02/07/2026



(Photo by Fran Santiago/Getty Images)

Idrissa Gana Gueye and Iliman Ndiaye suffered disappointment as Senegal’s World Cup campaign came to an end on Wednesday night.

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Gana Gueye and Ndiaye both started the Round of 32 clash against Belgium, with the latter earning his first start of the tournament after an impressive goal-scoring cameo against Iraq in the final group game.

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In one of the games of the tournament so far, Senegal looked set for a place in the last 16 after taking a two-goal lead into the final four minutes.

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Sunderland midfielder Habib Diarra had fired Senegal in front in the first half, before a brilliant effort from Crystal Palace winger Ismaila Sarr doubled the African side’s lead in Seattle.

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Belgium continued to trail 2-0 until the 86th minute, when ex-Everton forward Romelu Lukaku turned in his 92nd international goal for the Red Devils. The 32-year-old substitute’s effort set up a grandstand finish, with Belgium forcing extra time moments later, when Youri Tielemans headed home after some questionable goalkeeping from Mory Diaw.

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The extra-time period seemed set to lead to penalties until a late foul handed Belgium a dramatic chance to win it. Lamine Camara caught Tielemans in the area, with the Aston Villa midfielder stepping up to convert from the spot with 125 minutes played.

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Senegal’s World Cup campaign is over, and Ndiaye will return to Everton for pre-season after a summer break. Gana Gueye’s future is less clear, after the veteran midfielder’s contract with the club officially expired this week.

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Senegal’s exit leaves Jordan Pickford as the Toffees’ last remaining representative in North America. England will take on Mexico in the last 16 in the early hours of Monday morning (1am BST) after beating DR Congo on Wednesday evening.

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