle had another attack and came shockingly close to a third, Hall getting behind the lines but not creating a real chance. O'Brien put in a deep cross but it was well cleared

Newcastle came forward again after Ramsdale threw the ball out to Livramento on the right who clipped a routine pass down the wing. Iroegbunam misjudged the bounce, which allowed Elanga to get behind him and play a square through-pass to Woltemade on the edge of the Everton area unchallenged.

Woltemade was left in acres of space with time to lift the ball high over the advancing Pickford for a hapless third goal despite Tarkowski's desperate goal-line attempted clearance; 0-3.

Everton got back into the Newcastle penalty area with Dewsbury-Hall forcing a corner off Burn that he was very upset about. But nothing came except the half-time whistle and a massive chorus of boos from the stunned Hill Dickinson Evertonians, the first half an unmitigated defensive disaster from Everton.

Second Half

So... losing 0-3 at home, what can Moyes do? Alcaraz on for Iroegbunam. But they would need something miraculous to get past this Newcastle defence.

Everton worked it around in a slow and ponderous manner, trying to prevent the loose ball that would allow Newcastle to counter. But they did and got oh so close to a fourth, Barnes getting behind the line yet again with ease. Keane had to clear in desperation.

Barry did well to keep the ball considering he fell over, getting the ball out to Ndiaye whose curling shot at Ramsdale was Everton's first sort-of shot on goal.

Dewsbury-Hall had space on the turnover and Grealish won a corner. It came back off Ramsdale and Barnes on the line, out to Alcaraz who had a huge run-up to blast a thunderous shot onto the crossbar.

Barry lost a simple duel with Liivramento, and Newcastle mounted another attackk that needed to be stalled. Barnes again embarrassed O'Brien and Pickford had to block behind in the one-on one.

From the corner, it falls to Woltemade who surely must score, but no, it is blocked off the line by Tarkowski after beating Pickford, and worked around and then crossed deep to the far post where Thiaw again climbs highest for a strong header past Pickford; 0-4.

Everton kept pushing forward with now no chance of rescuing the game the faithful Blues deserting in their droves as the players pressed hard for at least a consolation goal.

And Barry finally got that goal, after he tried to head it first, then slices his shot into the net. But the ball accidentally brushes his hand and VAR rules it out! So still no goal for Thierno Barry.

A hopeful punt forward from Tarkowski on the half-way line is controlled brilliantly by Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall between two defenders and slotted in for that consolation goal, a very slick and composed finish.

Keane had to block a Livramento cross behind for a corner. Another fantastic delivery by Hall is punched away by Pickford amidst the crowd. Grealish tried to advance down the wing but Livramento stops him.

Ramsey got wide down that left channel this time and drove at Pickford who came out well to block. Tyler Dibling on for the last 10 minutes as Moyes's admission that we had no hope of rescuing this game... so why not?

But Newcastle kept coming forward when they got possession. But Everton repelled them and won a corner that was cleared out to Alcaraz but his technique his time was all wrong.

In the dying seconds, Dibling showed a glimpse, dodging past a defender and crossing for Dewsbury-Hall whose shot was just 6 inches too high.

And so the most ignominious defeat imaginable after Everton's great win at Old Traffor on Monday came to pass on a wet Sautrday night down on the docks. It's a funny old game...

Everton: Pickford, Mykolenko, Keane, Tarkowski, O'Brien, Iroegbunam (46' Alcaraz), Garner, Grealish (80' McNeil), Dewsbury-Hall, Ndiaye (80' Dibling), Barry (87' Beto).

Subs not Used: Travers, King, Aznou, Campbell, Welch.

Newcastle Utd: Ramsdale; Livramento, Thiaw, Burn, Hall (90' Schar); Miley, Bruno Guimaraes (90' Tonali) , Joelinton; Elanga (70' Willock), Woltemade (90' Gordon), Barnes (70 Ramsey).

Subs not Used: Ruddy, J Murphy, A Murphy, Neave.

Referee: Craig Pawson.