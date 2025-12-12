12/12/2025





Jarrad Branthwaite is making solid progress as he recovers from his injury and is back on the grass, says Everton manager David Moyes.

Branthwaite hasn’t played a single minute of official football this season after persistent injury problems. The young centre-back, who signed a new deal with the club this summer, required surgery in October after suffering another relapse on a hamstring issue.

Michael Keane has stepped up superbly in his absence, but Moyes is keen on ensuring Branthwaite returns to full fitness. While he’s not ready to feature in the squad list at the moment, the 23-year-old is back on the grass.

Merlin Rohl, signed on loan from SC Freiburg, is also recovering well after a hernia operation last month and could return to the squad in a few weeks.

“Jarrad and Merlin are back on the grass and doing some work,” Moyes said in his pre-match press conference before facing Chelsea.

"Merlin is obviously much further on than Jarrad but they are both back on the grass. Hopefully, we see them soon.”

The Toffees will also welcome Idrissa Gana Gueye and Tim Iroegbunam back into the squad after they missed the clash against Nottingham Forest due to suspension.

Gana, returning to the fold after a three-game ban, will have a brief stay in the Everton team. Along with compatriot Iliman Ndiaye, the veteran midfielder will leave to join the Senegal national team for the Africa Cup of Nations after Saturday’s match at Stamford Bridge.

"We have to respect completely the Africa Cup of Nations," added Moyes.

"The players will go to play in the tournament for their countries and rightly so. It's a great thing they get selected for their countries and we hope they do well.

"Obviously, I don't think it's something that's ever pleased any manager at any club that you have to lose your players, but we've got them for this weekend, then we'll wish them well."

Club captain Seamus Coleman remains sidelined with a hamstring issue and is expected to miss the trip to London.

