Harry Diamond 05/07/2026 20comments  |  Jump to last

(Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

West Ham are reportedly interested in signing Dwight McNeil as the club look to rebuild in the Championship next season.

McNeil is expected to leave Everton this summer after the collapse of a January move to Crystal Palace. The 26-year-old's deal is due to expire in 2027 and the Toffees are set to move McNeil on in the current window.

West Ham are seeking a winger amid doubts over Jarrod Bowen and Crysencio Summerville, who have both been linked with transfers away from the London Stadium, following the Hammers' relegation from the Premier League.

According to Sky Sports, West Ham are interested in McNeil. No official approach has yet been made and any pursuit will wait until West Ham's new director of player recruitment, Nils Koppen, has had an opportunity to discuss recruitment with head coach Nuno Espirito Santo. Koppen was this week appointed from FC Copenhagen to oversee transfers.

McNeil had undergone a medical with Crystal Palace in the final hours of the January transfer window after a £20m fee was agreed. However, the deal collaped after Palace failed to submit the required paperwork in time. Nottingham Forest have previously expressed interest in McNeil.

McNeil has made 128 appearances for Everton since arriving from Burnley in a £20m deal in 2022. He struggled for form and favour last season, making only 14 starts in the Premier League. 

 

 

Reader Comments (20)

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Edward Rogers
1 Posted 05/07/2026 at 09:48:20
Does he need a lift?
Keith Harrison
2 Posted 05/07/2026 at 09:58:50
Thanks for some cracking goals, Dwight and good luck for the future.

Perhaps Dibling will be given a run now, and we are gradually replacing zero pace with pace and talent. Tarks and Keane next, Hammers? Take your old boss too if you like.
Tony Abrahams
3 Posted 05/07/2026 at 10:20:05
Maybe part of a deal that Everton, hope will bring Bowen, the other way, but with only twelve months left on his contract then the ball is definitely in Dwight McNeil’s court.
Sean Bennett
4 Posted 05/07/2026 at 10:26:18
If Everton use there common sense we could use Mcneil + cash for Bowen & wan Bissaka/Mallick Diouf which would reduce the cost of any deal
Steve Brown
5 Posted 05/07/2026 at 10:31:16
Patterson + McNeil + £30 million for Bowen and Wan Bissaka.
Andrew Merrick
6 Posted 05/07/2026 at 10:49:27
Good luck Dwight, decent guy, deserves more playing time with the right team, this make sense if he wants it too.
Bowen would be interesting short term for the right money.
But right back right back please.
Raymond Fox
7 Posted 05/07/2026 at 10:54:31
I don't think it will happen, he's one year left on his contract he also wont want to drop down to the championship. We have paid £40m for Dibling to play in Bowens position. it will depend finely on Moyes if McNeil does want to leave.
I do think Alcaraz will be sold.
Brian Harrison
8 Posted 05/07/2026 at 10:57:41
When you look at what Spurs are spending and what we are proposing to spend it just shows the different ambitions of the 2 clubs. Despite winning the Europa league Spurs have spent the last couple of seasons fighting relegation. So far Spurs have bought Van Hecke from Brighton for £52m, Fernandes from West Ham for £85m and Tonali from Newcastle for £100m and rumours are that the spending hasnt stopped yet. While TFG are bringing in more money from non footballing events and improved sponsorship deals which is to be welcomed so far it hasnt seen us spend what Spurs are spending.
These days you have to spend big to get into the elite group that are dominating the Premier league and those clubs will again invest huge sums to keep themselves in that elite group.
Buying young potential will only get you so far and if we are to restore this club to the elite group then spending £100 to £150m isn't going to do that. It may keep you away from relegation but it wont get us anywhere near the vast sums that regular Champions league clubs get. Last season Newcastle over acheived and got Champions league football but as happens often 1 season in Champions league often means no European football at all the following season, probably the reason they have had to sell Tonali.
Raymond Fox
9 Posted 05/07/2026 at 11:10:59
I agree Brian but we have to obey those blasted financial rules. I think the owner would love to spend a lot more but can't.
Problem for us fans is we don't know what their plans are, do they want to aim for the top or just muddle along mid tablish, I think just now it's the later.
Martin Berry
10 Posted 05/07/2026 at 11:14:33
I think we all feel that Dwight will leave its just a matter of where and when, obviously if we can use him as a makeweight with any player that we want from West Ham then that will help the finances.
As for Spurs and their ambition, well you cant always spend your way out of trouble and have spent crazy money and have they got value ? I would say no but time will tell.

What I like about Everton is that we have been so savvy with the Hackney fee, it looks the same with George. It appears that our backroom team that are now in place are starting showing their worth.

I cant wait to see who we "eventually" get at right back and the same with the striker position, I think theres a few deals on the verge due to progress behind the scenes prior to the window being open.

The next two weeks are going to be exciting, this doesnt normally fit with Everton does it ?
Brian Harrison
11 Posted 05/07/2026 at 11:21:32
Raymond 9

I realize we have to stay within PSR rules but so far I don't see TFG showing the ambition we need. TFG have also had a massive boost from Liverpool City Council ( which in itself is a rarity) as they have told LFC that they cant have any concerts during the month of July in order to give the residents in the area a break. Well seeing that doesn't apply to us TFG can have a field day in having a free run at attracting any possible concerts wanting to come to the City.
Mark Taylor
12 Posted 05/07/2026 at 11:23:47
McNeil plus £25m for Summerville?
Dave Abrahams
13 Posted 05/07/2026 at 11:25:07
I wish Dwight McNeil the best of luck and good health with his future career and thank him for his time at Everton,.
Christy Ring
14 Posted 05/07/2026 at 11:57:53
Dwight had his struggles on and off the field, he’s only 26, so wishing him a fresh start, and I’d love to see a straight swap for Wan Bissaka, a natural right back, and play O’Brien and Branthwaite together.
Dan Brierley
15 Posted 05/07/2026 at 12:08:08
Brian, a Spurs season ticket average is £1300 (£850 - £2350), ours is £800 (£640 - £1200). I'm not sure it's purely about ambition, revenue and profit are a big contributor. Looking forward to our first financial report at Hill Dickinson to see how far we've closed the gap to Spurs.

Back to Dwight, he played his part in keeping us in the PL with some very important performances both on and off the ball. But his consistency was poor, he could dominate a game (Brighton away), but it was far too infrequent. Best of luck to him if he does leave, I think we all felt it would have been better if he joined Palace in January.
Ryan Holroyd
16 Posted 05/07/2026 at 12:18:24
Spurs turnover 2024/2025 was £565 million Evertons was £197 million.

Spurs can spend £480m a year on their squad.

More than Double our entire turnover.

It’s nothing about ambition.
* the gap will have closed due to Hill Dickinson
Peter Gorman
17 Posted 05/07/2026 at 12:41:29
McNeil with respect, will be a great signing for the Championship.

He's been a good signing for us but we have to move on and hopefully upwards.
Andrew Merrick
18 Posted 05/07/2026 at 12:44:05
. its hard to be patient when your hearts on your sleeve.
Phil Roberts
19 Posted 05/07/2026 at 13:16:48
Dave #13 - we also wish the best of health to his partner Megan who "lost an organ or two" back in 2024.

I am sure the impact of Megan's health had a detrimental affect on Dwight's performances.
Stu Darlington
20 Posted 05/07/2026 at 13:17:19
Dwight McNeil is a good footballer.He had quite a few purples patches for Everton and scored some vital goals.His problem was the purple patches did not come often enough to make him a regular starter.
He is also very one footed and lacks pace,something we desperately need at the club.
He would make a good acquisition for an ambitious Championship club or one trying to establish themselves in the PL.
Never a problem player or one playing with a gob on,I wish him well wherever he goes.

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