Ancelotti: I asked for an explanation

Sunday, 1 March, 2020







Carlo Ancelotti insists that he did not disrespect referee Chris Kavanagh after today's controversial 1-1 draw with Manchester United when he was sent off by the official for dissent.

The Italian confronted Kavanagh and the assistant who was involved in the decision to first allow and then disallow a stoppage-time goal that would have won the match for Everton in dramatic fashion, although the final determination came from Jon Moss in the VAR office in Stockley Park.

According to the Premier League, the goal was ruled out because Gylfi Sigurdsson was deemed to have been in an offside position when Dominic Calvert-Lewin struck the shot that then deflected off Harry Maguire and past David de Gea and that the Icelandic midfielder had “made an obvious action that impacted de Gea's ability to make a save”.

Ancelotti was asked to leave the field but was heard to say to Kavanagh: “I am not leaving. I want an explanation.” The official eventually brandished a red card to the Blues' manager and said, ”Off you go.”

“I was sent off because I asked [for an] explanation [from] the referee and so he sent me off,” Ancelotti said in the tunnel afterwards. “I had a conversation with him in the dressing room but I want to keep the conversation private.

“I think it was a really (harsh) decision. From our side, we can say that Gylfi didn't affect the vision of the goalkeeper. From their side, they're saying that he affected the vision of the goalkeeper but, unfortunately, it is they who have to make the decision.

“I didn't disrespect [the referee]. I was, of course, a little bit disappointed because we could [have won] the game with this goal but I know how difficult their job is. So no regrets and no complaints also.

“We will see if I'm banned. If I am banned for Chelsea, it'll be disappointing but the seats at Stamford Bridge are very close to the pitch anyway, so I'll be there.

"We will see this week what decision they make but whatever happens, I can train and this is important!"

Ancelotti was satisfied overall with his team's performance, however, saying:

“So it was a draw but it was a good draw. It gives us confidence. We played against a strong team, we were competitive all the game.

“Maybe we deserved to win and this is important for our confidence as we prepare for the next games.”

