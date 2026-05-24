24/05/2026





Everton are the visitors at Tottenham Hotspur for the final fixture of the 2025-26 Premier League season, with a massive threat of possible relegation hanging over the hosts.

But that only comes about if Everton deny them a result today by winning... and West Ham Utd beat Leeds Utd at the London Stadium a few miles away in Stratford.

The chances of an Everton win seem slim if you look at the dreadful record Everton have against Spurs in London, having lost the last four encounters, scoring just one goal while conceding 12!!!

You have to go back to the dim and distant days of the unfairly maligned Carlo Ancelotti, who got Dominic Calvert-Lewin firing on target from close range, his goal winning that soulless encounter behind closed doors during the Covid Pandemic back in September 2020.

Before that, you have to go back almost 20 years to 30 November 2008, when Everton last won at Spurs... under David Moyes!

And coming back to more recent times, The Toffees need to avenge a horrible 3-0 home defeat to Spurs back in October, when the problem was defending corners properly to stop Van de Ven from scoring.

But will David Moyes even go there if an Everton win could mean relegating his old club, West Ham? Far easier and less stressful to oversee another spineless performance to go along with the last six that have seen Everton slip down the Premier League table and drop out of the European places.

Which path will Moyes choose???

Team News

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