Gomes credits club doctor's quick actions following horrific ankle break

Saturday, 29 February, 2020





Club doctor John Hollingsworth, who only joined Everton last summer when he replaced Dr Aboul Shaheir, is credited with smart and quick actions in the immediate aftermath of Gomes's injury Club doctor John Hollingsworth, who only joined Everton last summer when he replaced Dr Aboul Shaheir, is credited with smart and quick actions in the immediate aftermath of Gomes's injury

The Portuguese was left stricken on the Goodison Park pitch with his foot pointing 90 degrees in the wrong direction following Son Hueng-Min's impetuous lunge during Everton's home game against Tottenham last November but the club doctor's quick decision to reset his ankle might have been crucial.

Gomes feels that the decision to set his bone back in place without delay enabled him to undergo surgery in short order and that is why he was able to make his return to action just 112 days later when he came on as a substitute at Arsenal last weekend.

The former Barcelona midfielder is in line to make his first start since he feared his season might be over when Manchester United come to Goodison on Sunday and he spoke with the club's online channel about the injury, the support he as received from everyone connected to Everton and his gratitude to Hollingsworth and the rest of the medical staff at Finch Farm.

"I work with really, really good professionals and they were there from the first moment," Gomes told evertontv. "They helped me with everything, they helped my family as well, because it's not easy.

“[The doctors] were really, really important.

"I knew that he wanted to put my foot in the right place. Obviously I had adrenaline, I was upset, but I knew what was supposed to [happen] with these types of injuries, or at least [to act] as fast as you can.

"The doctor, he put my foot in the right place so it was really easy to mobilise my ankle and go to the hospital. It was really massive work, great. And maybe that helped a lot on my recovery and maybe to be able to have surgery straight away the next day.

"If he hadn't done that, once I got to hospital, I don't want to say it would have been too late, but the more time in that wrong position, probably it would have been worse and more painful for me."

Gomes was a little more colourful with his descriptions to the media in interviews he gave yesterday. He told The Guardian:

“I rejected the oxygen because with the adrenalin I was mad, I was angry. [The doctor] rotated my ankle twice, which I can tell you was painful. I was screaming and I could see people in the stand holding their hands to their faces and telling their kids not to look. I think I actually punched Luís Boa Morte [then Everton assistant coach] at some point because he was standing nearby.

“I knew my ankle was pointing in the wrong direction and I didn't want that image haunting me for the rest of my life. To this day I have refused to watch the videos or look at any of the pictures. I was already in pain before I fell, before Aurier tried to get the ball again.

“I knew instantly that something was badly wrong and I just tried to avoid everything. I'm glad I did that, because you rerun the whole incident in your mind hundreds of times afterwards; you can't help it.

"You keep thinking: ‘Why me?' Or: ‘I might have been all right if I had done something differently.' It's like a flashback that won't stop happening, so I really don't need the picture of my foot in my memory.”

Just as he did last weekend, manager Carlo Ancelotti says that while he feels Gomes is physically fit enough to start, it will be down to the player to make the decision as to whether he is mentally ready.

Gomes slotted into the team like he had never been away when he replaced Morgan Schneiderlin against the Gunners and the expectation is that he will be in the starting XI to face the Red Devils, especially as Schneiderlin will be missing following surgery of his own to repair a torn meniscus in one of his knees.

"If I play, I think it will be unbelievable," Gomes said. "It will be good to be back at home.

"I was there already to watch the games from the stand but it's not the same. I'm looking forward to being back with my family - with all Evertonians - and I want the three points.

"And to say thank you to everyone who was there to help me."

