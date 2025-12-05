05/12/2025





David Moyes’ second term as Everton manager has allowed the Toffees to hope and dream again.

Prior to this season, the Toffees were plagued with uncertainties over their future, and in essence, treading water until making the historic move to the Hill Dickinson Stadium.

Their start to the 2025-26 season has been characterised by some disappointments. Notably, an early exit from the Carabao Cup following a defeat against Premier League strugglers, Wolverhampton Wanderers.

But there is visible light when looking through this shroud of disappointment, and while Moyes may not be the long-term answer to all of Everton’s issues, there are factors that suggest the club is moving in the right direction.

Everton are exceeding their points total from recent seasons.

After 14 league games, the Toffees sit in 10th place with 21 points - leaving them just three points adrift of the top four.

Plans for a European tour would be a long shot for this Everton side, but regardless of where they finish this season, their start to the 2025-26 league campaign has been a refreshing one.

Last season, the Blues only managed to reach 21 points in February, as they found themselves in the middle of another relegation battle. The last time the Toffees managed to reach a greater points total at this stage was under Carlo Ancelotti in 2020.

Moyes has managed to guide Everton to a position of relative stability, and while the Premier League table remains compact, supporters have a belief to look at the teams above them, as opposed to below.

David Moyes has recorded one of the best away records in the league

Since making his move back to Merseyside in January 2025, Moyes’ side has claimed 27 points away from home.

During this period, only Arsenal have gathered more away points (30) than the Blues (27), while no side has recorded more away wins than Everton (8).

This impressive away form is something that has not been associated with the Toffees in recent years, and previously, it has left them utterly reliant on their home form.

In 2024, Everton won one Premier League away game in the entirety of the year, a 2-0 win against Ipswich Town in October. But a poor away record stretches even further into the recent past, as between the 2021-22 and 2023-24 seasons, Everton only managed nine wins in 57 away league matches.

Compared to their current away form, the Blues have already managed three away victories in the league this season, and have simultaneously overcome their poor records at Old Trafford and the Vitality Stadium.

Throughout recent relegation battles, Everton’s plan of action away from home has always been to settle for the draw and find their wins through home advantage. However, Moyes appears to have fuelled his team with a dose of resilience, which has allowed them to claim numerous noble away victories.

Individual players are starting to shine for Everton

Following the Toffees’ solid start to the season, loan signing and star winger, Jack Grealish, was awarded the Premier League player of the month (POTM) award for August after registering four assists in his first three league games.

This was the first time since September 2020 that an Everton player had been given the individual honour, with Dominic Calvert-Lewin last to pick up the award. Recently, Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall has been praised for his individual performances, with the midfielder picking up a nomination for the POTM award for November.

This makes it successive seasons that Everton have had multiple players nominated for the Premier League’s POTM award. Last season, however, they were forced to wait until February 2025 to have another nominee, with Beto recognised for his goalscoring spree.

But in the 2022-23 and 2023-24 seasons, the Toffees had only one POTM nominee in each campaign, as they struggled to find any consistency over two turbulent league campaigns.

While some individuals have struggled this season, most notably in the centre-forward department, it is pleasing to see some display high-quality performances and receive official recognition for this.

Placing a focus on Grealish and Dewsbury-Hall, the pair have been brought out of their shells under Moyes after difficult periods at their former clubs. Moyes’s ability to get the best out of individuals can only spell good fortune for Everton.

