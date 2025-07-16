Season › 2024-25 › News The Blues eye Tomas Soucek as new midfield target Anjishnu Roy 16/07/2025 7comments | Jump to last Tomas Soucek has emerged as the newest target for Everton as they step up their search for midfielders. According to TEAMtalk, David Moyes wants to be reunited with his former West Ham player. The report even states that an official bid from Everton could be made shortly. “A £12M offer is in the pipeline – a figure that should meet West Ham’s valuation,” they stated. The Czechia international joined West Ham from Slavia Prague in 2020. He has made 245 appearances for the London-based club, scoring 41 goals and recording 13 assists. Moyes is said to be an admirer of the 30-year-old’s talents, and while West Ham are in no hurry to sell Soucek, who still has 2 years left on his contract, they might be willing to part ways should a suitable offer arrive. Everton have already signed Carlos Alcaraz on a permanent basis, French striker Thierno Barry from Villarreal, and recently completed the transfer of goalkeeper Mark Travers from Bournemouth. Reader Comments (7) Note: the following content is not moderated or vetted by the site owners at the time of submission. Comments are the responsibility of the poster. Disclaimer () Ryan Holroyd 1 Posted 16/07/2025 at 12:20:13 Tomas Soucek liked again. Any thoughts anyone? Eddie Palin 2 Posted 16/07/2025 at 14:00:55 That will certainly be in keeping with our policy of recruiting fresh young talent with good sell-on value. Christy Ring 3 Posted 16/07/2025 at 14:04:21 No thanks, he’s 30 best days behind him and West Ham willing to let him go, Luiz would be a forward step in the right direction. Ryan Holroyd 4 Posted 16/07/2025 at 14:05:31 This signing would disappoint me and make zero sense Andrew Clare 5 Posted 16/07/2025 at 14:18:46 No no no. Kim Vivian 6 Posted 16/07/2025 at 14:19:28 I've always liked Soucek (except when playing against us!) and I think £10 - £12m could be a decent outlay. Not an expensive asset by todays horrible financial benchmarks, and with some decent years left in his tank I would have thought. How many people thought Gareth Barry was only fit to be put out to grass when he joined us. Alex Kociuba 7 Posted 16/07/2025 at 14:24:34 £12m is nothing these days. He's a dependable player that Moyes knows well. Not only is he a phyical defensive presence but also has a goal in him. 30 years old means he has another 4-5 years in him, so if we offered him a 2-3 year contract then this is a no brainer. Squad is threadbare and we need reliable additions ASAP. Add Your Comments In order to post a comment, you need to be logged in as a registered user of the site. » Log in now Or Sign up as a ToffeeWeb Member — it's free, takes just a few minutes and will allow you to post your comments on articles and Talking Points submissions across the site. How to get rid of these ads and support TW © ToffeeWeb