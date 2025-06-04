Season › 2024-25 › News The Rumour Mill Everton eye move for Clarets’ centre-back Maxime Esteve Harry Diamond | 04/06/2025 2comments | Jump to last David Moyes has picked out some gems from the Football League during his time at Everton and his recruitment team were seen regularly as second-tier games last season. One player the Blues have watched regularly is Burnley centre-back Maxime Esteve as reported by Patrick Boyland of The Athletic. After a difficult first season with Burnley as the Clarets were relegated from the Premier League in 2023/24, Esteve bounced back as part of the club’s promotion-winning side. The 23-year-old starred alongside CJ Egan-Riley as Scott Parker’s side conceded just 16 goals in 46 league games. With Egan-Riley expected to leave on a free transfer for Strasbourg and interest in goalkeeper James Trafford, Esteve’s exit would be a huge blow. Esteve was named in the EFL Championship Team of the Season and has attracted interest from Everton, Crystal Palace and clubs on the continent. Bayern Munich have been named as suitors with Vincent Kompany considering a reunion with his former player. Burnley have no intention to sell Esteve after promotion but could find it hard to hold onto the Frenchman given the interest in his services. Central defence is an area Everton want to strengthen with Michael Keane’s contract due to expire later this month. Reader Comments (2) Note: the following content is not moderated or vetted by the site owners at the time of submission. Comments are the responsibility of the poster. Disclaimer () Neil Thomas 1 Posted 04/06/2025 at 13:07:15 Yes, buy him. Big strong lad with plenty of pace, and can read play well. This is the sort of player we should be looking for. Especially if we’re going to lose Braithwaite Ian Wilkins 2 Posted 04/06/2025 at 13:08:17 This guy is quality, but only reason we’d buy him is if Branthwaite left. Not a priority position otherwise. Try full back, wide men, forward, centre midfield. Add Your Comments In order to post a comment, you need to be logged in as a registered user of the site. » Log in now Or Sign up as a ToffeeWeb Member — it's free, takes just a few minutes and will allow you to post your comments on articles and Talking Points submissions across the site. How to get rid of these ads and support TW © ToffeeWeb