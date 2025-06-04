Season › 2024-25 › News Charlie Adam is leaving set-piece coaching post at Everton Michael Kenrick 04/06/2025 11comments | Jump to last Charlie Adam is leaving his role as Everton’s Set Piece Coach under less than 6 months in the post under David Moyes. Before Charlie Adam was appointed as set-piece coach, Everton did not have a dedicated, specialist set-piece coach., Under former manager Sean Dyche, the responsibility for set plays was reportedly a collective effort, primarily handled by Sean Dyche himself, along with assistant manager Ian Woan and first-team coach Steve Stone. On his arrival, when Dyche and his team departed, new Everton manager David Moyes appointed the recently sacked former Fleetwood Town manager to take over the role in Moyes's new manageent regieme. Moyes claimed set pieces was an area Adam “excelled in as a player and one I believe he can really help us with now as a coach”. Unfortunately, Adam's arrival seemed to coincide wiith a significant decline in Everton's widely regared prowess at set-pieces up until that point, under Sean Dyche, especially corners. This was exemplified later in the season as Harrison in particular was guilty of numerous balloned deliveries flying high over the goal and far too often well beyond the far post. Hopefully, his departure indicates that the Everton management are aware of the poor returns realized in the second half of the season, and that action is being taken to improve in this aimportnat area for next season. Reader Comments (11) Note: the following content is not moderated or vetted by the site owners at the time of submission. Comments are the responsibility of the poster. Disclaimer () Colin Glassar 1 Posted 04/06/2025 at 14:03:05 Good riddance. What a waste of time and money. Rob Halligan 2 Posted 04/06/2025 at 14:05:05 What did he actually do, apart from sweet FA? Alan McGuffog 3 Posted 04/06/2025 at 14:06:52 Farewell A Goodison great ! Danny O'Neill 4 Posted 04/06/2025 at 14:10:52 No surprise to me.I don't remember him being a set piece specialist as a player, so it was a surprise appointment to me.Maybe now we can vary our set pieces and stop doing that far post corner all of the time. It works sometimes, but is predictable. Mix it up a bit. Be unpredictable. Mike Keating 5 Posted 04/06/2025 at 14:11:08 Glad he's goneShould have given the job to Sheedy Danny O'Neill 6 Posted 04/06/2025 at 14:12:47 Kin hell Mike, did you have to?You'll start me off.Sheedy would probably still take the free kicks! John Hall 7 Posted 04/06/2025 at 14:14:52 Agent Adam can do one! Baines is the obvious choice for this role, but only as an advisor. He shouldn't be moved permanently from his current role Liam Mogan 8 Posted 04/06/2025 at 14:15:15 'Thanks Davey - needed that little wedge, 3 months in Benidorm here I come. Buckfast for breakfast and Full English for tea. 1 euro a pint just off the strip, 2000 ciggies in duty free. 2 mins from the bookies, that'll do for me' Ed Prytherch 9 Posted 04/06/2025 at 14:34:27 Adams was a dirty bastard as a player and I was surprised that Moyes brought him in. As Colin said "good riddance" David Milner 10 Posted 04/06/2025 at 14:35:12 Jobs for ex players not good enough for employment elsewhere. Leighton Baines would have been a better choice. Joe McMahon 11 Posted 04/06/2025 at 14:40:39 Some good news, nasty player, gobshite person and ugly as Les Dawsons mother in law.Our set pieces didn't improve anyway. Add Your Comments In order to post a comment, you need to be logged in as a registered user of the site. » Log in now Or Sign up as a ToffeeWeb Member — it's free, takes just a few minutes and will allow you to post your comments on articles and Talking Points submissions across the site. How to get rid of these ads and support TW © ToffeeWeb