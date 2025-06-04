Toffees track two forwards as Beto competition sought

| 04/06/2025



Everton have tracked Villarreal forward Thierno Barry and Stuttgart striker Nick Woltemade as the club look to bring in competition for Beto. The Athletic claim that Barry and Woltemade are both players of interest. Each enjoyed breakout campaigns in 2024-25 and have been extensively tracked by the club’s recruitment team.

Centre-forward is one of several areas the Toffees are targeting to strengthen, amid a mass exodus of senior players. Dominic Calvert-Lewin’s contract expires this month and Armando Broja will return to Chelsea after an injury-hit loan spell.

Beto scored eight league goals during an improved second season with the Blues but reinforcements are required in the final third.

Barry joined Villarreal from FC Basel last summer and scored 11 league goals during an encouraging debut season in La Liga. The 22-year-old added four assists and will form part of the France U-21 squad at this summer’s U-21 European Championship.

At 6ft-5in, Barry is a formidable aerial presence and ranked eighth in La Liga for aerial duels won (99). He was also in the top 1% of forwards across Europe’s top five leagues for percentage of aerial duels won (67.3%) in 2024-25. His performances helped Villarreal secure Champions League qualification.

Woltemade also shone after joining Stuttgart from Werder Bremen. The 23-year-old netted 17 times in all competitions, including a tournament-high five as the Germans won the DFB-Pokal. His performances earned the 6ft-6in attacker a maiden call-up to the Germany squad for this summer’s Nations League finals. Atletico Madrid are among the sides reportedly interested.

