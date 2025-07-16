16/07/2025





Tomas Soucek has emerged as the newest target for Everton as they step up their search for midfielders. According to TEAMtalk, David Moyes wants to be reunited with his former West Ham player.

The report even states that an official bid from Everton could be made shortly. “A £12M offer is in the pipeline – a figure that should meet West Ham’s valuation,” they stated.

The Czechia international joined West Ham from Slavia Prague in 2020. He has made 245 appearances for the London-based club, scoring 41 goals and recording 13 assists.

Moyes is said to be an admirer of the 30-year-old’s talents, and while West Ham are in no hurry to sell Soucek, who still has 2 years left on his contract, they might be willing to part ways should a suitable offer arrive.

Everton have already signed Carlos Alcaraz on a permanent basis, French striker Thierno Barry from Villarreal, and recently completed the transfer of goalkeeper Mark Travers from Bournemouth.

