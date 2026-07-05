05/07/2026



(Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

West Ham are reportedly interested in signing Dwight McNeil as the club look to rebuild in the Championship next season.

McNeil is expected to leave Everton this summer after the collapse of a January move to Crystal Palace. The 26-year-old's deal is due to expire in 2027 and the Toffees are set to move McNeil on in the current window.

West Ham are seeking a winger amid doubts over Jarrod Bowen and Crysencio Summerville, who have both been linked with transfers away from the London Stadium, following the Hammers' relegation from the Premier League.

According to Sky Sports, West Ham are interested in McNeil. No official approach has yet been made and any pursuit will wait until West Ham's new director of player recruitment, Nils Koppen, has had an opportunity to discuss recruitment with head coach Nuno Espirito Santo. Koppen was this week appointed from FC Copenhagen to oversee transfers.

McNeil had undergone a medical with Crystal Palace in the final hours of the January transfer window after a £20m fee was agreed. However, the deal collaped after Palace failed to submit the required paperwork in time. Nottingham Forest have previously expressed interest in McNeil.

McNeil has made 128 appearances for Everton since arriving from Burnley in a £20m deal in 2022. He struggled for form and favour last season, making only 14 starts in the Premier League.

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