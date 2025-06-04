04/06/2025





David Moyes is expected to have a strong say in Everton’s recruitment plans this summer and the Scottish manager is keen to bring in “great characters” as the Blues prepare for a massive rebuild.

The 62-year-old secured a strong finish to the season as Everton won their last three games on the trot to finish the league season in 13th place and on 48 points. Moyes will remain busy throughout the summer as the club heads into a topsy-turvy transfer window where they will need to make several signings in order to address the vast number of player departures.

“Characters will always make football clubs,” he told the club website when asked about his approach to recruitment. “We want ability and quality. We have great characters here, and I need to add to that, and I need to continue to find people who can fill the boots of maybe ones which have left or may move on. So, yes, character plays a huge part in all managers’ decision-making.”

Now in his second spell at Merseyside, Moyes was asked about the changes he has observed since his first reign ended over a decade ago. His first spell at the club was a long one as Moyes managed the club for 11 seasons between 2002 and 2013.

“There have been lots of changes while I’ve been away. We used to have quite a small building, a small number of staff – and it’s now expanded greatly,” said the Everton boss.

“We’ve got the women’s team, the under-21s, under-18s and all of the academy also with us at Finch Farm, so there are a lot more people.

“There are all sorts of things that have changed across the club and I think lots of things are very good, but there are also things I think that would be better if we try to change and look to go in a different direction in some ways.”

Moyes left the Toffees in 2013 to replace Sir Alex Ferguson at Manchester United, although unsuccessfully. After a year in Spain with Real Sociedad, he returned to England to manage Sunderland for a season before having two spells at West Ham.

With more than 700 Premier League fixtures, the Scottish manager has a lot of experience under his belt. Only Arsene Wenger and Sir Alex Ferguson have managed more games than Moyes. As such, he has also seen the league and football evolve over the years.

“Tactics have changed a lot. There have been big changes in football. Tactics are important but, behind it all, if you don’t win, then it doesn’t really matter about your tactics because people want winning teams.

“One thing that hasn’t changed is the intensity, which has always been there in the Premier League. I think that’s an expectation that comes from the culture of this country. People want intensity, quick, competitive football. We’ve had so many influences come into the country as well, for example, coaches like Pep Guardiola, Arsene Wenger, Carlo Ancelotti – so many influences from different countries, and they’ve all had an impact on the Premier League.“

