Everton manager David Moyes insists that the Toffees need to build on their positive run of form after winning four of the last five games.

They’ve kept clean sheets in each of those wins and have bounced back well after the trouncing at the hands of Newcastle United at home. They’re now seventh in the league table heading into the clash against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge this weekend.

“We’re pleased with the things we’re doing and we want to keep it going. We want to get in a strong position and start challenging the top sides,” Moyes said in the pre-match press conference.

Asked about the side’s improved away form since his arrival, with only Arsenal winning more points on the road than the Toffees, Moyes said, “It shows you what the players are capable of. Their resilience, at times, has been impeccable.

“We have a huge opponent this weekend but we’re looking forward to it and want to keep it going.”

The task at hand, however, will be extremely difficult. Everton haven’t won at Stamford Bridge since 1994, when Paul Rideout scored the only goal in the game. Moyes pointed to the fact that his side won against Bournemouth and Manchester United recently, two grounds where Everton didn’t have a great record either.

“Chelsea Football Club have had some brilliant teams over several years with some great managers and great players. It’s always been difficult to beat them and they’re no different now.

“They were criticised a little bit for the way they were going about their business but they’ve brought in some amazing players. They’re going in the right direction.

“I think we go there in a good place, we go there in good spirits. We have a feeling we’ll give it a good go and see how it goes. But we’ve also got to remember we’re up against a side who have spent a side who I don’t even know how much they’ve spent and have a good bundle of players.”

