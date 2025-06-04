Everton eye move for Clarets’ centre-back Maxime Esteve

| 04/06/2025



David Moyes has picked out some gems from the Football League during his time at Everton and his recruitment team were seen regularly as second-tier games last season.

One player the Blues have watched regularly is Burnley centre-back Maxime Esteve as reported by Patrick Boyland of The Athletic. After a difficult first season with Burnley as the Clarets were relegated from the Premier League in 2023/24, Esteve bounced back as part of the club’s promotion-winning side.

The 23-year-old starred alongside CJ Egan-Riley as Scott Parker’s side conceded just 16 goals in 46 league games. With Egan-Riley expected to leave on a free transfer for Strasbourg and interest in goalkeeper James Trafford, Esteve’s exit would be a huge blow.

Esteve was named in the EFL Championship Team of the Season and has attracted interest from Everton, Crystal Palace and clubs on the continent. Bayern Munich have been named as suitors with Vincent Kompany considering a reunion with his former player.

Burnley have no intention to sell Esteve after promotion but could find it hard to hold onto the Frenchman given the interest in his services.

Central defence is an area Everton want to strengthen with Michael Keane’s contract due to expire later this month.

