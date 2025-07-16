16/07/2025





The Frieldkin Group have created a new entity to host their growing collection of 'soccer' clubs: Pursuit Sports, headed up by new CEO Dave Beeston.

TFG, who own AS Roma and AS Cannes, in addition to Everton, have selected Beeston as a strong professional with a CV that includes experience in a similar role for Clearlake Capital and Fenway Sports Group, owners of Chelsea and Liverpool, respectively.

“The intention has been to form a parent company that would do two things: provide operational excellence — amplify our operations for the clubs we own now — and evaluate opportunities to grow,” Beeston said on a video call. “When I wake up, I am thinking about how I am helping Roma, Everton, Cannes get to where they want to get to … and at the same time thinking about growing the company through acquisition.

“Truthfully, there’s a focus on the next thing we do — in North America and not soccer would be my guess,” Beeston said. “We are actively evaluating a few opportunities right now across the sports that you would think. Our focus in the short term and medium term is teams. Sports is the last must-see viewing opportunity. We want to be where the eyeballs are.”

Beeston says that the formation of Pursuit Sports isn’t to create a multi-club hierarchy where lower clubs feed players up to higher clubs. Club management and player decisions will remain separate from each other and led by the local executive teams. “We’re focusing on ways we can scale where appropriate,” Beeston said.

Beeston added: “I don’t know if I’ve ever seen fan bases pop champagne bottles for ownership groups, but if they begrudgingly say, ‘These guys have been good for our club, they’ve backed up what they said they were going to do,’ then that’s a massive win for us. These sports teams have souls you really need to nurture.”

Quotes sourced from Sportico

Note: the following content is not moderated or vetted by the site owners at the time of submission. Comments are the responsibility of the poster. Disclaimer ()

How to get rid of these ads and support TW

© ToffeeWeb