04/06/2025





Charlie Adam is leaving his role as Everton’s Set Piece Coach under less than 6 months in the post under David Moyes.

Before Charlie Adam was appointed as set-piece coach, Everton did not have a dedicated, specialist set-piece coach., Under former manager Sean Dyche, the responsibility for set plays was reportedly a collective effort, primarily handled by Sean Dyche himself, along with assistant manager Ian Woan and first-team coach Steve Stone.

On his arrival, when Dyche and his team departed, new Everton manager David Moyes appointed the recently sacked former Fleetwood Town manager to take over the role in Moyes's new manageent regieme. Moyes claimed set pieces was an area Adam “excelled in as a player and one I believe he can really help us with now as a coach”.

Unfortunately, Adam's arrival seemed to coincide wiith a significant decline in Everton's widely regared prowess at set-pieces up until that point, under Sean Dyche, especially corners. This was exemplified later in the season as Harrison in particular was guilty of numerous balloned deliveries flying high over the goal and far too often well beyond the far post.

Hopefully, his departure indicates that the Everton management are aware of the poor returns realized in the second half of the season, and that action is being taken to improve in this aimportnat area for next season.

