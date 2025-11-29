Michael Kenrick 29/11/2025 54comments  |  Jump to last
Everton 1 - 4 Newcastle Utd

Everton went behind in the first minute against Newcastle Utd at the Hill Dickinson Stadium in a Saturday evening kick-off against a side that was without a win away from home in the Premier League this season. 

The Blues tried their hardest to get back in the game but the scoreline only got worse and worse. 

Two changes made to the team. as Iroegbunam and O'Brien start, as Moyes had no choice but to make at least two changes to the side that won at Manchester United.

With Everton now missing 5 players -- Gueye, Röhl, Coleman, Patterson and Branthwaite -- Adam Aznou and U21s Eli Campbell and Reece Welch join two keepers, Mark Travers and Tom King on the bench alongside Beto, Tyler Dibling, Carlos Alcaraz and Dwight McNeil. 

No Nick Pope for the visitors with Sandro Tonali and Anthony Gordon dropped to the bench as Eddie Howe makes 6 changes from their midweek defeat at Marseille.

First Half

Everton started in the normal fashion but Woltemade was onto the clearance and Elango overlapped, forcing a corner from Pickford's save, which Newcastle's Thiaw glanced past Pickford with ease inside the first minute, 0-1. The hoof forward is so ridiculous and it finally cost us, with Barry not winning his first aerial duel.  

Everton worked hard in the circumstances to take more control of the game, and settled down from that early shock. Grealish played a clever ball forward for Barry but he lost his footing. 

The Toon countered, getting a long throw and then another corner, this one cleared. But they came back from the other side, Keane across to block and deflect Barnes's shot behind for their third corner. It was a brilliant delivery but Everton were given a free-kick. 

From that, Ndiaye did well to put in a great cross that looked good for Barry but he missed it. Tarkowski then chested the ball down for Keane whose shot was heavily deflected behind. The corner saw Barry head just over as Keane was manhandled.  

Grealish did brilliantly to get to the byeline for a layback that was pushed back to Garner, who couldn't get the required curl on his wayward shot. Everton were dominating the play but needed more guile to get past the massed green defence. 

From a quick free-kick, it looked like Grealish could create something from the left but his low cross was cleared. A great pass from Barry to Grealish, then forward for Dewsbury-Hall, won another corner.

Everton tried everything to make their play count as they kept the ball and worked it around well until it went out for an Everton throw, but it was called wrong by the linesman as Joelinton went down.  

Newcastle mounted only their second attack and O'Brien was embarrassed into conceding a corner, presumably no shout for him. Newcastle kept the play moving around and Everton had two chances to but failed to clear...

First Livramento's off-target shot was played back and Miley volleyed into the turf, a straight ball for him to save -- only it smacked down off his palms and between his legs into the net; 0-2. An unbelievable error for the England Number 1.

Next, Hall isn't challenged and his shot loops up and clips off the top of the bar with Pickford somewhat nonplussed. 

A brilliant ball from Grealish plays in Barry who does not have the speed, the strength or the guile to stop Burn shepherding him and the ball behind harmlessly. Again, Grealish played a lovely ball forward for Barry and he seemed to stand on the ball! Grealish had anpother a chance to push up again but it faded rapidly.

Barnes tried to run past O'Brien but was stopped well. But Everton were stunned by conceding that second goal and struggled to play forward as they had been after conceding the first. 

Everton tried to work the ball forward again but the massed Newcastle defence denied them any space. Mykolenko did get in a cross but it was too far ahead of Barry. More sharp Blues passing still failed to create penetration, Garner's deep crossfield cross to O'Brien not producing anything. 

Newcastle had another attack and came shockingly close to a third, Hall  getting behind the lines but not creating a real chance. O'Brien put in a deep cross but it was well cleared

Newcastle came forward again after Ramsdale threw the ball out to Livramento on the right who clipped a routine pass down the wing. Iroegbunam misjudged the bounce, which allowed Elanga to get behind him and play a square through-pass to Woltemade on the edge of the Everton area unchallenged.

Woltemade was left in acres of space with time to lift the ball high over the advancing Pickford for a hapless third goal despite Tarkowski's desperate goal-line attempted clearance; 0-3. 

Everton got back into the Newcastle penalty area with Dewsbury-Hall forcing a corner off Burn that he was very upset about. But nothing came except the half-time whistle and a massive chorus of boos from the stunned Hill Dickinson Evertonians, the first half an unmitigated defensive disaster from Everton. 

Second Half

So... losing 0-3 at home, what can Moyes do? Alcaraz on for Iroegbunam. But they would need something miraculous to get past this Newcastle defence. 

Everton worked it around in a slow and ponderous manner, trying to prevent the loose ball that would allow Newcastle to counter.  But they did and got oh so close to a fourth, Barnes getting behind the line yet again with ease.  Keane had to clear in desperation.  

Barry did well to keep the ball considering he fell over, getting the ball out to Ndiaye whose curling shot at Ramsdale was Everton's first sort-of shot on goal. 

Dewsbury-Hall had space on the turnover and Grealish won a corner. It came back off Ramsdale and Barnes on the line, out to Alcaraz who had a huge run-up to blast a thunderous shot onto the crossbar.

Barry lost a simple duel with Liivramento, and Newcastle mounted another attackk that needed to be stalled.  Barnes again embarrassed O'Brien and Pickford had to block behind in the one-on one.

From the corner, it falls to Woltemade who surely must score, but no, it is blocked off the line by Tarkowski after beating Pickford, and worked around and then crossed deep to the far post where Thiaw again climbs highest for a strong header past Pickford; 0-4.

Everton kept pushing forward with now no chance of rescuing the game the faithful Blues deserting in their droves as the players pressed hard for at least a consolation goal. 

And Barry finally got that goal, after he tried to head it first, then slices his shot into the net. But the ball accidentally brushes his hand and VAR rules it out! So still no goal for Thierno Barry. 

A hopeful punt forward from Tarkowski on the half-way line is controlled brilliantly by Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall between two defenders and slotted in for that consolation goal, a very slick and composed finish.

Keane had to block a Livramento cross behind for a corner. Another fantastic delivery by Hall is punched away by Pickford amidst the crowd.  Grealish tried to advance down the wing but Livramento stops him.

Ramsey got wide down that left channel this time and drove at Pickford who came out well to block. Tyler Dibling on for the last 10 minutes as Moyes's admission that we had no hope of rescuing this game... so why not?

But Newcastle kept coming forward when they got possession. But Everton repelled them and won a corner that was cleared out to Alcaraz but his technique his time was all wrong.  

In the dying seconds, Dibling showed a glimpse, dodging past a defender and crossing for Dewsbury-Hall whose shot was just 6 inches too high.

And so the most ignominious defeat imaginable after Everton's great win at Old Traffor on Monday came to pass on a wet Sautrday night down on the docks. It's a funny old game...

Everton: Pickford, Mykolenko, Keane, Tarkowski, O'Brien, Iroegbunam (46' Alcaraz), Garner, Grealish (80' McNeil), Dewsbury-Hall, Ndiaye (80' Dibling), Barry (87' Beto).

Subs not Used: Travers, King, Aznou, Campbell, Welch.

Newcastle Utd: Ramsdale; Livramento, Thiaw, Burn, Hall (90' Schar); Miley, Bruno Guimaraes (90' Tonali) , Joelinton; Elanga (70' Willock), Woltemade (90' Gordon), Barnes (70 Ramsey).

Subs not Used: Ruddy, J Murphy, A Murphy, Neave.

Referee: Craig Pawson.

 

Reader Comments (54)

Rob Hooton
1 Posted 29/11/2025 at 17:12:29
Not sure why but I don’t feel confident about this one - as Newcastle have such poor away form I don’t want that to end tonight!

Defensive replacements looking very light indeed, hope the boys win it for us tonight and come through unscathed.

I’m going to take a punt on 3-1 to the Blues with Barry to finally score.

Neil Tyrrell
2 Posted 29/11/2025 at 17:25:20
3-0, these are shite

COYB

Les Callan
3 Posted 29/11/2025 at 17:34:24
That world class goalie…..again.
Craig Walker
4 Posted 29/11/2025 at 17:56:42
Poor 25 mins from Pickford, unusually. Need 2 back and quickly.
Neil Tyrrell
5 Posted 29/11/2025 at 17:57:11
WTF is Pickford doing on that second goal?
Les Callan
6 Posted 29/11/2025 at 17:57:35
And what’s he laughing at ?
John Wignall
7 Posted 29/11/2025 at 18:13:42
Defence all over the place.cant.deal with there pace
Sean O\'Hanlon
8 Posted 29/11/2025 at 18:14:04
As always - we have a mini-run(2 games!!!), and then followed by the garbage! 0-2! What crap. The same ritual humiliation Evertonians face numerous times a season. We fall for it every time.

Moyes is shite and Barry & Beto should be shipped out! Bloody rubbish!

Craig Walker
9 Posted 29/11/2025 at 18:16:38
Ireogbunam is too slow and flat footed. He nearly cost us a few minutes back. We play nice stuff but the final ball is dreadful.
Rob Jones
10 Posted 29/11/2025 at 18:18:02
This might be a step too far for me with Moyes. Tottenham was a freak result, but forgiveable. This is not.
Jonathan Tasker
11 Posted 29/11/2025 at 18:18:32
IROEGBUNAM RESPONSIBLE FOR SECOND AND THIRD GOALS

OFFERS NOTHING

ABSOLUTE GARBAGE

Daniel A Johnson
12 Posted 29/11/2025 at 18:19:08
Nice but Dim Tim bloody twice
Sean O\'Hanlon
13 Posted 29/11/2025 at 18:20:39
Neil #2, Right about the score but wrong about team team! Yes, it's Everton who are indeed garbage
Rob Jones
14 Posted 29/11/2025 at 18:23:20
On a side note, congratulations to the new owners of this website. You've absolutely killed this place, there's no engagement, no forum, and you've destroyed this as a community. Well done, guys.
Andrew McLawrence
15 Posted 29/11/2025 at 18:25:37
Waiting now for the inevitable Gordon cameo and goal...
Neil Tyrrell
16 Posted 29/11/2025 at 18:26:04
Indeed Sean, backed the wrong horse today.

Don't know if I can stomach watching the 2nd half but probably will. Feels like masochism though.

Jack Convery
17 Posted 29/11/2025 at 18:27:49
They have 2 lads at full back, who know how to support the winger in front of them - we don't. That slap has turned into a slap in the face of us Evertonians. Idrissa is being badly missed but it's his fault he's not there. Tim a decent late sub but not a starter for me. The senior pros, not showing anything in that half. Howe made 6 changes, something we could never do. Elanga has yet to score for the barcodes. He must be licking his lips for the 2nd half.

Did they drink Manchester dry on Monday night ?

Kieran Kinsella
18 Posted 29/11/2025 at 18:27:50
I hate to be overly critical but I am slightly disappointed with that first half.
Syd Mavris
19 Posted 29/11/2025 at 18:28:32
The new “holy trinity” need to get more involved, they are offering nothing at moment.

Tim is awful, untfit or just lacks effort.

The answer's not swapping Barry for Beto... over to the Grim Reaper to sort.

Jake Mcdonough
20 Posted 29/11/2025 at 18:29:06
Awful
Nicolas Piñon
21 Posted 29/11/2025 at 18:30:02
If he doesn't take Iroegbunam off now at half-time, he really should leave.
Rob Jones
22 Posted 29/11/2025 at 18:30:04
Move Dewsbury-Hall back to centre-mid, sub Alcaraz on for Ireogbunam, and force Tim post-match to watch the goals until his fucking eyes bleed.
Jake Mcdonough
23 Posted 29/11/2025 at 18:45:29
Awful
Syd Mavris
24 Posted 29/11/2025 at 18:48:45
Pickford 2 - Iroegbunam 2.
Gavin Johnson
25 Posted 29/11/2025 at 18:58:00
I've knocked the telly off at half-time.

I feel for those people who paid to watch that kind of performance.

Jake Mcdonough
26 Posted 29/11/2025 at 19:01:56
I hate the mentality at this club, it's so rotten. From the team to the fans. I made the mistake of watching the Sundelamd game before hand. The Stadium of Light was so loud, you couldn't hear the commentators. So far, unless we score, all you can hear all game is the away fans.

As for the players, we will never win anything in my lifetime. They are so beyond awful. We never replaced Gueye with any quality when he first left until he re-signed and yet still we rely on a 36-year-old every game with no successor lined up.

The strikers we have signed in the last decade have been simply abysmal. One somewhat success in Calvert-Lewin, who we let out for free after nursing back to health over and over again.

And the lack of pace...

We haven't had any pace in the team since we let Gordon go in 2022. Every team are so quick in the build-up and we are so slow -- no one moves the ball quick enough. The recruitment has been appealing. All of them need replacing by the owners if they are serious.

The mentality is poor -- you can't go from one of the best performances of the season to utterly hopeless in less than a week!!!

Paul Murray
27 Posted 29/11/2025 at 19:14:17
Tim, oh so dim. How this lad plays in the Premier League, I just do not know. He's not even Championship class and his performance today is the worst I've seen in years.

Just not at the races today... looks like they had the Christmas party last night. On the plus side, thankfully Dithering Dave has finally put Charly Alcaraz on in his position and Dewsbury-Hall in his central midfield.

Just need to write this off... a few days, the boys were amazing.

Sean O\'Hanlon
28 Posted 29/11/2025 at 19:18:57
Where are all the Pickford lovers today?

Yes, makes a few good saves in a few games -- then goes crazy in the next group of games.

Syd Mavris
29 Posted 29/11/2025 at 19:19:38
4-1 down, four minutes to go and it’s tippy /tappy football at the back and Beto comes on, to do what ?

Moyes is clueless

Sean Kearns
30 Posted 29/11/2025 at 19:20:13
Cry some more, Barry lad, on that £40k per week... 😂 he's Shite! And not getting any sympathy from me.

Beto is better and would have at least nicked a goal if he'd started the last 3-4 games!….

Can we start Dewsbury-Hall up top next time out please. These two clowns need to be binned asap, but I understand that, from a business perspective, we have to play Beto and Barry in the hope they nick goals and keep their market value up.

If we bench them, we would wipe £10M off their value, such is the modern game.

Neil Tyrrell
31 Posted 29/11/2025 at 19:31:28
Why oh why do I get my hopes up every time a win could shoot us up the table? For the last 10-15 tears, seems like we bottle it every single time. Yet I always think this time will be different. Guess Kurt Cobain said it best... what is wrong with me?

Why does Barry fall over so much, does he not use studs? Beto too for that matter. For all their effort, they both look like Bambi On Ice way too often to ever be effective footballers.

Do we lead the league in disallowed goals?
Is it possible to have a negative xG?
Why did Pickford break out the clown shoes today?
Who is this Dibling fella?

Rob Jones
32 Posted 29/11/2025 at 19:34:10
Sean, knock it off, you're supposed to be a fucking fan.

He had a bad game. He made mistakes. He won us the game on Monday night. He's kept us in the Premier League the past three years.

"Pickford lovers". For fuck's sake... Some of the posts on this site are embarrassing these days.

Jake Mcdonough
33 Posted 29/11/2025 at 19:39:07
For me this result falls on our recruitment team again.

We have a decent first 11 with a fully fit team, but our second options are hopeless. We don't have anyone who can come on and play on the level that our starters play at or even have a similar profile.

How we didn't sign a right-back is beyond me. We need a right-back, a left-back, a striker, a Gana replacement and pace.

Iroegbunam had an awful game and Alcarz and Garner, although technically brilliant, are not modern-day midfielders. We need pace and energy box-to-box players in there. We need overlapping full-backs with pace. We need wingers with pace. We have non of that on the bench. It's poor.

Paul Kossoff
34 Posted 29/11/2025 at 19:40:34
Donate your wages to Alder Hay, all of you.
Tom Bowers
35 Posted 29/11/2025 at 19:41:13
What can you say about this team after what they achieved on Monday?

Inconsistency could be applied but beaten 4-1 at home against a team who haven't won away. Excuses can be made for other poor performances this season but not this one.

Okay, we can all blame Moyes yet again but, only a few days ago, he was praised.

The glaring weaknesses are still there and there will be more games like this with the odd win now and then unless those weaknesses are addressed in January or sooner but nothing much will happen in December I'm sure.

Apart from the woeful attack force, the midfield is still inadequate, even with Gana in it.

Syd Mavris
36 Posted 29/11/2025 at 19:42:48
Looks like that shower will spend a rainy Sunday dragging tractor tyres up and down Ainsdale Beach all day, the “Moyesiah!” don't forget!

Get rid pronto.

Bill Hawker
37 Posted 29/11/2025 at 19:42:57
Evertonians having a go at Pickford tonight?

Well I never... In all seriousness, it just wasn't our night. Newcastle playing peak Everton football. Concede possession, absorb the onslaught, hit on the counter or break, rinse and repeat.

Timmy Iroegbunam had a nightmare of a match. Pickford could have done better but he's done more for this club than any other player over the past 10 years. I'm not gonna get on him for a rough game.

One thing is for sure, this match once again highlighted our needs in January and beyond.

Tony Heron
38 Posted 29/11/2025 at 19:43:21
O'Brien very poor tonight, it's criminal that the right-back position hasn't been sorted yet.

I think Jordan will be dissapointed with his performance, crosses are definitely his Achilles heel.

Felt gutted for Barry, keep your head up lad, there's a player there and I think he'll come good.

Danny Baily
39 Posted 29/11/2025 at 19:43:59
A bad night. After conceding first, we responded well. Individual errors cost us twice before the break and the scoreline set the narrative for the rest of the game.

A bit of luck might have changed the story tonight. Need to put this behind us; we're a good side, and Bournemouth are pretty open in their play.

Kieran Kinsella
40 Posted 29/11/2025 at 19:45:27
Jake,

I agree. We start every game with a handicap as we don't have a right-back at all, and a sub-par left-back. Not to mention no striker. Once you remove anyone else from the equation, eg, Gana, we have at best three-quarters of a team. Scary thing is that we are about to lose Ndiaye in addition to Gana for a month.

As far as recruitment goes, yes, it was a tough summer to find a striker, as Man Utd and Liverpool have discovered at great cost. But we have been needing an right-back for about 6 years now.

Likewise, Mykolenko seemingly signed by Bill Kenwright, was quickly found lacking at this level about 4 years ago. But successive coaches, DoFs have done nothing to address the issue.

Mike Powell
41 Posted 29/11/2025 at 19:45:46
Tarky was awful again, along with Tim.

That game was awful. Back down to earth after the Man Utd game... or should I say back to normal?

Stu Gre
42 Posted 29/11/2025 at 19:48:18
All very Moyes. Been here before, Christ how long before we see something different?
Michael Kenrick
43 Posted 29/11/2025 at 19:48:51
Rob, did you not see the link to the Live Forum?
Dave Abrahams
44 Posted 29/11/2025 at 19:49:34
I think the paucity of the squad was shown today although the game was lost by mistakes. We never really threatened Newcastle who looked far better than their away results have shown this season.

Two goalies again, two defenders who have never played before, Dibling who has hardly played, McNeil and the inevitable but beyond reason of swapping Barry for Beto with 4 minutes left!

Heroes last Monday and -- despite the effort -- very poor today. We need another win before January to stop the worries again but, if we don't make a couple of signings in January, I think we might see a few more trouncings like today's.

Paul Kossoff
45 Posted 29/11/2025 at 19:49:50
Happy birthday, Eddy.

Howe did you do that?

Jack Convery
46 Posted 29/11/2025 at 19:50:49
Out-thought by Thomas Frank and now Eddie Howe.
Richard Nelson
47 Posted 29/11/2025 at 19:54:26
Just when you think they've turned the corner...

They never disappoint!

Brendan McLaughlin
48 Posted 29/11/2025 at 19:55:15
Gana's slap still reverberating
Tony Hughes
49 Posted 29/11/2025 at 19:59:12
We're consistentlÿ inconsistent.

Until we get two fullbacks who can play football, a beast of a central midfielder, and two centre-forwards who can control the ball to enable them to shoot, then it's going to be the same old.

Kieran Kinsella
50 Posted 29/11/2025 at 19:59:22
On Pickford, yeah he had a bad game... but people on the Live Forum act like he is an ongoing liability. He has played over 300 games for us, over 80 for England. He is not perfect.

Saying he had a bad game is fair; saying he is a bad goalie is not. Let he who is without fault cast the first stone.

Paul Kossoff
51 Posted 29/11/2025 at 20:03:27
Tony 38.

I felt gutted for Barry, keep your head up lad, £40k a week for a not fit for purpose who would struggle in League Two.
£30M.

With his bank account, he doesn't need your misguided sympathy. If he's sold in January, he wouldn't give us a backward glance. Turn it in.

Oliver Molloy
52 Posted 29/11/2025 at 20:04:52
On the back of a good showing at Old Trafford, all Evertonians were entitled to think we would win tonight, even though we all know this side is still lacking in many areas of the pitch.

Terrible performance all round, midfield non-existent and cut to ribbons -- far too easy. Special mention for Iroegbunam who was lethargic to say the least, and he wasn't alone - how we missed the energy of a 36-year-old today!

The Grealish factor is wearing off -- no chance of him making the World Cup squad on showings like this.

Pickford had a poor game and was guilty of two terrible mistakes for their second and third goals (he should have saved their second and stayed on his line for the third. I
suspect he will know!

Somebody above said Beto is better than Barry -- I would have to disagree with that.

Richarlison, if he was up for it and if Spurs would let him leave, is the striker who will get us goals -- he's not a risk, anyone else will be!

Billy Shears
53 Posted 29/11/2025 at 20:05:36
Normal service resumed. I am sure we'll lose down on the South coast on Tuesday night as well.

Sigh... we just make up the numbers in this league!

Jim Bennings
54 Posted 29/11/2025 at 20:07:12
We have to move on quickly and Tuesday will be a chance to quickly get this result gone.

If we lose at Bournemouth, then it festers until Saturday when we play Forest, who are revitalized under a fella we know can organize a team if nothing else.

I get tired of repeating it but we need pace in the side, we need to take some risks in January and get at least three attacking players in.

Ndiaye is out for possibly a month with Senegal, and he will be a loss even though some are critical of him bizarrely today, because for me he's our greatest ball carrier.

It's okay saying what striker do you sign, well I'd just take a punt on Parrott. He may or may not be the answer but one thing I do know is neither Beto or Barry are the answer going forward.

There can't be many sides in this league with a combined total of one goal from their strikers.

