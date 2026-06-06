06/06/2026





Tonight, Thomas Tuchel launches his "comfortable being uncomfortable" era in Florida, dragging a heavily fatigued England squad into the humid, 32°C cauldron of Tampa’s Raymond James Stadium (complete with a giant replica pirate ship behind one of the goals, just in case anyone forgot we are in America) to do battle with New Zealand.

If you were hoping for a classic, high-octane footballing masterclass to kick off the summer, prepare to be fiercely underwhelmed. This match has all the hallmarks of a glorified, heat-soaked training session masquerading as an international event.

Feel The Heat

The FA has loudly branded this Florida camp a "data-driven acclimatisation process." Does this mean they are intentionally baking the players? Coming off a bruising domestic season, the squad is being dropped into a swampy furnace to see who collapses first.

Don’t look for tactical epiphanies or fluid passing sequences tonight; look for how many times Jude Bellingham or Harry Kane have to chug an electrolyte gel just to keep from cramping.

No pain, No gain

Friendly matches against teams ranked comfortably outside the world's elite (New Zealand sit well down the Fifa rankings) serve exactly one purpose for international managers: absolute immunity. If England win 5-0, it was a "professional, clinical workout against a structured block."

If they stutter to a turgid, error-strewn 1-0 win or — heaven forbid — a draw, Tuchel can simply shrug and blame the humidity, hard NFL turf, and "heavy legs" from training. It is a win-win for the dugout, and a lose-win for anyone paying to watch it.

Thankfully, or mercifully, the national 'moment' willl be broadcast free to air on ITV, starting in at 8:15 pm BST. We might get to see Jordan Pickford in goal... but Tuchel surely has a firm picture of what his star England goalie can do for him and may well be tempted to check instead what else he has on the bench.

This ain't no egg-ball contest

In sharp contrast to a long and storied history of rugby matches between England and the All-Blacks in Rugby Union, this is only the third time these two nations have ever met to play this type of football.

The previous two encounters happened over a single week in June 1991, when Graham Taylor took England on a post-season tour of New Zealand. Former brief Everton hero Gary Lineker scrambled a late 1-0 win in the first game, and Stuart Pearce helped secure a 2-0 win in the second.

If tonight’s match matches the sheer, uninspired leg-readiness of those 1991 post-season exhibitions, we are in for a long 90 minutes.

Expect a slow, agonisingly deliberate pace, approximately 14 substitutions at halftime to completely kill whatever rhythm existed, and a post-match press conference heavily featuring the words “loading,” “metrics,” and “conditions.”

Gunners no show

Incredibly, there will be no Declan Rice or Bukayo Saka, no Eberechi Eze, no Noni Madueke. The stars of the newly crowned Premier League Champions have been granted an extended rest period because they were busy tasting defeat in Europe's showpiece final just a few days ago. While the rest of the squad has been baking in Florida, they were cooling their heels...

But in a piece of typical, modern scheduling comedy, they are actually scheduled to land in Florida and link up with the squad today — meaning they will likely be watching this game from the air or a hotel suite, entirely unavailable to feel the Bermuda grass beneath their feet.

England vs New Zealand

Kick-off: Tonight, 9:00 pm BST / 4:00 pm EDT

Live coverage on ITV from 8:15 pm BST after team news at 8:00 pm.

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