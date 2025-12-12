12/12/2025





David Moyes has showered praise on “excellent” Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall ahead of the midfielder’s return to Stamford Bridge this weekend.

Signed from Chelsea this summer, Dewsbury-Hall has been a phenomenal signing for Everton. He’s the joint top-scorer for the club with four goals and has six goal contributions in the league this season.

The 27-year-old has scored three goals in his last four games, including in wins over Manchester United and Nottingham Forest, and has been nominated for the Premier League player of the month for November on the back of his great run.

He’s expected to play an instrumental role against his former side Chelsea, where he was a peripheral figure and made only two starts in the Premier League last season.

“Well, he has been excellent and he’s brought some goals and assists. He has brought us calmness at times and has looked a really comfortable footballer,” Moyes said in his pre-match press conference.

“He has shown that previously at Leicester and Chelsea but maybe he just needed a little bit more attention and love. The supporters have taken to him greatly here. We’re really pleased with him, he’s done well for us and long may that continue.”

The Everton number 22 crafted the opening goal and scored the final goal in the 3-0 thrashing of Nottingham Forest at home. In between those two moments was Thierno Barry’s first goal for the club.

The French striker made 16 appearances without scoring after signing from Villarreal this summer. The goal against Forest, however, has “made a big difference” for Barry.

“I think his mood has changed greatly but I’d sensed it for a little while,” added Moyes.

“He's settled in more now, he's training better and he's looking more comfortable in the actions we're asking him to do.

“I was pleased he got the goal because as a number nine, you’re judged by the goals you score.

“He’s shown he’s a good team player and he’s certainly speaking more than he did before. I don’t know whether it’s because he’s more confident while speaking English or it’s just confidence in general but the goal seems to have made a big difference as well.”

The Everton boss was also asked about Tyler Dibling, who has been on the periphery of the squad and has struggled for minutes after signing from Southampton. Despite being the most expensive signing for the Toffees this summer, Dibling has made only eight appearances for the club and has experienced a meagre 76 minutes of Premier League action so far.

“There’s a few of them - Charly Alcaraz, Tyler Dibling, Dwight McNeil - who are all keen to get selected and put into the side. They’ll all be used in the coming weeks and months, I’ve got not doubt about that,” he added.

