Everton have officially announced the signing of Katie Robinson on loan from Aston Villa, with an option to buy the player permanently.

Robinson has become the sixth signing of the summer for the Toffees who have also brought in Spain Under-23s forward Ornella Vignola, promising Netherlands midfielder Rosa van Gool and a trio of Japan internationals: Rion Ishikawa, Hikaru Kitagawa and Yuka Momiki.

“To be able to play here at Goodison is unbelievable,” the 22-year-old told the club website. “What an amazing, historic stadium. I can't wait for that! The club are really investing in the women’s team, I think that shows a lot.”

The forward also mentioned that conversations with manager Brian Sorensen helped her take the decision to come to Merseyside.

“I had some really good conversations with the manager, Brian. I am really excited to get going and give my all for the club.

“Those conversations definitely helped. He is very clear on his identity for the team. That is really important for me – to be a part of a club that has that clear vision. It made me really excited to be a part of it. Hopefully, the style of Everton can suit my play, too.”

Having graduated from Bristol City’s youth academy, she moved to Women’s Super League side Brighton and Hove Albion in 2020 and quickly started making a name for herself.

She made her debut for Sarina Wiegman’s England side against Norway in November 2022 and spent four years at Brighton before joining Aston Villa last summer.

Meanwhile, Veatriki Sarri has left Everton to join Birmingham City. The winger, signed last year, arrived from Brighton and Hove Albion and scored her first goal for the Blues against Aston Villa in January.

