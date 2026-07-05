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West Ham hoping to land Everton winger McNeil for relegation rebuild
West Ham are reportedly interested in signing Dwight McNeil as the club look to rebuild in the Championship next season.
McNeil is expected to leave Everton this summer after the collapse of a January move to Crystal Palace. The 26-year-old's deal is due to expire in 2027 and the Toffees are set to move McNeil on in the current window.
West Ham are seeking a winger amid doubts over Jarrod Bowen and Crysencio Summerville, who have both been linked with transfers away from the London Stadium, following the Hammers' relegation from the Premier League.
According to Sky Sports, West Ham are interested in McNeil. No official approach has yet been made and any pursuit will wait until West Ham's new director of player recruitment, Nils Koppen, has had an opportunity to discuss recruitment with head coach Nuno Espirito Santo. Koppen was this week appointed from FC Copenhagen to oversee transfers.
McNeil had undergone a medical with Crystal Palace in the final hours of the January transfer window after a £20m fee was agreed. However, the deal collaped after Palace failed to submit the required paperwork in time. Nottingham Forest have previously expressed interest in McNeil.
McNeil has made 128 appearances for Everton since arriving from Burnley in a £20m deal in 2022. He struggled for form and favour last season, making only 14 starts in the Premier League.
Reader Comments (20)
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2 Posted 05/07/2026 at 09:58:50
Perhaps Dibling will be given a run now, and we are gradually replacing zero pace with pace and talent. Tarks and Keane next, Hammers? Take your old boss too if you like.
3 Posted 05/07/2026 at 10:20:05
4 Posted 05/07/2026 at 10:26:18
5 Posted 05/07/2026 at 10:31:16
6 Posted 05/07/2026 at 10:49:27
Bowen would be interesting short term for the right money.
But right back right back please.
7 Posted 05/07/2026 at 10:54:31
I do think Alcaraz will be sold.
8 Posted 05/07/2026 at 10:57:41
These days you have to spend big to get into the elite group that are dominating the Premier league and those clubs will again invest huge sums to keep themselves in that elite group.
Buying young potential will only get you so far and if we are to restore this club to the elite group then spending £100 to £150m isn't going to do that. It may keep you away from relegation but it wont get us anywhere near the vast sums that regular Champions league clubs get. Last season Newcastle over acheived and got Champions league football but as happens often 1 season in Champions league often means no European football at all the following season, probably the reason they have had to sell Tonali.
9 Posted 05/07/2026 at 11:10:59
Problem for us fans is we don't know what their plans are, do they want to aim for the top or just muddle along mid tablish, I think just now it's the later.
10 Posted 05/07/2026 at 11:14:33
As for Spurs and their ambition, well you cant always spend your way out of trouble and have spent crazy money and have they got value ? I would say no but time will tell.
What I like about Everton is that we have been so savvy with the Hackney fee, it looks the same with George. It appears that our backroom team that are now in place are starting showing their worth.
I cant wait to see who we "eventually" get at right back and the same with the striker position, I think theres a few deals on the verge due to progress behind the scenes prior to the window being open.
The next two weeks are going to be exciting, this doesnt normally fit with Everton does it ?
11 Posted 05/07/2026 at 11:21:32
I realize we have to stay within PSR rules but so far I don't see TFG showing the ambition we need. TFG have also had a massive boost from Liverpool City Council ( which in itself is a rarity) as they have told LFC that they cant have any concerts during the month of July in order to give the residents in the area a break. Well seeing that doesn't apply to us TFG can have a field day in having a free run at attracting any possible concerts wanting to come to the City.
12 Posted 05/07/2026 at 11:23:47
13 Posted 05/07/2026 at 11:25:07
14 Posted 05/07/2026 at 11:57:53
15 Posted 05/07/2026 at 12:08:08
Back to Dwight, he played his part in keeping us in the PL with some very important performances both on and off the ball. But his consistency was poor, he could dominate a game (Brighton away), but it was far too infrequent. Best of luck to him if he does leave, I think we all felt it would have been better if he joined Palace in January.
16 Posted 05/07/2026 at 12:18:24
Spurs can spend £480m a year on their squad.
More than Double our entire turnover.
It’s nothing about ambition.
* the gap will have closed due to Hill Dickinson
17 Posted 05/07/2026 at 12:41:29
He's been a good signing for us but we have to move on and hopefully upwards.
18 Posted 05/07/2026 at 12:44:05
19 Posted 05/07/2026 at 13:16:48
I am sure the impact of Megan's health had a detrimental affect on Dwight's performances.
20 Posted 05/07/2026 at 13:17:19
He is also very one footed and lacks pace,something we desperately need at the club.
He would make a good acquisition for an ambitious Championship club or one trying to establish themselves in the PL.
Never a problem player or one playing with a gob on,I wish him well wherever he goes.
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1 Posted 05/07/2026 at 09:48:20